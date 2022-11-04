ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Tweets in Support Alex Jones After He Is Fined $965 Million for Sandy Hook Comments

She defends his "freedom to speak words" Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On October 12, the jury in the trial against broadcaster Alex Jones found him guilty of defamation and awarded nearly $1 billion in damages to 15 plaintiffs. Jones had called the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax staged by actors following a script written by the government to build support for gun control.
Twitter layoffs; Alex Jones punitive phase; Kyrie Irving suspension

Twitter is expected to announce layoffs Friday afternoon; the punitive damages phase of Alex Jones’ Connecticut Sandy Hook defamation trial is set to begin; and Kyrie Irving was suspended over his antisemitism controversy. These stories highlight the Daily Rundown for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Twitter layoffs to be announced...
TikTok lawsuit settlement: Some users receiving payments up to $167

If a payment from TikTok has showed up in your account, it’s likely not spam: The company began issuing payments from a $92 million class action lawsuit settlement this week. A federal lawsuit alleged that TikTok broke the Illinois biometric privacy law, which allows suits against companies that harvest...
