Citrus County Chronicle
World leaders gather to talk climate amid many distractions
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — More than 100 world leaders are about to discuss a worsening problem that scientists’ call Earth’s biggest challenge, yet observers say it will be hard to make progress given all that is happening in the world. Nearly 50 heads of states or...
Drought tests resilience of Spain's olive groves and farmers
QUESADA, Spain (AP) — An extremely hot, dry summer that shrank reservoirs and sparked forest fires is now threatening the heartiest of Spain's staple crops: the olives that make the European country the world's leading producer and exporter of the tiny green fruits that are pressed into golden oil.
Amnesty: Egypt has days to save jailed activist's life
CAIRO (AP) — Amnesty International's head on Sunday warned that the proceedings of COP27 in Egypt could be stained by the death of one of the country's leading rights activists from a hunger and water strike in prison if Egyptian authorities do not release him within days. Secretary General...
Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off
CATANIA, Sicily (AP) — The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy's new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships. Italian...
Haiti gang leader to lift fuel blockade amid shortages
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A powerful gang leader announced Sunday that he was lifting a blockade at a key fuel terminal that has strangled Haiti's capital for nearly two months. The announcement by Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer nicknamed “Barbecue,” followed government claims of at least some success...
Canada fretting on Davies, Crepeau injuries before World Cup
BERLIN (AP) — Canada is sweating on the fitness of Alphonso Davies and goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau just over two weeks before the World Cup begins. Davies went off with an apparent leg injury while playing for Bayern Munich on Saturday, while Crepeau left the field on a cart several hours later after injuring his leg while playing for Los Angeles FC against Philadelphia in the MLS Cup final.
