Sioux Center, IA

dakotanewsnow.com

4th annual Yoga Fest held in Sioux Falls

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Season Finale! (11-4-22) Featuring playoff highlights from 19 games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!. Local author discussing National Novel Writing Month. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT. November is National Novel Writing Month when people at a variety of writing levels attempt to write...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Remembering Father Cathal Gallagher

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Priest, who once faced deportation back to his home country of Ireland, has passed away. Father Cathal Gallagher died last Monday. He spent 26 years ministering in the dioceses of Minnesota and Sioux Falls, serving in Marty, Lake Andes, De...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
viatravelers.com

16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Spirit Lake, Iowa

Spirit Lake is considered the gateway to the Iowa Great Lakes region. This small but vibrant city is located in northwestern Iowa, less than 10 miles from the Minnesota state border and 100 miles east of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The town, founded in 1879, derives its name from the...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
KELOLAND TV

Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Christmas Tree Skirt Dash supporting pediatric cancer patients

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Christmas Tree Skirt Dash takes place in Sioux Falls on Saturday to help support pediatric cancer patients. Participants have a choice between a 1-mile run, a 2-mile run, or a 5k. Race director, Katie Nelson, joined Dakota News Now to explain more...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota Lotto Ticket Wins Big Powerball Money

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is one of the largest in history at $1.5 billion. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to it. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center couple transform a schoolhouse

SIOUX CENTER—A place for reading, writing and ’rithmetic has been remodeled into a site for rest and relaxation. Just west of 360th Street two miles north of Sioux Center sits a structure offering overnight guests some peace and quiet — and connection to a piece of Iowa history.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City Police searching for endangered missing teen

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are asking for public help in locating a teen with autism who has been reported as missing. According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen in the area of Cecelia Park at around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The release specified that Hoselton-McCarthy […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Wholestone: Man referenced in ad no longer Pipestone chairman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A political commercial from Smart Growth Sioux Falls is urging people to vote yes on a measure to ban new slaughterhouses in the city in an attention-grabbing way. “Backed by Pipestone, a global swine conglomerate,” the ad says. Wholestone Farms wants to build...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

November expected to be an above-average snow month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a quiet month so far, but we’ll start hearing noise soon enough. And that noise will be in the form of rain or snow, which is in the forecast for tonight. Snow amounts will remain light with many staying less than an inch. If you do wake up to some white tomorrow, keep in mind it will most likely be gone by midday on Friday. It’s just a taste of snow, which in November tends to be all or nothing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kscj.com

FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78

A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, November 4th, 2022

(Sioux City) -- Former President Donald Trump has used an appearance in Sioux City to tout two Iowa Republicans who are seeking reelection this year -- and to hint that HE will run again for president in 2024. During remarks outdoors to a crowd gathered at the Sioux City airport, Trump said he will -- in his words -- "very, very, very probably" run again. Trump called Senator Chuck Grassley courageous and Kim Reynolds a great governor and, while both are favored to win on Tuesday, Trump said he hosted the rally because he didn't want to take any chances. Mike Franken, the Democrat running against Grassley, rallied with a crowd in Des Moines last night and suggested Trump and Grassley no longer appeal to a winning majority of Iowa voters.
SIOUX CITY, IA

