ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner, SD

Warner, Northwestern, Groton among local teams to advance to volleyball SoDak 16

By Scott Waltman, Aberdeen News
American News
American News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oZiD0_0iyFhSR500

Warner and Northwestern advanced to the high school volleyball SoDak 16 Thursday night as expected, sweeping their opponents.

The top-ranked Monarchs defeated Leola-Frederick, while the Wildcats dispatched Hitchcock-Tulare.

But there was a bit of a surprise in District 1A played at the Roncalli Gym in Aberdeen. Groton, the No. 4 team in the region, eliminated top-seeded Aberdeen Roncalli in five sets, 18-25, 25-23, 27-25, 16-25, 15-10.

Sydney Leicht led the way for the Tigers with 13 kills, followed by Ann Fjeldheim who had 12 kills and 29 digs.

Groton will be the No. 15 seed in the Class A SoDak 16 with a 14-14 record. The Cavaliers end the season with a 15-10 mark.

Warner (33-2) is the top seed in the Class B SoDak 15, while Northwestern (26-8) is the No. 4 seed.

The winners of Tuesday's matches will advance to the state tournament. Complete results from Thursday night's matches follow.

Class A and Class B high school volleyball region scores from Thursday, Nov. 3

Semifinals

Class A

Region 1

Groton Area def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 18-25, 25-23, 27-25, 16-25, 15-10

Redfield def. Milbank, 25-21, 25-21, 25-20

Region 2

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Sioux Valley, 19-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-17

Hamlin def. Flandreau, 25-16, 25-20, 25-23

Region 3

Baltic def. McCook Central/Montrose, 26-24, 16-25, 25-20, 25-22

Sioux Falls Christian def. Garretson, 25-4, 25-4, 25-15

Region 4

Dakota Valley def. Tea Area, 25-15, 25-22, 25-15

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Canton, 25-17, 25-22, 26-24

Region 5

Platte-Geddes def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-15, 25-15, 25-11

Wagner def. Mt. Vernon, 25-14, 25-13, 25-10

Region 6

Miller def. Dupree, 25-11, 25-12, 25-9

Mobridge-Pollock def. Stanley County, 25-9, 25-12, 25-18

Region 7

Lakota Tech def. Little Wound, 25-15, 18-25, 25-22, 25-11

Winner def. Pine Ridge, 25-15, 27-25, 27-25

Region 8

Belle Fourche def. Hill City, 25-15, 25-21, 25-19

Rapid City Christian def. St. Thomas More, 25-23, 25-14, 26-24

Class B

Region 1

Northwestern def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-20, 25-12, 25-16

Warner def. Leola/Frederick, 25-10, 25-15, 25-11

Region 2

Castlewood def. Arlington, 25-21, 25-10, 25-23

Wolsey-Wessington def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-17, 25-19, 25-22

Region 3

Chester def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-13, 25-15, 25-16

Colman-Egan def. Ethan, 20-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17

Region 4

Freeman def. Scotland, 25-12, 25-20, 25-19

Viborg-Hurley def. Gayville-Volin, 26-24, 17-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-13

Region 5

Burke def. Gregory, 25-8, 25-13, 25-6

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Wessington Springs, 25-23, 25-20, 21-25, 25-27, 16-14

Region 6

Herreid def. Potter County, 25-20, 27-25, 25-21

Ipswich def. Faulkton, 10-25, 25-20, 24-20, 25-20, 10-15

Region 7

Jones County def. Wall, 25-13, 25-10, 25-14

Kadoka Area def. Philip, 25-18, 14-25, 25-12, 25-20

Region 8

Faith def. Newell, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22

Timber Lake def. Lemmon, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19

Class AA regular season high school volleyball scores from Thursday, Nov. 3

Harrisburg def. Brookings, 31-29, 25-12, 25-22

Huron def. Brandon Valley, 25-12, 25-19, 25-20

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Aberdeen Central, 25-12, 28-26, 25-21

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-20, 25-21

Spearfish def. Douglas, 25-13, 25-18, 25-19

Watertown def. Yankton, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20

Comments / 0

Related
hubcityradio.com

Democrats’ Get Out the Vote tour stopped in Aberdeen Sunday

ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Sunday the SD Democrats held a rally at Aberdeen. The event was to take place at Central Park however was forced to move to the Democrat headquarters on Main Street because of the high winds. Brown County Commission candidate Chad Fischbach talks about filling out a bullet...
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Officials respond to crash on I-29

ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Traffic is back open along I-29. Traffic was temporarily down to one lane on Interstate 29 due to a crash Sunday afternoon. According to the Roberts County Sherriff’s Office, officials responded to a crash on the northbound lane of I-29 near mile marker 226.
KELOLAND TV

Two facing drug charges after Roberts County traffic stop

ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Two men were arrested after a traffic stop in Roberts County. The Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 12:30 Wednesday morning. During a search, needles and other items with meth inside were found. The driver, Sequoyah St. John, and passenger, Adam Backer,...
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities discover drugs, machete during traffic stop

SUMMIT, S.D. (KELO) — Two Nebraska men were arrested after a traffic stop outside of Summit, South Dakota. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened near a business on U.S. 12 just after 10:30 last night. During the search, a bb gun, dagger, machete, curved knife, multiple smaller knives, a cattle prong, along with meth and marijuana, were found in the car.
SUMMIT, SD
American News

American News

704
Followers
1K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Aberdeen, SD from Aberdeen News.

 http://aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy