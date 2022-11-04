Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
‘The Resident’ Gives Billie a New Love Interest, But What Did That Dance With Conrad Mean? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resident Season 6 Episode 7 “The Chimera.”]. At the beginning of the season, co-creator Amy Holden Jones teased “potential with someone new” when it comes to Dr. Billie Sutton’s (Jessica Lucas) love life on The Resident moving forward after Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and Dr. Cade Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne) got together. And in “The Chimera,” it looks like we met that “new” person: Ian Anthony Dale’s Dr. James Yamada.
Clayton News Daily
Everything You Want to Know About 'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes' Gorgeous Wife
Ever since he made it big in American Sniper and the Fifty Shades of Grey movie series, Luke Grimes, 38, has been on everyone's minds. His most recent role as Kayce Dutton, the youngest son of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton on the Yellowstone series has elevated this ruggedly handsome heartthrob into the stratosphere.
Clayton News Daily
Kevin Hart Wishes Son Hendrix Happy Birthday With Sweet Throwback Photo: 'My Guy for Life'
Kevin Hart is saying happy birthday to his son Hendrix Hart with a wholesome tribute on social media. The actor and comedian, 43, shared a celebratory Instagram post on Tuesday, Nov. 8, in honor of his son turning 15, and the photos are enough to melt anyone's heart. "Happy B...
Clayton News Daily
Did Someone Say Double-Take?! See How the Cast of 'The Crown' Compares to the Real Royals They Play
When it comes to casting, The Crown takes well, the crown. Unlike most shows that hold on to their lead actors, Peter Morgan's hit Netflix series, which won a Primetime Emmy in 2018 for Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series, has recast its stars not once, but twice in the first four seasons.
Clayton News Daily
Roush Review: ‘The English’ Not at Home on This Bizarre Western Range
A laconic sheriff with the punny name of Marshall (nicely played by Irish actor Stephen Rea) is as close as you’ll get to a punchline in The English, Prime Video’s exceedingly grim and often very twisted Western fable. This six-part series (available, but not recommended, for an all-at-once binge) suggests the fruited plains might have been better off if Europeans — all seen as “the English” to natives — had just stayed far away.
Clayton News Daily
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Are the Cutest Couple in Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody were the definition of relationship goals this week while looking so in-love at the premiere of the upcoming mini series, Fleishman Is in Trouble. The married couple cleaned up very nicely for the New York premiere event at Carnegie Hall on Monday, Nov. 7, where...
Clayton News Daily
Kim Cattrall Stuns in Strapless Mini-Dress At Glamour Women of the Year Awards—See the Photos
Kim Cattrall was a shimmering vision at this year's Glamour Women of the Year Awards, where she made a statement on the red carpet with a sleek black mini-dress. The Sex and the City alum, 66, turned heads at the event in London on Tuesday, Nov. 8, rocking a trendy black number embellished with a sequined strapless top.
Clayton News Daily
Britney Spears Has Shocking Response to Millie Bobby Brown Wanting to Portray Her
Britney Spears is not happy with Millie Bobby Brown. The actress appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, where she revealed that she wanted to play the princess of pop in a biopic, and Spears' reaction is unexpected, to say the least. "I want to play a real person," the...
Clayton News Daily
Steve Burton Returns to 'Days of Our Lives'
The actor is set to reprise his role as Harris Michaels in the beloved soap opera, Days of Our Lives, a year after his exit from General Hospital. While Burton recently reprised his role on the Peacock Original series spinoff, Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, his full-time return to the original series is significant as it's where the actor made his daytime TV debut back in 1988.
Clayton News Daily
Kathie Gifford Reveals Adorable 'Then and Now' Photos With Her Kids
Kathie Lee Gifford is going down memory lane and unearthing some sweet snaps of her kids. The former Today Show co-host shared multiple photos on Instagram from when her children were younger. The first photo showcased her now 32-year-old son, Cody, posing with his mom when he was just a toddler. He donned a suit with the cutest bowtie as he sat at a dinner table as Gifford cuddled up to him for a photo.
Clayton News Daily
Street Puppy Runs Into Her New Dad's Arms | The Dodo Heroes
Watch this street puppy grow up and run into her new dad's arms ❤️. Special thanks to Pongo, Marina & Vanessa! Follow along on TikTok: https://thedo.do/dogcareclinic & Instagram: https://thedo.do/dogcareclinicev. You can support Pongo by donating here: https://thedo.do/donateDogCareClinic. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:
Khloe Kardashian Shares True & Dream’s Epic Beyonce Dance Party In New Video: ‘These Girls Are So Silly’
Khloé Kardashian is the aunt with the fun house! On the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 8, the 38-year-old reality star and businesswoman posted the most darling videos to her Instagram Story that showed her 4-year-old daughter True dancing with her cousin, Dream Kardashian, the 5-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. In the first video, the besties danced around to “Suéltate” from Sing 2, making sure to yell out, “Suéltate!” when the time came. “These girls are so silly,” Khloé wrote over the video.
Clayton News Daily
2-Pound Puppy Grows Up To Be A Meatball | The Dodo Pittie Nation
2-pound pittie puppy grows up to be the chunkiest meatball ❤️. Keep up with Carl on Instagram: http://thedo.do/dailydoseof_carl. You can help Love Leo Rescue care for more pups like Carl by donating to: https://thedo.do/loveleo. You can also check them out on Instagram, loveleorescue: https://thedo.do/LLR. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas...
Clayton News Daily
Kitten Is Obsessed with Pittie Brothers | The Dodo Odd Couples
Tiny kitten wants to do everything her pittie brothers do — so she follows them swimming in the river 💙. Keep up with Keiko and Niko on Instagram: https://thedo.do/keikoandniko, Facebook: https://thedo.do/keikoandnikoFB, and TikTok: https://thedo.do/keikoniko. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us...
Comments / 0