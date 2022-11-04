ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, SD

Football Friday State Semifinal Preview with Steve Kueter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The season finale of Football Friday means it’s time for one of the most anticipated weeks on the South Dakota prep football schedule. 28 teams started the night hoping to punch their ticket to the state championships next week at the Dakota Dome. That included an intriguing 11AAA semifinal in Sioux Falls between Harrisburg and O’Gorman where, just two weeks ago, the Knights rallied from 17 down in the fourth quarter to upend the Tigers 24-20 and earn homefield for the semifinal rematch.
Remembering Father Cathal Gallagher

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Priest, who once faced deportation back to his home country of Ireland, has passed away. Father Cathal Gallagher died last Monday. He spent 26 years ministering in the dioceses of Minnesota and Sioux Falls, serving in Marty, Lake Andes, De...
One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
Build Dakota roadshow made stops in Southeast South Dakota

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The “Build Dakota” roadshow has been making stops at high schools around the region, talking to seniors about the scholarships available to the state’s technical colleges. Legend Thorson is a graduate of Lake Area Tech in Watertown and was talking to students at Yankton High...
Landfill extends deadline for free tire drop off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill has now extended its program of accepting waste tires from residential customers for free to Jan. 7, 2023. Originally ending on Oct. 31, the program is part of an effort to reduce the mosquito population in the...
Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
SD Game Fish and Parks-November News

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission held their meeting at Madison’s Heartland Power on Nov. 3. There were no proposals or finalizations this month. PARKS PROPOSALS. Allowance of Pets. The Commission continued to discuss a proposed a rule change allowing people staying...
South Dakota Lotto Ticket Wins Big Powerball Money

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is one of the largest in history at $1.5 billion. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to it. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
Two hurt in rollover crash near Wall Lake Corner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A multi-agency response was called to the area of 463rd Avenue and 265th Street around 1 p.m. Sunday for reports of a rollover accident. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office says a vehicle was northbound on 463rd Avenue when it drove on the east shoulder.
Sioux Falls landfill switches to winter hours

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill will move to winter hours next week. Beginning Monday, November 7, the landfill will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The landfill also posted holiday hours. It will be closed on Thanksgiving...
