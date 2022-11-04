TEMPE - There is a palpable buzz around Tempe this week for family weekend, both around campus and on social media, for maybe the first time all season. Like him or not, interim head coach Shaun Aguano injected some life into the ASU football (3-5, 2-3 Pac-12) by starting Trenton Bourguet at quarterback and beating Colorado last week.

