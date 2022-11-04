Read full article on original website
SFGate
A Paramount+ Annual Subscription Is 50% Off Right Now — And Comes With a Free Fire TV Stick
The deals continue rolling in this week. Paramount+ is now offering an annual subscription for half off, bringing down the price for its 12-month essential ad-supported plan from $49.99/year to only $24.99/year. The premium, ad-free plan is now $49.99 (normally $99.99). More from Variety. Timothy Dalton Cast in 'Yellowstone' Prequel...
Digital Trends
What is The Roku Channel? Content, cost, and how to use it
If it’s your first time on the Roku platform (or even your 100th), you may notice an option called The Roku Channel once you are finished setting everything up and logging in with your Roku account. Unlike some third-party apps that you have to download, The Roku Channel itself is already pre-installed and ready to go. But that leads to a big question: What exactly is The Roku Channel, and should you care?
TechCrunch
Hulu raises its subscription prices today
Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
Netflix Is Changing Its Password Policy And Subscribers Are Losing It
If you share a Netflix account outside of one household, take note— beginning in early 2023, the streaming service will start charging fees for password sharing, as it recently announced this month. Netflix is starting a system— as CNET reports— that will add fees for “extra member” subaccounts (when more people outside of one household use the membership). Here’s everything we know:
Netflix Subscription: The Plans, The Price And What’s Included
Here is everything you need to know about Netflix subscriptions, even if you just want DVDs...
Netflix account sharing will cost you actual money in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Darkness is falling, winter is coming, and it just feels like bad news all around for anyone who shares Netflix passwords. For months now, the company has been making a very public show of work towards helping people ditch password sharing and hopefully set up their own accounts. Netflix even just introduced a new tool to migrate your profile to a new account, helping to smooth over that transition. Now we're starting to get a better picture of how this will all go down, as the service shares new details about sub-accounts in its latest earnings call.
CNET
Netflix Adds a Cheaper Plan With Ads: Prices and Everything Else to Know
The era of Netflix with advertising has arrived. Thursday marks the launch of Netflix's cheaper, ad-supported tier in the US and eight other countries, after it rolled out in Canada and Mexico on Tuesday ahead of an expansion to Spain next week. The world's biggest subscription video service, Netflix grew...
Amazon Freevee: everything you need to know about the free streaming service
Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Freevee, a free ad-supported streaming service that features library and original titles.
AOL Corp
It's Alexa's birthday! To celebrate, Amazon just dropped this top-rated 24-inch TV to $80
It’s Alexa’s birthday! And to honor the ‘birth’ of the widely-used voice assistant (she’s turning eight, by the way), Amazon has slashed the prices of nearly all of its smart home devices, e-readers, Fire TV devices and more from now until November 7. So what’s on sale? This top-notch Insignia 24-inch smart TV is down to a ridiculous $80 (it's over 50% off) and the Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device is at its lowest price to date — just $25! Many of Amazon’s smart home gadgets are marked down too. Top-rated among shoppers, these devices help make life easier and come equipped with our favorite smart assistant. Scroll to get your hands on the best happy birthday Alexa deals below:
The Verge
Netflix’s $6.99 per month ad tier is now live
Netflix with ads is finally here. After resisting ads in its streaming service, the company is rolling out its Netflix Basic with Ads in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the UK, the US, and on November 10th, Spain. It costs $6.99 per month in the US.
Apple Insider
Hulu set to hike prices for Hulu + Live TV bundle in December
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Hulu has begun sending out emails informing customers that they will soon be paying more for its popular Hulu + Live TV bundle. "The price of Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No...
CNET
Sling Is Increasing Its Subscription Plans by $5
Sling TV is raising prices on all three of its basic subscription packages, following in the footsteps of other streaming services that implemented price hikes this year. Customers will pay $5 more for their plans, the company said on Thursday. The live TV streaming service has bumped up the monthly...
Android Authority
When will Manifest Season 4 Part 2 drop on Netflix?
Manifest became the little show that could when, after its 2021 cancelation by NBC, the supernatural series became a massive hit on Netflix. The first three seasons told the saga of the passengers and crew of an airliner that took off in one location and landed in another five years later but with no time experienced by the airplane’s passengers. With season 3 ending on a cliffhanger, the fans pushed for Netflix to jump in and save the show, and now the first part of Manifest Season 4 debuted on the service on November 4. But when will Manifest Season 4 Part 2 make its appearance on Netflix?
itechpost.com
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals: These Samsung, LG Smart TVs are Already on Sale Right Now
Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday may all still be a few weeks away, but guess what? You do not have to wait to enjoy some great Black Friday deals. Why? Because there are early deals that are already available!. Specifically, Best Buy is already offering some great discounts for...
technewstoday.com
How to Get Local Channels on Firestick?
Although Firestick allows streaming from Hulu, Netflix, and other several apps on your TV, sometimes you might want to discover local news and sports. Since there is no local channels menu on your Firestick by default, it can be quite confusing for beginners. Luckily, there are different tips and tricks...
You may need to buy a new Chromecast if you want to try Netflix's new ad-supported plan
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. After months of rumors and speculation, Netflix's ad-supported plan finally launches today. Available for $6.99 per month, it might help the streaming giant gain back some of its lost subscribers. It's a tempting option for anyone capable of putting up with ads and a 720p resolution cap, but if you're still rocking some older hardware, you might want to think twice. Anyone with a non-Google TV Chromecast will need to start looking for a new device.
Engadget
Apple is reportedly building a live TV advertising network as part of its MLS deal
The move is part of a broader push to increase ad revenue. Expect to see a fair number of ads when Apple begins streaming Major League Soccer games next year. According to , the company is building an advertising network to support its with the league. Apple has reportedly held talks with MLS sponsors about airing ads during games and accompanying programming the company has planned for next season.
Android Authority
Prime membership now has entire ad-free Music Unlimited library with a big catch
Prime members now have access to 100 million ad-free songs, but don't cancel Spotify just yet. The free Amazon Prime music library now includes all 100 million songs included with the paid Music Unlimited service. However, without signing up for Music Unlimited, you won’t be able to play specific songs...
Digital Trends
Shopping for a Google Chromecast with Google TV? It just got cheaper
Are you on the hunt for discounts involving Google’s Chromecast devices? Look no further than Walmart, which just slashed the price of the Google Chromecast with Google TV with a $9 discount, making it more affordable at $40 from its original price of $49. There’s no information on how long this reduced price will last though, so if you want to enjoy savings when buying this streaming device — perhaps even multiples of it — you should finalize your purchase without hesitation.
Netflix's Ad-Supported Tier Debuts in the U.S. — And It's About Time
"The day is finally here: Netflix with ads has arrived in the U.S., and for people looking for a cheaper option to stream, it may give them the push to stay subscribed to the streaming giant."There appears to be a real desire from a significant set of the population for a Netflix ad model," said Dallas Lawrence, Samba TV head of communications and brand. "Less than half of U.S. households subscribe to Netflix today, and when you look at the viewing patterns of those non-Netflix subscribers, what you see is that they watch a lot of advertising-supported streaming content."Netflix added...
