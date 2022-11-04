ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornets’ Miles Bridges pleads no contest to felony domestic violence, ESPN reports

By Ciara Lankford, The Associated Press
WNCT
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges has pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to a report released by ESPN .

Bridges will reportedly face three years of probation and no jail time as part of a deal. ESPN reports the no-contest plea means Bridges is accepting the punishment and the conviction without formally admitting guilt in the case.

The Charlotte Hornets released the following statement to QCN Thursday:

“We are aware of today’s developments regarding Miles Bridges’ legal situation. We will continue to gather information before determining any potential next steps. Until then, we will have no additional comments.“

In July 2022, Bridges initially pleaded not guilty to felony domestic violence charges filed by Los Angeles County prosecutors after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children. Bridges was arrested on June 29 and was later released on $130,000 bond.

The Hornets and the NBA both said they were aware of the charges filed against Bridges.

“These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor,” the Hornets said in July. “As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Fans have mixed reactions about Miles Bridges playing for the Hornets again

Mychelle Johnson, the mother of Bridges’ two young children, addressed the incident on Instagram on July 1, posting several pictures of injuries and a medical report that read “adult victim of physical abuse by male partner; Assault by strangulation, Brain concussion; Closed fracture of nasal bone; Contusion of rib; Multiple bruises; Strain of neck muscle.”

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not. I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person.”

The 24-year-old Bridges is a restricted free agent who was expected to command big money in the free agent market this summer following a breakout season.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound Bridges was the Hornets’ leading scorer last season, averaging 20.2 points and seven rebounds in his fourth NBA season.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

