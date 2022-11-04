Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Christina Hendricks Wears 'Scottish Fineries' in New Photos From Trip
Christina Hendricks is continuing her tour of Scotland—and takings fans along for the ride. In new photos, the Solar Opposites star showed off some Scottish-inspired attire alongside some friends and boyfriend George Bianchini. In the first snap, Hendricks posed alongside Bianchini in a red tartan dress while he looked...
Ryan Murphy Said He Considered Cancelling "Glee" After Cory Monteith's Death
"None of us knew how to handle it, none of us knew how to pay tribute to him, none of us knew what to do with the business. But all of us did know that when that happened, our hearts all kind of broke. And we were all kind of done. The spirit and joy of it has left the building."
Comments / 0