Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Park Feature: Ed Yerha ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
A Woman Called 911 Because She Was Served “Pink Meat” at an NC BBQ EateryKennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
Chronicle
The Chronicle's Duke women's basketball 2022-23 season preview
It's that time of year: College basketball season is back, and with it, this year's Blue Devils are gearing up for a whole new season. With that new season comes a flurry of new faces, from an influx to Duke's graduate-student group to new assistant coach Karen Lange, the latter of whom brings experience and familiarity to the Blue Devils in her first season. A pair of Oregon State transfers—Kennedy Brown and Taya Corosdale—also join forces with an old friend in Durham for their next chapter.
Chronicle
5 things for Duke men's basketball's season opener against Jacksonville
The Blue Devils officially begin their quest for their sixth national championship Monday against Jacksonville. In order to reach lofty expectations, Duke must start its season on the right foot. Here are five things to know ahead of Duke’s season opener. Freshmen in the spotlight. Duke’s No. 1-ranked freshman...
Chronicle
Previewing every player on Duke women's basketball's 2022-23 roster
Duke women's basketball tips off its season Monday, and the Blue Zone is here with all of our player previews for the 2022-23 roster. See the links below to learn about each Blue Devil's strengths:. Guard Bo Shaffer. Guard Emma Schmidt. Guard Jiselle Havas. Guard Lee Volker. Forward Imani Lewis.
Chronicle
Counterpoint: Duke women's basketball will struggle to live up to expectations this season
Before Duke begins its season Monday, our Dom Fenoglio and Martin Heintzelman debate Duke's prospects for the upcoming season. Read Dom's counterpoint to Martin’s grounded take here. In some form or another, we have all been a part of it. Whether it is the “KaraEra” hashtag on social media...
Chronicle
'Always there': Inside the family culture that helped shape Duke women’s basketball’s love for the game
As the sun cracked through the last lingering clouds on a brisk October morning, spectators looked on as senior guard Celeste Taylor booked it across the court at Duke’s open practice, eventually catching her breath at the baseline after completing the three-man-weave drill. What they didn’t see was years ago, when Taylor would book it across the parking lot after dinner, determined to be the first of her family to reach the car. And while Taya Corosdale’s versatility was on display for the Blue Devil faithful, the slightly cramped atmosphere of Cameron Indoor Stadium stands in drastic contrast to the colorful coastline of San Diego, one of many stops her family made on basketball trips to make the sport something fun for her—to protect her younger self from burnout.
Chronicle
'Better than I found it': Duke women’s basketball's six graduate transfers look to make an impact as veteran leaders
With a program that prides itself on experience and leadership, the presence of graduate students makes all the sense in the world for Duke. Not only do they provide on-the-court help, but also off-the-court mentorship for younger athletes looking to navigate the collegiate landscape. This year, the Blue Devils have...
Chronicle
Point: Duke women's basketball will exceed expectations
Before Duke begins its season Monday, our Dom Fenoglio and Martin Heintzelman debate Duke's prospects for the upcoming season. Read Martin's counterpoint to Dom's sunny outlook here. If you have ever heard Duke head coach Kara Lawson speak, chances are you walked away inspired. A hallmark of great coaches, Lawson...
Chronicle
'Second nature': Assistant coach Karen Lange brings experience, familiarity in first year with Duke women’s basketball
When Kara Lawson held her introductory press conference as Duke head coach in 2020, she was asked about the task of forming a staff. “Experience. That’s what I’m looking for. Just like playing, you want to put together a group that fits together,” said Lawson. Karen Lange...
Chronicle
Johns' run at ITA National Fall Championships highlights Duke men's tennis' week
Last season, Duke fans joyfully watched as the men’s basketball team put on an excellent showing in the NCAA tournament, reaching the coveted Final Four. Garrett Johns had a similar performance as one of the last four standing at the premier national fall tennis tournament. The Blue Devil senior...
Chronicle
Duke fencing begins season with strong performance at Garret Penn State Open
Any season opener is fraught with anticipation and excitement as expectations are tested and athletes get a first taste of competition. Fortunately for the Blue Devil fencers, they were able to return to the strip in style. The men and women traveled to State College, Pa., to compete in the...
Chronicle
Duke women's basketball's second-half surge leads to exhibition win against Indiana University of Pennsylvania
Duke’s pep band welcomed fans into Cameron Indoor Stadium Saturday afternoon with an energizing rendition of “Take On Me,” the 1985 hit that reminds listeners “It’s no better to be safe than sorry.”. And in its exhibition game against Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Duke certainly...
Chronicle
'It's about us': In 'monumental' win at Boston College, Duke football's unlikely turnaround reaches new milestone
In many ways, it was just like any other win. As Duke capped off its transformation into a bowl-eligible program Friday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass., with a 38-31 win against Boston College that was a great deal more commanding than the final score suggests, there were no game-saving heroics, nor was there a need for a second-half comeback by the visiting Blue Devils. After taking control early, Duke did what good teams do by holding the Eagles at an arm’s length the rest of the way.
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. Jacksonville
Duke (-18.5) vs. Jacksonville. Monday’s season opener has the odds heavily tipped toward the Blue Devils' favor as Jon Scheyer officially opens his head coaching career against the Jacksonville Dolphins. Duke showed out in its preseason finale against Fayetteville State Friday, completing an 82-45 rout with plenty of talent on display. Expectations are riding high in the first regular season contest not featuring former head coach Mike Krzyzewski, though Scheyer has crafted a team containing a potentially lethal blend of star freshmen and experienced talent to pull off another blowout win.
Chronicle
Duke swimming and diving returns home victorious against South Carolina, women post near-perfect day
After a short hiatus from Taishoff Aquatic Pavilion, Duke came storming back with victories on both the men’s and women’s sides. From the get-go, the Blue Devils smelt blood in the water, and the Gamecocks chose the wrong Friday to come to Durham. With convincing victories, the Duke men (182-116) and women (187-113) picked up another pair of wins.
Chronicle
Extra point: Successful ground game propels Duke football to bowl eligibility vs. Boston College
Duke clinched bowl eligibility with a win in a high-scoring affair against Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass., Friday night. The Blue Zone is here to provide three key takeaways, stats and a look ahead after the victory:. Three key takeaways. 1. The Riley Leonard show. The Duke quarterback had...
Chronicle
5 observations and more from Duke football's first half against Boston College
Duke seized control as the first half went on Friday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass., jumping out to a 24-14 lead at the break. With two more quarters to play, the Blue Devils look poised to secure a big win on the road. Five observations:. Mad dash: After a shaky...
Chronicle
Duke fencing 2022-23 season preview
As the Blue Devils return to action in the coming weeks, one thing is likely on their minds for the 2022-23 season: redemption. After winning the ACC title in 2021 and earning 11 individual titles at the tournament to set a program record, Duke fell short of expectations in its last campaign despite an impressive regular season. Losing out to national champion Notre Dame in its efforts for a back-to-back championship, both the men’s and women’s sides will look to rebound and restore their ACC supremacy.
Chronicle
BOWL DURHAM: Duke football topples Boston College on the road, becomes bowl eligible
Duke is playing football in December. With a trip to a bowl game on the table, the Blue Devils brought an offensive onslaught to Boston College in their 38-31 win. The bye week in the rearview mirror, a still banged-up Duke team was able to build a lead early on before extending the margin with the help of a strong running game and a good-enough defensive performance to keep the Eagles two scores behind as Duke notched its crucial sixth win.
Comments / 0