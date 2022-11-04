ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chronicle's Duke women's basketball 2022-23 season preview

It's that time of year: College basketball season is back, and with it, this year's Blue Devils are gearing up for a whole new season. With that new season comes a flurry of new faces, from an influx to Duke's graduate-student group to new assistant coach Karen Lange, the latter of whom brings experience and familiarity to the Blue Devils in her first season. A pair of Oregon State transfers—Kennedy Brown and Taya Corosdale—also join forces with an old friend in Durham for their next chapter.
5 things for Duke men's basketball's season opener against Jacksonville

The Blue Devils officially begin their quest for their sixth national championship Monday against Jacksonville. In order to reach lofty expectations, Duke must start its season on the right foot. Here are five things to know ahead of Duke’s season opener. Freshmen in the spotlight. Duke’s No. 1-ranked freshman...
Previewing every player on Duke women's basketball's 2022-23 roster

Duke women's basketball tips off its season Monday, and the Blue Zone is here with all of our player previews for the 2022-23 roster. See the links below to learn about each Blue Devil's strengths:. Guard Bo Shaffer. Guard Emma Schmidt. Guard Jiselle Havas. Guard Lee Volker. Forward Imani Lewis.
'Always there': Inside the family culture that helped shape Duke women’s basketball’s love for the game

As the sun cracked through the last lingering clouds on a brisk October morning, spectators looked on as senior guard Celeste Taylor booked it across the court at Duke’s open practice, eventually catching her breath at the baseline after completing the three-man-weave drill. What they didn’t see was years ago, when Taylor would book it across the parking lot after dinner, determined to be the first of her family to reach the car. And while Taya Corosdale’s versatility was on display for the Blue Devil faithful, the slightly cramped atmosphere of Cameron Indoor Stadium stands in drastic contrast to the colorful coastline of San Diego, one of many stops her family made on basketball trips to make the sport something fun for her—to protect her younger self from burnout.
Point: Duke women's basketball will exceed expectations

Before Duke begins its season Monday, our Dom Fenoglio and Martin Heintzelman debate Duke's prospects for the upcoming season. Read Martin's counterpoint to Dom's sunny outlook here. If you have ever heard Duke head coach Kara Lawson speak, chances are you walked away inspired. A hallmark of great coaches, Lawson...
'It's about us': In 'monumental' win at Boston College, Duke football's unlikely turnaround reaches new milestone

In many ways, it was just like any other win. As Duke capped off its transformation into a bowl-eligible program Friday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass., with a 38-31 win against Boston College that was a great deal more commanding than the final score suggests, there were no game-saving heroics, nor was there a need for a second-half comeback by the visiting Blue Devils. After taking control early, Duke did what good teams do by holding the Eagles at an arm’s length the rest of the way.
Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. Jacksonville

Duke (-18.5) vs. Jacksonville. Monday’s season opener has the odds heavily tipped toward the Blue Devils' favor as Jon Scheyer officially opens his head coaching career against the Jacksonville Dolphins. Duke showed out in its preseason finale against Fayetteville State Friday, completing an 82-45 rout with plenty of talent on display. Expectations are riding high in the first regular season contest not featuring former head coach Mike Krzyzewski, though Scheyer has crafted a team containing a potentially lethal blend of star freshmen and experienced talent to pull off another blowout win.
Duke fencing 2022-23 season preview

As the Blue Devils return to action in the coming weeks, one thing is likely on their minds for the 2022-23 season: redemption. After winning the ACC title in 2021 and earning 11 individual titles at the tournament to set a program record, Duke fell short of expectations in its last campaign despite an impressive regular season. Losing out to national champion Notre Dame in its efforts for a back-to-back championship, both the men’s and women’s sides will look to rebound and restore their ACC supremacy.
BOWL DURHAM: Duke football topples Boston College on the road, becomes bowl eligible

Duke is playing football in December. With a trip to a bowl game on the table, the Blue Devils brought an offensive onslaught to Boston College in their 38-31 win. The bye week in the rearview mirror, a still banged-up Duke team was able to build a lead early on before extending the margin with the help of a strong running game and a good-enough defensive performance to keep the Eagles two scores behind as Duke notched its crucial sixth win.
