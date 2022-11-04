Read full article on original website
1 charged in deadly Cumberland County shooting; victim identified
A 21-year-old Fayetteville man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that took place Friday afternoon on Cattail Circle.
cbs17
Video released of 2 sought in teen’s deadly shooting at Fayetteville motel, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have released more video of two men who are linked to a deadly shooting from August. The Fayetteville Police Department posted nearly 30 seconds of video Friday from near the scene of shooting that killed a teen in early August. The shooting was...
wpde.com
Law enforcement investigating second weekend shooting in Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a second weekend shooting Sunday night on Ervin Street in Florence. No additional details are available at this time. This is the second shooting that multiple law enforcement agencies responded to. Deputies were on the scene of...
Police: 5 arrested after drugs, stolen AR-15 seized in North Carolina raid
The five people arrested face a total of 22 felony drug and weapons charges, police said.
WMBF
Deputies investigating deadly Florence County shooting
Deadly shooting on Autumn Lane near Florence under investigation
cbs17
Man linked to ‘string of overdoses’ arrested at McDonald’s in Lee County, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday, deputies announced they have arrested a man at a McDonald’s after finding he was linked to a string of overdoses in Lee County. They said it was the result of an investigation by the sheriff’s office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol into the sale and delivery of narcotics.
wpde.com
Police searching for missing 58-year-old woman out of Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police in Horry County are searching for Devon DeMaria, 58, who was last seen around 12-12:30 p.m. on Sunday near Oxbow Drive outside of Myrtle Beach. She is 100-120 pounds, with blue/green eyes and blonde hair, and last seen in grey pants, a flannel,...
WMBF
Deputies respond to shooting in Darlington County
WMBF
15-year-old injured in Maxton shooting incident, deputies say
MAXTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old was injured during a shooting in Maxton, N.C. Thursday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Brooklyn Drive in Maxton. The teen victim was airlifted to a medical facility, their injuries are unknown at this time. Robeson County...
wpde.com
Deputies on scene of shooting in Lamar
15-year-old airlifted to hospital after getting shot in Robeson County
WRAL
2 Cumberland County men arrested in multiple break-ins after shootout with deputies
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Authorities from several law enforcement agencies arrested two Cumberland County men in their 20s after Wednesday linking them to a series of business break-ins that stretched across several counties. Drauton Charles Bauer, 20, from Hope Mills, and Brandon Lee Hatler, 23, from Fayetteville, were charged with...
Pellet gun kills Harnett County man, cousin charged with murder
Rachel Diane Ferguson, 23, was arrested on Thursday and is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder for the death of a man killed with a pellet gun.
cbs17
Young woman charged with murder after shooting cousin ‘multiple times’ in deadly Harnett County shooting, deputies say
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County deputies say a woman is being charged with murder after shooting her cousin multiple times and killing him. On Wednesday, deputies said they were called to a home on Elmon Gilchrist Lane in Erwin in reference to a reported trespassing with shots fired.
15-year-old shot in Robeson County, flown to hospital, sheriff’s office says
Men charged with shooting at deputies, multiple break-ins spanning counties
wpde.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Hwy 501 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Horry County early Sunday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the incident at 1:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Carolina Road. Crews reported critical injuries and troopers...
11-year-old saves her family from burning NC home
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg family is glad to be alive after their 11-year-old saved them from a burning home on October 29. 11-year-old Kaliyah Harrington said she used fire safety training from her school to save her family from the fire. Harrington ran into her mom’s room at about 2 a.m. on Oct. […]
Lumberton man charged with first-degree murder
LUMBERTON — On Thursday Shane Michael Britt of Lumberton was arrested and charged with first degree murder and discharging a weapon into
