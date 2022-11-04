Read full article on original website
CL-GLR takes down West Lyon for the second time in 2022 to advance to the state semifinals
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — Central Lyon/George Little Rock defeated West Lyon 42-7 in the IHSAA Class 2A state quarterfinals. The Lions remain undefeated and will advance to the semifinal round next week at the UNI-Dome.
All South Dakota Football HS State Championship Matchups Set
It has been a very exciting year on the football field for many South Dakota High School teams and that will culminate with some of them having a chance to win a state championship next weekend. All South Dakota High School football state championship games will be played inside the...
siouxlandnews.com
Falcons return to the UNI-Dome with huge win over Western Christian
HAWARDEN, Iowa — West Sioux defeated Western Christian 49-20 in the IHSAA Class 1A state quarterfinals. The Falcons make their way back to the UNI-Dome next week for the semifinal round.
dakotanewsnow.com
4th annual Yoga Fest held in Sioux Falls
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Season Finale! (11-4-22) Featuring playoff highlights from 19 games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!. Local author discussing National Novel Writing Month. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT. November is National Novel Writing Month when people at a variety of writing levels attempt to write...
dakotanewsnow.com
LIVE at 5:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Jefferson vs. Lincoln football game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jefferson football team will take on Lincoln, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live. The livestream is available in the video player below and begins at 5:45 p.m. Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer...
KEVN
One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
dakotanewsnow.com
Remembering Father Cathal Gallagher
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Priest, who once faced deportation back to his home country of Ireland, has passed away. Father Cathal Gallagher died last Monday. He spent 26 years ministering in the dioceses of Minnesota and Sioux Falls, serving in Marty, Lake Andes, De...
viatravelers.com
16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Spirit Lake, Iowa
Spirit Lake is considered the gateway to the Iowa Great Lakes region. This small but vibrant city is located in northwestern Iowa, less than 10 miles from the Minnesota state border and 100 miles east of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The town, founded in 1879, derives its name from the...
Siouxland Stories: The history behind Goat Hill and the Clay County Fair
Each year, hundreds of thousands of people attend the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa. But even before that, many more are reminded of the fairs upcoming dates by a unique billboard along the northwest Iowa countryside.
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: South Dakota’s first ordained woman rabbi inspiring others
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rabbi Cathy Nemiroff has always followed her passion, which is Judaism. “I didn’t set out to be the first female rabbi in South Dakota, it was after the fact, we discovered that I am. I feel that it is an honor, to some extent, it is a responsibility to represent Egalitarian Judaism,” said Rabbi Nemiroff.
KELOLAND TV
Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
dakotanewsnow.com
Christmas Tree Skirt Dash supporting pediatric cancer patients
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Christmas Tree Skirt Dash takes place in Sioux Falls on Saturday to help support pediatric cancer patients. Participants have a choice between a 1-mile run, a 2-mile run, or a 5k. Race director, Katie Nelson, joined Dakota News Now to explain more...
South Dakota Lotto Ticket Wins Big Powerball Money
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is one of the largest in history at $1.5 billion. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to it. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center couple transform a schoolhouse
SIOUX CENTER—A place for reading, writing and ’rithmetic has been remodeled into a site for rest and relaxation. Just west of 360th Street two miles north of Sioux Center sits a structure offering overnight guests some peace and quiet — and connection to a piece of Iowa history.
Sioux City Police searching for endangered missing teen
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are asking for public help in locating a teen with autism who has been reported as missing. According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen in the area of Cecelia Park at around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The release specified that Hoselton-McCarthy […]
Sioux City fire officials respond to fire inside RV
Fire officials responded to an RV fire in Sioux City's Westside.
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone: Man referenced in ad no longer Pipestone chairman
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A political commercial from Smart Growth Sioux Falls is urging people to vote yes on a measure to ban new slaughterhouses in the city in an attention-grabbing way. “Backed by Pipestone, a global swine conglomerate,” the ad says. Wholestone Farms wants to build...
KELOLAND TV
November expected to be an above-average snow month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a quiet month so far, but we’ll start hearing noise soon enough. And that noise will be in the form of rain or snow, which is in the forecast for tonight. Snow amounts will remain light with many staying less than an inch. If you do wake up to some white tomorrow, keep in mind it will most likely be gone by midday on Friday. It’s just a taste of snow, which in November tends to be all or nothing.
kscj.com
FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78
A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Friday, November 4th, 2022
(Sioux City) -- Former President Donald Trump has used an appearance in Sioux City to tout two Iowa Republicans who are seeking reelection this year -- and to hint that HE will run again for president in 2024. During remarks outdoors to a crowd gathered at the Sioux City airport, Trump said he will -- in his words -- "very, very, very probably" run again. Trump called Senator Chuck Grassley courageous and Kim Reynolds a great governor and, while both are favored to win on Tuesday, Trump said he hosted the rally because he didn't want to take any chances. Mike Franken, the Democrat running against Grassley, rallied with a crowd in Des Moines last night and suggested Trump and Grassley no longer appeal to a winning majority of Iowa voters.
