Team bond shows in Jackrabbits road resiliency
CEDAR FALLS, IA (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s road schedule started with an agonizing four point loss at the University of Iowa. Two months later the Jackrabbits went back to that state and won a 31-28 thriller at Northern Iowa, possibly ensuring that they won’t have to leave South Dakota’s borders for the rest of the year.
Dakota Wesleyan sweeps Presentation, Mount Marty splits with Valley City to close NAIA Classic
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The two-day 7th Annual NAIA Basketball Classic at the Sanford Pentagon came to a close on Sunday afternoon. Click on the video viewer to see highlights from:. -#12 Dakota Wesleyan women rolling over Presentation 91-31 -The DWU men completing the sweep of the...
4th annual Yoga Fest held in Sioux Falls
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Season Finale! (11-4-22) Featuring playoff highlights from 19 games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!. Local author discussing National Novel Writing Month. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT. November is National Novel Writing Month when people at a variety of writing levels attempt to write...
Football Friday State Semifinal Preview with Steve Kueter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The season finale of Football Friday means it’s time for one of the most anticipated weeks on the South Dakota prep football schedule. 28 teams started the night hoping to punch their ticket to the state championships next week at the Dakota Dome. That included an intriguing 11AAA semifinal in Sioux Falls between Harrisburg and O’Gorman where, just two weeks ago, the Knights rallied from 17 down in the fourth quarter to upend the Tigers 24-20 and earn homefield for the semifinal rematch.
PLAYOFF BOUND! SDSU clinches conference title and postseason bid with walkoff win at Northern Iowa
CEDAR FALLS, IA (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s Hunter Dustman booted a 26-yard field goal with no time left on the clock, lifting the top-ranked Jackrabbits to a 31-28 victory over Northern Iowa Saturday night and securing at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title.
Remembering Father Cathal Gallagher
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Priest, who once faced deportation back to his home country of Ireland, has passed away. Father Cathal Gallagher died last Monday. He spent 26 years ministering in the dioceses of Minnesota and Sioux Falls, serving in Marty, Lake Andes, De...
Sioux Falls and their playoff hopes fall apart in loss to Wayne State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 25 University of Sioux Falls Cougar football team fell to 7-3 on the season with a 24-31 loss to (RV) Wayne State on senior day here at Bob Young Field. “Football is a game of momentum,” said head coach Jon Anderson....
Coyotes send Missouri State’s Bears into hibernation
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota quarterback Aidan Bouman passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns while the Coyote defense held Missouri State to a season-low for points in a 20-13 South Dakota win Saturday inside the DakotaDome. The result came one week after Missouri State scored a...
Sioux Falls landfill switches to winter hours
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill will move to winter hours next week. Beginning Monday, November 7, the landfill will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The landfill also posted holiday hours. It will be closed on Thanksgiving...
One million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One lucky winner won one million dollars in Saturday’s Powerball drawings. South Dakota Lottery tweeted Sunday morning that last night’s drawing featured a one million dollar winner. The winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store on East 10th Street.
Clearing out
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll be clearing out across the region through the rest of our Friday. High temperatures will be in the 40s across the board. After a couple of breezy days, it looks like the wind should behave itself today. We’ll have a northwest wind around 5 to 15 mph.
Someone You Should Know: South Dakota’s first ordained woman rabbi inspiring others
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rabbi Cathy Nemiroff has always followed her passion, which is Judaism. “I didn’t set out to be the first female rabbi in South Dakota, it was after the fact, we discovered that I am. I feel that it is an honor, to some extent, it is a responsibility to represent Egalitarian Judaism,” said Rabbi Nemiroff.
Travel expert discusses holiday budgets
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Record inflation has forced Americans to tighten up their budgets as they prepare for the holiday season, especially for those hoping to travel. Travel expert and CEO of HotelByDay, Yannis Moati, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about travel prices as well...
Local author discussing National Novel Writing Month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - November is National Novel Writing Month when people at a variety of writing levels attempt to write a 50,000-word novel within 30 days. Local writer Leah Simmons joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the challenge as well as her own writing process while attempting it.
What to be aware of when it comes to ticket scams
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Everyone enjoys seeing their favorite artists live in concert, but there are some things to keep in mind when purchasing your tickets. Ticket scams come in a variety of forms whether it be through links, emails, or false websites. This can cause you to...
Holiday Fest at The Nest kicks off Christmas shopping season in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Robyn’s Nest is an occasional shop located in southeastern Sioux Falls. The shop was started by Robyn Harr who decided to sell stuff out of her garage over 10 years ago. Harr didn’t want to do it alone though so she invited several other local vendors to help fill the shop with her.
Two hurt in rollover crash near Wall Lake Corner
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A multi-agency response was called to the area of 463rd Avenue and 265th Street around 1 p.m. Sunday for reports of a rollover accident. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office says a vehicle was northbound on 463rd Avenue when it drove on the east shoulder.
DCI says Sioux Falls officer-involved shooting was justified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Attorney General and the Division of Criminal Investigation say an officer-involved shooting involving a 17-year-old boy in Sioux Falls was justified. The shooting took place on September 19th, near the intersection of North Astoria Drive and West Yukon Trail. Police...
Minnehaha County precinct superintendent allegedly claims he’ll fill out ballots in his care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Minnehaha county administration was busy with. a new activity Friday. Precinct superintendents arrived to pick up ballots and boxes for Tuesday’s election, a departure from previous elections. The candidate for Minnehaha County commissioner arrived to ask a few questions and witnessed what...
