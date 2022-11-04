Read full article on original website
The more you know: The keys that will allow Duke soccer teams to tackle the postseason
The postseason has not historically been kind to the Blue Devils’ soccer programs. The men’s team has not won a conference championship since 2006. Having struggled to make deep playoff runs, Duke recently returned to the NCAA tournament in 2021 for the first time in four years. The Blue Devils’ last appearance in the NCAA tournament round of 16 was in 2018, but their last quarterfinal was in 2006. Duke sought to change that narrative last season by reaching the ACC championship final, but ultimately fell to Notre Dame and later to Saint Louis in the third round of the NCAA tournament.
5 things for Duke men's basketball's season opener against Jacksonville
The Blue Devils officially begin their quest for their sixth national championship Monday against Jacksonville. In order to reach lofty expectations, Duke must start its season on the right foot. Here are five things to know ahead of Duke’s season opener. Freshmen in the spotlight. Duke’s No. 1-ranked freshman...
Led by Johnson, Duke volleyball cruises to victory against Wake Forest
An object in motion keeps its momentum until acted upon by an opposing force. Newton’s law was contended, however, in Duke's victory against Wake Forest Sunday afternoon: the Blue Devils took an early lead and, even with the opposing force of the Demon Deacons acting against them, carried their momentum to an easy three-set victory.
Three points: Cohesive team play will help Duke men's basketball start its season with a win against Jacksonville
Head coach Jon Scheyer's inaugural season kicks off Monday as Duke takes on Jacksonville in its first regular season game of the year. The Blue Zone has three keys for a Blue Devil victory:. High-pressure defense. Head coach Jon Scheyer made a startling move in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday...
Point: Duke women's basketball will exceed expectations
Before Duke begins its season Monday, our Dom Fenoglio and Martin Heintzelman debate Duke's prospects for the upcoming season. Read Martin's counterpoint to Dom's sunny outlook here. If you have ever heard Duke head coach Kara Lawson speak, chances are you walked away inspired. A hallmark of great coaches, Lawson...
Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. Jacksonville
Duke (-18.5) vs. Jacksonville. Monday’s season opener has the odds heavily tipped toward the Blue Devils' favor as Jon Scheyer officially opens his head coaching career against the Jacksonville Dolphins. Duke showed out in its preseason finale against Fayetteville State Friday, completing an 82-45 rout with plenty of talent on display. Expectations are riding high in the first regular season contest not featuring former head coach Mike Krzyzewski, though Scheyer has crafted a team containing a potentially lethal blend of star freshmen and experienced talent to pull off another blowout win.
ChronChat: Predicting the 2022-23 Duke women's basketball season
With Duke's season right around the corner, five of The Chronicle's beat writers predict all things Blue Devil basketball. Em Adler: 20-9 (11-7, 5th in the ACC) The ACC is in flux. N.C. State, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Florida State lost the majority of their best players from last season, Miami is young and lost its point guard and Syracuse isn’t what it used to be. So I’m once again higher on Duke than the consensus. That didn’t work out too well for me last year, but this is a better bunch of Blue Devils than we saw last year. The trios of freshmen and transfers brought in should be able to play to head coach Kara Lawson and company’s strengths in X’s-&-O’s, alleviating last year’s repeated issues with Duke missing open shots and lacking two-way players. It’s going to be a tight mid-tier in this conference, but years-long chemistry is no longer an advantage the Blue Devils’ closest ACC competitors can boast.
The Chronicle's Duke women's basketball 2022-23 season preview
It's that time of year: College basketball season is back, and with it, this year's Blue Devils are gearing up for a whole new season. With that new season comes a flurry of new faces, from an influx to Duke's graduate-student group to new assistant coach Karen Lange, the latter of whom brings experience and familiarity to the Blue Devils in her first season. A pair of Oregon State transfers—Kennedy Brown and Taya Corosdale—also join forces with an old friend in Durham for their next chapter.
Top-seeded Blue Devils’ undefeated season shattered in ACC men’s soccer tournament quarterfinal
“To fall on one’s sword,” means to face the consequences of a situation you created. In many ways, Duke’s performance in the ACC quarterfinals reflected that adage. Sunday evening at Koskinen Stadium, a Blue Devil team that earned its top seed via an impenetrable defense met a Clemson team that earned a national championship a year ago via an unwavering offensive attack. After 90 minutes of grueling, combative soccer, both teams had their flaws revealed and strewn up for the world to see, but in the end the Tigers proved they could power through anything, defeating previously undefeated Duke 2-0 and ending its dreams of an ACC championship.
'It's about us': In 'monumental' win at Boston College, Duke football's unlikely turnaround reaches new milestone
In many ways, it was just like any other win. As Duke capped off its transformation into a bowl-eligible program Friday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass., with a 38-31 win against Boston College that was a great deal more commanding than the final score suggests, there were no game-saving heroics, nor was there a need for a second-half comeback by the visiting Blue Devils. After taking control early, Duke did what good teams do by holding the Eagles at an arm’s length the rest of the way.
4-star 2023 forward Delaney Thomas commits to Duke women's basketball
The 2022-23 season hasn’t even started yet, but Duke is already planning ahead. Blue Devil fans got an exciting announcement Friday evening that 6-foot-2, four-star forward Delaney Thomas will be joining head coach Kara Lawson in Durham after her graduation in 2023. A product of St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C., Thomas marks the second official commitment of Duke’s forthcoming class.
Counterpoint: Duke women's basketball will struggle to live up to expectations this season
Before Duke begins its season Monday, our Dom Fenoglio and Martin Heintzelman debate Duke's prospects for the upcoming season. Read Dom's counterpoint to Martin’s grounded take here. In some form or another, we have all been a part of it. Whether it is the “KaraEra” hashtag on social media...
'Second nature': Assistant coach Karen Lange brings experience, familiarity in first year with Duke women’s basketball
When Kara Lawson held her introductory press conference as Duke head coach in 2020, she was asked about the task of forming a staff. “Experience. That’s what I’m looking for. Just like playing, you want to put together a group that fits together,” said Lawson. Karen Lange...
Extra point: Successful ground game propels Duke football to bowl eligibility vs. Boston College
Duke clinched bowl eligibility with a win in a high-scoring affair against Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass., Friday night. The Blue Zone is here to provide three key takeaways, stats and a look ahead after the victory:. Three key takeaways. 1. The Riley Leonard show. The Duke quarterback had...
Johns' run at ITA National Fall Championships highlights Duke men's tennis' week
Last season, Duke fans joyfully watched as the men’s basketball team put on an excellent showing in the NCAA tournament, reaching the coveted Final Four. Garrett Johns had a similar performance as one of the last four standing at the premier national fall tennis tournament. The Blue Devil senior...
Duke fencing 2022-23 season preview
As the Blue Devils return to action in the coming weeks, one thing is likely on their minds for the 2022-23 season: redemption. After winning the ACC title in 2021 and earning 11 individual titles at the tournament to set a program record, Duke fell short of expectations in its last campaign despite an impressive regular season. Losing out to national champion Notre Dame in its efforts for a back-to-back championship, both the men’s and women’s sides will look to rebound and restore their ACC supremacy.
Duke women's basketball turns defense to offense in exhibition win against Indiana University of Pennsylvania
When you change schools or move to a new environment, it takes some time to settle in. There is an adjustment period, as you try to find your group of friends and get acclimated to the new climate. Duke had an influx of transfers and new recruits, so a similar...
5 observations and more from Duke football's first half against Boston College
Duke seized control as the first half went on Friday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass., jumping out to a 24-14 lead at the break. With two more quarters to play, the Blue Devils look poised to secure a big win on the road. Five observations:. Mad dash: After a shaky...
Previewing every player on Duke women's basketball's 2022-23 roster
Duke women's basketball tips off its season Monday, and the Blue Zone is here with all of our player previews for the 2022-23 roster. See the links below to learn about each Blue Devil's strengths:. Guard Bo Shaffer. Guard Emma Schmidt. Guard Jiselle Havas. Guard Lee Volker. Forward Imani Lewis.
'Always there': Inside the family culture that helped shape Duke women’s basketball’s love for the game
As the sun cracked through the last lingering clouds on a brisk October morning, spectators looked on as senior guard Celeste Taylor booked it across the court at Duke’s open practice, eventually catching her breath at the baseline after completing the three-man-weave drill. What they didn’t see was years ago, when Taylor would book it across the parking lot after dinner, determined to be the first of her family to reach the car. And while Taya Corosdale’s versatility was on display for the Blue Devil faithful, the slightly cramped atmosphere of Cameron Indoor Stadium stands in drastic contrast to the colorful coastline of San Diego, one of many stops her family made on basketball trips to make the sport something fun for her—to protect her younger self from burnout.
