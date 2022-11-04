Read full article on original website
Park Hill Golf Course may become tree-filled neighborhood
Douglas County's largest transportation project to date begins closures next week
Denver bicycle lanes may get $3 million boost
Wienermobile set to visit Parker this weekend
Beware: Denver has more rats than people could ever imagine
Eaton defeats Bennett in 2A football playoffs
EATON, Colo. — The Eaton football team began its playoff run Saturday, and the Reds were ready. Eaton, which is the No. 2 overall seed in the Class 2A football playoff bracket, was dominant in a 59-14 victory over No. 15 Bennett at home on Saturday. Eaton has rattled...
sentinelcolorado.com
Girls Volleyball: 2022 Class 5A regional results, state qualifiers
REGION 1 (Nov. 5 at Valor Christian H.S.) Matches: No. 1 Valor Christian def. No. 36 Arapahoe 25-17, 25-16, 25-11; No. 24 Brighton def. No. 36 Arapahoe 3-0; No. 1 Valor Christian def. No. 24 Brighton 25-15, 25-5, 25-10 (No. 1 Valor Christian qualifies for the 5A state tournament) REGION...
broomfieldenterprise.com
About last night: Week 11 in prep football
Dominant home victories sent Legacy and Skyline into the second round of the postseason. Fairview nearly joined them, but the Knights’ late comeback at Christian Recht Field came up just short. Playoff teams from the Boulder, Longmont and Broomfield areas went a combined 2-3 through Friday night. Elsewhere, Longmont...
Aspen Daily News
Colorado’s push to change how schools teach reading
A roomful of second graders spent a recent fall morning learning about a bossy mother named “Mama E” who follows her kids around reminding them to say their names. The whimsical story was part of a phonics lesson at Denver’s Bradley International School. The point was that adding an “e” at the end of a word changes the first vowel from short to long — for example, pin becomes pine because the “i” says its name.
KRDO
Wienermobile arrives in Colorado this weekend
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- One of the most famous vehicles to ever grace the road is making its way back to the Centennial State. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, according to hot dog officials. According to our new partners in Denver, driven...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Westword
Glock-19 Raffle Is Silly, Serious, and Liberals Will Hate It
Jon Caldara, the boisterous frontman for the Independence Institute, a right-leaning Denver-based think tank, is well known for the delight he takes in tweaking liberal sensibilities — and the organization's ongoing "Meat and Heat" raffle, whose prizes include a Glock 19 handgun, a quarter of a hog and an eighth of a steer, is specifically designed to do just that.
Late in life of triumph and tragedy, Denver's Les Franklin opens up
DENVER • It’s a beautiful home in a leafy, gated neighborhood. A beautiful home filled with beautiful things: South African art, sports memorabilia, safes of shiny collectibles, a garage of sleek cars, a theater and a pool that isn’t used much, not since a father swam with his son one last time 32 years ago. The walls are lined with plaques and awards and photos from a big life. They depict humble beginnings before a career of moving and shaking among businessmen, politicians and the...
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Opens In 3 Weeks And We’re So Excited
After years of waiting, the chicken restaurant favorite, El Pollo Loco, is finally opening a location in Colorado on November 15th. El Pollo Loco To Open First Colorado Location On November 15th. If you're asking yourself, didn't El Pollo Loco used to be in Colorado? The answer is yes. But...
Westword
Reader: Denver Is Losing Its Old-School Italian Joints
As the temperatures dropped, we found ourselves craving old-school pasta, and shared our list of the best red-sauce joints in Denver. In their comments on the Westword Facebook post, readers serve up plenty of additional suggestions — Randi's? Carl's? Gallo Supper Club? — and many memories. Says Sue:
KDVR.com
Analysts on governor's race, as Polis has double-digit polling lead
Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned in their ballots for the 2022 midterm election. Others are waiting until Election Day on Nov. 8 to hear the final pitches from candidates. Analysts on governor’s race, as Polis has double-digit …. Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned...
Former Colorado Home of the Year lists in Castle Rock for $7 million
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Tucked behind the Castle Pines Golf Club's 12th hole is a home new to the market with an asking price of $7 million. The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home at 31 Albion Place in Castle Rock boasts more than 11,147 square feet of modern space designed by Denver-based Boss Architecture and Semple Brown Design and built by Englewood-based Cadre General Contractors. An outdoor entry hall with a reflecting pool, high ceilings and large, open rooms highlight the use of concrete, steel and glass throughout the design.
earnthenecklace.com
Danielle Kreutter Leaving KKTV: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?
The residents of Colorado Springs have always liked Danielle Kreutter as a weekend reporter and newscaster. But this is a bittersweet moment for them, as Danielle Kreutter is leaving KKTV 11 News in November. It prompted many to wonder if they would see the anchor again on the air, where she is headed next, and whether or not she plans to stay in Colorado. Fortunately for her viewers, Danielle Kreutter answered most queries about her departure from KKTV 11 News.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado
Bad news, nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night. However, the jackpot is now estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million for the next drawing on Saturday.
Tripadvisor Ranks This Denver Restaurant As One Of The Best In The U.S.
There are a lot of restaurants in Denver, even more in the entire state of Colorado and then when you extend out into the entire United States, you're really expanding the reach to an insane amount of eating establishments. Tripadvisor has put out their "Top Everyday Eats" list and they...
Snow totals: Here’s how much fell in your city
Denver recorded its first official snowfall of the season on Thursday into Friday morning.
KKTV
WATCH - D49 Board member posts Hitler quote, Board President responds
GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe!. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world in Oct. 19 and has been stealing hearts ever since. Updated: 18 hours ago. Police said about 100 motorists were involved...
Spate of violent crime unnerves Colorado's business community
The spate of crime that struck metro Denver, including back-to-back shootings that claimed the lives of five people in the last few days alone, has unnerved Colorado's business leaders, some of whom emphasized how the violence is directly affecting residents' quality of life. The recent shootings – which left one killed in Denver on Tuesday, four in Aurora on Sunday – came atop a violent weekend in October, when seven people also died in eight separate shootings along the Front Range. ...
Man falls 80 to 100 feet while free solo climbing in Colorado, lands on ledge
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 48-year-old male was free soloing the Second Flatiron in Boulder, Colorado when he fell approximately 80 to 100 feet, hitting numerous rocks during the fall and sustaining injuries to his entire body. Unable to move after the fall, he required rescue at a location on a ledge approximately 200 feet up on the formation.
