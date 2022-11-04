Read full article on original website
Wisconsin 2022 midterm election results
Almost all election results have officially been called in Wisconsin, with a few state legislature positions waiting on final counts, according to the Associated Press. Republican Senator Ron Johnson has been re-elected to serve a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes by 1 point. Johnson had 50.5% of the votes to Barnes’ 49.5%.
SSFC passes ASM internal budget, discusses Student Leadership Project potential move to non-allocable funding
The Associated Students of Madison Student Services Finance Committee met Thursday to discuss the ASM internal budget, vote on the student judiciary internal budget and discuss the Student Leadership Program’s potential transition to non-allocable funding. The meeting began with a discussion about ASM’s internal budget proposal, which SSFC heard...
‘Black Klansman’ speaks to UW students about his undercover work
Nov. 2, veteran police officer and author Ron Stallworth, whose early life was the subject of Spike Lee’s 2018 movie “BlacKkKlansman,” spoke virtually to a group of University of Wisconsin students about his detective work and undercover infiltration of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s. The...
ASM discusses 2024 budget, student employee wages
The Associated Students of Madison Student Council met Wednesday to discuss fiscal policies, including their 2024 budget and the Continue to Raise Campaign. ASM’s proposal of almost $1.5 million for their 2024 internal budget passed, and will be sent to the Student Services Finance Committee for approval on Thursday.
Women’s Basketball: Wisconsin set up for success in Marisa Moseley’s second season
The Wisconsin Women’s Basketball team finished with an 8-21 record in head coach Marisa Moseley’s first year. Despite the lackluster record, the Badgers wrapped up their 2021-22 campaign on a high note — winning three of their last seven games, including a Big Ten record and a 22-point comeback win against the Purdue Boilermakers.
Men’s Basketball: Look ahead at season after Badgers win against South Dakota
Basketball hit the hardwood to open the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball season for the 125th time Monday as the Badgers took on the South Dakota University Coyotes. Coming in 22-1 all-time in openers at the Kohl Center, there was little surprise when the Badgers took the 26-point win. Ultimately, the weight of the game was more in what could be learned.
