dakotanewsnow.com
Dakota Wesleyan sweeps Presentation, Mount Marty splits with Valley City to close NAIA Classic
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The two-day 7th Annual NAIA Basketball Classic at the Sanford Pentagon came to a close on Sunday afternoon. Click on the video viewer to see highlights from:. -#12 Dakota Wesleyan women rolling over Presentation 91-31 -The DWU men completing the sweep of the...
kelo.com
The Road to the Dome has been paved for South Dakota’s high school football teams
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — And then there were two… in each class. The stage is now set for South Dakota’s high school football championship games. Semi-finals were played Friday night across the state. The teams left standing will head to the Dakota Dome in Vermillion and put it all on the field in hopes of bringing home the title.
dakotanewsnow.com
Football Friday State Semifinal Preview with Steve Kueter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The season finale of Football Friday means it’s time for one of the most anticipated weeks on the South Dakota prep football schedule. 28 teams started the night hoping to punch their ticket to the state championships next week at the Dakota Dome. That included an intriguing 11AAA semifinal in Sioux Falls between Harrisburg and O’Gorman where, just two weeks ago, the Knights rallied from 17 down in the fourth quarter to upend the Tigers 24-20 and earn homefield for the semifinal rematch.
Football Friday action on KELOLAND SportsZone
High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.
siouxlandnews.com
CL-GLR takes down West Lyon for the second time in 2022 to advance to the state semifinals
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — Central Lyon/George Little Rock defeated West Lyon 42-7 in the IHSAA Class 2A state quarterfinals. The Lions remain undefeated and will advance to the semifinal round next week at the UNI-Dome.
sdpb.org
Lower Brule finishes perfect, Sioux win 9B All Nations championship
The Lower Brule Sioux defeated the Tiospa Zina Wambdi 46-0 in the 9B All Nations Football Conference championship game on Friday night at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion. The Sioux were led by three passing touchdowns from quarterback Gavin Thigh and stifling defense throughout the contest. Lower Brule received to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Remembering Father Cathal Gallagher
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Priest, who once faced deportation back to his home country of Ireland, has passed away. Father Cathal Gallagher died last Monday. He spent 26 years ministering in the dioceses of Minnesota and Sioux Falls, serving in Marty, Lake Andes, De...
KEVN
One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
Best Breakfast in South Dakota? Recent Study Shows it’s in Sioux Falls
Where's the best place to get breakfast in South Dakota? Well, according to a recent study, it's right here in Sioux Falls. Go anywhere in South Dakota and you'll likely find some amazing diners, cafes, restaurants, and eateries that dish up some of the best breakfast, pound for pound anywhere. But who comes out on top?
KCRG.com
Garza scores 30 points, Iowa Wolves win season opener 123-105 against Sioux Falls
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Hawkeyes Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon helped the Iowa Wolves win their season opener 123-105 against the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Garza scored a team-high 30 points and added 8 rebounds, while Bohannon grabbed three boards in 7 minutes of play.
hubcityradio.com
Build Dakota roadshow made stops in Southeast South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The “Build Dakota” roadshow has been making stops at high schools around the region, talking to seniors about the scholarships available to the state’s technical colleges. Legend Thorson is a graduate of Lake Area Tech in Watertown and was talking to students at Yankton High...
dakotanewsnow.com
Landfill extends deadline for free tire drop off
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill has now extended its program of accepting waste tires from residential customers for free to Jan. 7, 2023. Originally ending on Oct. 31, the program is part of an effort to reduce the mosquito population in the...
KELOLAND TV
Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
froggyweb.com
SD Game Fish and Parks-November News
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission held their meeting at Madison’s Heartland Power on Nov. 3. There were no proposals or finalizations this month. PARKS PROPOSALS. Allowance of Pets. The Commission continued to discuss a proposed a rule change allowing people staying...
KELOLAND TV
Break-in leads to crash; Driver arrested after pursuit; ‘Captain 11’ still making history
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Authorities in Brandon arrested three teenagers in connection with an early morning break-in at a vape shop that led to a crash, damaging a gas line.
South Dakota Lotto Ticket Wins Big Powerball Money
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is one of the largest in history at $1.5 billion. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to it. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
dakotanewsnow.com
Two hurt in rollover crash near Wall Lake Corner
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A multi-agency response was called to the area of 463rd Avenue and 265th Street around 1 p.m. Sunday for reports of a rollover accident. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office says a vehicle was northbound on 463rd Avenue when it drove on the east shoulder.
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: South Dakota’s first ordained woman rabbi inspiring others
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rabbi Cathy Nemiroff has always followed her passion, which is Judaism. “I didn’t set out to be the first female rabbi in South Dakota, it was after the fact, we discovered that I am. I feel that it is an honor, to some extent, it is a responsibility to represent Egalitarian Judaism,” said Rabbi Nemiroff.
Does The Sioux Falls Street Department Care About Their Work?
With miles and miles of road construction just in the Sioux Falls city limits, you would think a simple repair wouldn't be a complicated project. Let's take a look at one such area that received its second go-around. The portion repaired is north of the 49th Street and Terry Avenue intersection in southwest Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls landfill switches to winter hours
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill will move to winter hours next week. Beginning Monday, November 7, the landfill will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The landfill also posted holiday hours. It will be closed on Thanksgiving...
