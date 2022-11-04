ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clayton News Daily

‘The Resident’ Gives Billie a New Love Interest, But What Did That Dance With Conrad Mean? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resident Season 6 Episode 7 “The Chimera.”]. At the beginning of the season, co-creator Amy Holden Jones teased “potential with someone new” when it comes to Dr. Billie Sutton’s (Jessica Lucas) love life on The Resident moving forward after Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and Dr. Cade Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne) got together. And in “The Chimera,” it looks like we met that “new” person: Ian Anthony Dale’s Dr. James Yamada.
Clayton News Daily

Roush Review: ‘The English’ Not at Home on This Bizarre Western Range

A laconic sheriff with the punny name of Marshall (nicely played by Irish actor Stephen Rea) is as close as you’ll get to a punchline in The English, Prime Video’s exceedingly grim and often very twisted Western fable. This six-part series (available, but not recommended, for an all-at-once binge) suggests the fruited plains might have been better off if Europeans — all seen as “the English” to natives — had just stayed far away.
Clayton News Daily

Steve Burton Returns to 'Days of Our Lives'

The actor is set to reprise his role as Harris Michaels in the beloved soap opera, Days of Our Lives, a year after his exit from General Hospital. While Burton recently reprised his role on the Peacock Original series spinoff, Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, his full-time return to the original series is significant as it's where the actor made his daytime TV debut back in 1988.
Clayton News Daily

Kathie Gifford Reveals Adorable 'Then and Now' Photos With Her Kids

Kathie Lee Gifford is going down memory lane and unearthing some sweet snaps of her kids. The former Today Show co-host shared multiple photos on Instagram from when her children were younger. The first photo showcased her now 32-year-old son, Cody, posing with his mom when he was just a toddler. He donned a suit with the cutest bowtie as he sat at a dinner table as Gifford cuddled up to him for a photo.
Clayton News Daily

Street Puppy Runs Into Her New Dad's Arms | The Dodo Heroes

Watch this street puppy grow up and run into her new dad's arms ❤️. Special thanks to Pongo, Marina & Vanessa! Follow along on TikTok: https://thedo.do/dogcareclinic & Instagram: https://thedo.do/dogcareclinicev. You can support Pongo by donating here: https://thedo.do/donateDogCareClinic. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Shares True & Dream’s Epic Beyonce Dance Party In New Video: ‘These Girls Are So Silly’

Khloé Kardashian is the aunt with the fun house! On the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 8, the 38-year-old reality star and businesswoman posted the most darling videos to her Instagram Story that showed her 4-year-old daughter True dancing with her cousin, Dream Kardashian, the 5-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. In the first video, the besties danced around to “Suéltate” from Sing 2, making sure to yell out, “Suéltate!” when the time came. “These girls are so silly,” Khloé wrote over the video.
Clayton News Daily

2-Pound Puppy Grows Up To Be A Meatball | The Dodo Pittie Nation

2-pound pittie puppy grows up to be the chunkiest meatball ❤️. Keep up with Carl on Instagram: http://thedo.do/dailydoseof_carl. You can help Love Leo Rescue care for more pups like Carl by donating to: https://thedo.do/loveleo. You can also check them out on Instagram, loveleorescue: https://thedo.do/LLR. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas...
Clayton News Daily

Kitten Is Obsessed with Pittie Brothers | The Dodo Odd Couples

Tiny kitten wants to do everything her pittie brothers do — so she follows them swimming in the river 💙. Keep up with Keiko and Niko on Instagram: https://thedo.do/keikoandniko, Facebook: https://thedo.do/keikoandnikoFB, and TikTok: https://thedo.do/keikoniko. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us...

