Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for at Least the Next Decade
If you're investing in the stock market right now, it's important to focus on companies that have staying power in your portfolio and can rely on strong tailwinds for long-term growth. In the current environment, with ongoing macroeconomic and foreign currency headwinds, geopolitical unrest, and fears of a global recession, companies across all sectors are being tested.
NASDAQ
PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates
PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this provider of cloud-based software for...
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? 2 Smart Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now
If you're investing in the stock market right now and searching for companies that are less cyclical and can generate investor returns in a wide range of environments, you're not alone. While no stock is entirely impervious to factors like the economy or market volatility, healthcare stocks can be a...
NASDAQ
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25%....
NASDAQ
Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.10 per share. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End
Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
NASDAQ
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices
With the Federal Reserve's recent announcement that it would likely be on a glidepath to higher interest rates than it originally thought, the stock market resumed the downward trajectory that it has been on throughout most of 2022. As painful as that decline has been for existing shareholders, for people who have cash to put to work, lower stock prices are often opportunities to buy great companies at discount prices.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
NASDAQ
3 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Richer
Some of the best-paying dividend stocks aren't the super-popular companies getting all the attention from the mainstream media. They are the under-the-radar stocks that often get overlooked by investors despite paying big dividend yields with plenty of room to grow. Three stocks that aren't on the radar of many investors...
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity
There's no doubt about it, the bear market of 2022 has been painful, even confounding. Lots of high-quality businesses that are still growing and highly profitable have been tossed out on the curb like they're last night's trash. The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation -- perhaps at the short-term expense of the global economy's health -- is where all the eyeballs are focused right now.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Doximity Dropped 12.4% in October
Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), a digital platform for healthcare professionals, fell 12.4% in October, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock ended September at $30.22. Doximity opened October at $30.40, falling to a monthly low of $24.15 on Oct. 24. It ended October at $26.47 a share....
NASDAQ
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now
A tough year for investors holding lots of innovative growth stocks keeps getting tougher. The Nasdaq Composite index, which contains heaps of growth stocks is down 33% in 2022 and there could be more pain ahead. On Nov. 2, the Federal Reserve raised the primary credit rate to 4% from...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip
This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
NASDAQ
The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.22%....
NASDAQ
ICU Medical (ICUI) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ICU Medical (ICUI) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 24.11%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates
FS KKR Capital (FSK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this business development company would...
NASDAQ
Superior Group (SGC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
Superior Group (SGC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 125%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Qiagen (QGEN) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Qiagen (QGEN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.78%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Lyft (LYFT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
Lyft (LYFT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 37.50%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
American States Water (AWR) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
American States Water (AWR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.76 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.43%. A...
Comments / 0