Clayton News Daily
Jimmy Kimmel Is Back as Host for the 95th Oscars
Emmy-winning late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the 95th Academy Awards, which will air live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The announcement was made by award show veterans Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, who will...
‘The Wonder Years’: Bradley Whitford, Tituss Burgess, Donald Faison & More Season 2 Guest Stars
The Wonder Years is adding a swath of wonderful faces to its Season 2 cast. In addition to the previously announce Patti LaBelle, ABC has revealed Wayne Brady (Whose Line Is It Anyway?), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Phoebe Robinson (Everything’s Trash), and Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale) as The Wonder Years Season 2 guest stars.
Here Are 25 Dolly Parton Songs for a Holly Dolly Christmas
Over the years, country music icon, Dolly Parton, has written and covered quite a sum of holiday songs. Regardless of what point in Dolly’s life the songs were recorded, one thing is clear; Dolly loves her some Christmas. Even today, Dolly is still recording holiday music. And this year, she will star in another one of her own Christmas movies, titled Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.
