Matthew Huling, Bulloch County President of Citizens Bank of the South has named Kate Mincey to fill the position of Assistant Vice President, Commercial and Consumer Lender. Mincey brings more than 20 years of industry experience to CBOTS. She is knowledgeable and competent in the deposit and customer service functions of the bank. During the last decade, she filled the role of branch manager and retail/loan operations manager as well.

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO