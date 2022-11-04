Read full article on original website
LA County residents can get up to $100 of free groceries thanks to CalFresh program
Qualified families and individuals in LA County can get up to $100 more each month to spend on fruits and veggies at any participating Northgate Market shop thanks to a new initiative at Northgate Gonzalez Markets.
California district loses half of its student teachers after banning critical race theory
Conservatives on the Placentia-Yorba Linda School Board in California recently banned critical race theory, which resulted in the loss of half its student teachers. CNN's Natasha Chen has the story.
coloradoboulevard.net
$50,000 Reward Extended for Information About Preschooler Murdered in Altadena
On Tuesday, November 1, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the $50,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of four-year-old Salvador Esparza III. The young boy was shot while standing...
newsantaana.com
Tone deaf OC Democrats are supporting greedy bus strikers instead of the county’s working poor
The OCTA’s union bus maintenance employees remain on strike – which has been a disaster for Orange County’s working poor. Many residents have not been able to get to work as a result of the lack of bus service. Those workers and their families face an uncertain financial future as their inability to get to work will result in no pay and some of them may even get fired.
News Channel Nebraska
Concierge Medicine Doctor Orange County, Newport Beach
Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/concierge-medicine-doctor-orange-county-newport-beach/. Concierge Medicine, also called retainer medicine, offers a higher degree of attention and an enhanced level of care compared to traditional Family Medicine offered through a Primary Care practice. This high quality of service is possible because, unlike in a traditional Primary Care practice, where a...
Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy offers structure, routine for students looking for positive focus
Self-respect, accountability and focus: a life-changing local academy run by the National Guard has positive impact on students working toward a brighter future
dailybruin.com
Parking at UCLA to be taxed in light of state Supreme Court decision
UCLA will start collecting a city tax on university parking fees Jan. 1 in accordance with a 2019 California Supreme Court decision. The city of Los Angeles passed a parking occupancy tax in 1990 requiring those who pay parking fees at privately owned facilities to pay an additional 10% tax to the city. Before the state Supreme Court case – the City and County of San Francisco v. the Regents of the University of California – UCLA community members did not have to pay the parking tax on UCLA-owned property, according to a universitywide email sent Wednesday.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County opens interim housing site with 24/7 access
LOS ANGELES — It’s a new, five-building campus on LA County property near Normandie Avenue and Imperial Highway in South Los Angeles. For Reba Stevens, it’s also a breath of fresh air. “There is absolutely nothing like being ready and willing and knocking and the door opens,”...
3 in custody after officers witness a shooting in downtown LA
Three people were in custody after a shooting in downtown Los Angeles. The incident happened on Maple Avenue and 7th Street after officers witnessed a shooting around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the LAPD. Officers then chased after the suspect vehicle, described as a black Mercedes-Benz. Eventually, the three people inside the car got out and surrendered. All were taken into custody. Police said one person was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital. There was no word yet on that person's condition.
Dramatic bodycam footage shows two Southern California teens being saved by Narcan
Los Angeles County deputies received a medical distress call on Wednesday of two 17-year-old boys who had stopped breathing inside a home in the city of Duarte.
Thrillist
The Best SoCal Airports to Fly Out of Besides LAX
Travel is magic, a way to broaden your experience, refresh your spirit, and find new appreciation for the world at large. But traveling can also suck, especially if you happen to be flying out of LAX, and even more so if you happen to be flying out of LAX around the holidays. LA’s major airport is crowded and inconvenient, with inadequate public transportation, expensive parking, long lines, and endless construction mucking everything up. Allegedly, the ongoing construction will be completed and lack of public transit options will be resolved ahead of the 2028 Olympics, but in the meantime it makes traveling through the hub a wild card of inconvenient adventures.
Eunisses Hernandez claims LA councilman Gil Cedillo has not aided transition
Eunisses Hernandez is just over a month away from taking office as the new council member representing Los Angeles’ First District, but said she has not received any outreach from the current officeholder, embattled Councilman Gil Cedillo, in helping her transition. Cedillo and Councilman Kevin de León have both...
fullertonobserver.com
Women’s Transitional Living Center Is Putting Out the Welcome Sign
Nonprofit Women’s Transitional Living Center, Inc. (WTLC), the oldest domestic violence program in Orange County and the third oldest in the nation, will hold its annual open house on Nov. 17 from 4 -7 PM. WTLC is located at 201E. Amerige in Fullerton. Light refreshments will be served. R.S.V.P. to Elia Renteria at ERenteria@wtlc.org or 714-992-1939, ext. 137.
In Long Beach, $8.5M in homeless funding withheld as governor demands cities ‘step up’
Long Beach has received roughly $85 million over the last two years from federal and state coffers to address homelessness. The post In Long Beach, $8.5M in homeless funding withheld as governor demands cities ‘step up’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Gravel from Overturned Truck Causes Vehicle to Lose Control on 210 Freeway
La Verne, Los Angeles County, CA: A semi with an overturned gravel truck involved a vehicle on the 210 Freeway early Saturday morning, Nov. 5, around 4:53 a.m. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with an overturned semi and one vehicle that was facing the wrong way on the westbound 210 Freeway at Foothill Boulevard in the city of La Verne.
beachcomber.news
King of the Oldies: Art Laboe Passes
In the 1950s, teenage life in Long Beach meant spending your dimes and quarters at the NuPike, attending dances at the Poly Hutch or Bruin Den, picking up 45s at Moreys or Humphrey’s downtown and Wallich’s Music City in Lakewood to spin them on your in-dashboard player while cruising Hody’s Drive-In on PCH and Anaheim. Couldn’t score a player? Turn up AM radio for you rockin’ fix thanks to Johnny Otis on KFOX, Huggy Boy on KWKW, Hunter Hancock on KPOP and KGFJ or Art Laboe on KPOP.
foxla.com
West LA teen returns home after days missing
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles teen is back home after being missing since Halloween night, his family announced Saturday. Andrew Jason Wright, 18, went missing from West Los Angeles on Oct. 31. According to his mother, Anna Wright, Andrew Wright was seen in surveillance footage from the family home, walking out of the family home's garage right after 6 p.m., heading east on Iowa Avenue.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Careful When Getting the Mail
The late Paul Morantz and I were on our high school basketball team but I hadn’t seen him again until 1978 when he was on the TV news having been nearly murdered in a shocking manner. Paul was a lawyer whose practice involved liberating people kept against their will in cults. One case involved Synanon here in Santa Monica, a so-called drug rehab founded by Charles Dederich. He may have started with good intentions but power and money (estimated as high as $30 million) turned Dederich into a tyrant.
Four people stabbed in Montebello, conditions unknown
Four people were stabbed Sunday at a home on the 200 block of N. 5th Street, near Whittier Boulevard. At least one of the victims was found suffering a stab wound to the torso area. First responders found the victim in the front yard of the residence. All four of the victims knew each other and the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute, according to Montebello Police Department. The assailant of the stabbing is in police custody. The condition of that person and the other victims is unknown at this moment. All four were transported to County USC Medical Center. It's unclear what led up to the stabbing and how many suspects may be involved.
Bus service shut down in Orange County after maintenance workers go on strike
Thousands of Orange County bus riders will find themselves without service Thursday after the union representing maintenance workers for the Orange County Transportation Authority went on strike.
