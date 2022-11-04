Read full article on original website
Evansville’s ‘piggy friend’ in need of veggies and other food
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Squealing up and down the sidewalk, a small pig was found roaming outside the Deaconess Aquatic Center earlier last week. Animal Control was able to safely capture the little piggy, but now they’re asking for the public’s help. Evansville Animal Care and Control shared a photo of the pig, who they […]
Daviess deputies seek help in wanted person case
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen him? The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them find someone alleged of multiple crimes. The sheriff’s office shared a photo of Daqwuan Vinson, who they say has five active warrants for his arrest. According to authorities, Vinson is also known to go by […]
Get Face-to-Face with Real Reindeer at Southern Indiana Toy Store Thanksgiving Weekend
It's the most wonderful time of the year. The air is getting cooler as winter starts to set in and the countdown is on to Santa Claus making his way around the world to deliver toys. While Jolly Ol' St. Nick gets all the glory, it's not a one-man show. He has the elves in his workshop getting the toys together and sorting out the logistics for his annual flight, and he has his team of reindeer making sure he gets everywhere he needs to be during that flight. But, before they gear up for that marathon flight, a few of those reindeer are going to make a stop in the town named after the Head Elf, Santa Claus, Indiana, for a two-day meet-and-greet with you and your family.
Candlelight vigil planned to remember Evansville woman
A candlelight vigil is scheduled to be held for an Evansville woman whose remains were found after she went missing in Kentucky. The vigil will be held for Elza Kolle on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Haynie's Corner Arts District. Authorities were searching for her after she went missing in...
Police: Wanted Florida man arrested at Evansville bank
Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club hosts ‘Chefs Giving’. Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club hosts ‘Chefs Giving’. Vanderburgh Co. Humane Society annual “Pet pictures with Santa” happening this weekend. Updated: 10 hours ago. Vanderburgh Co. Humane Society annual “Pet pictures with Santa” happening this weekend...
DISPATCH: Police car stolen in Posey County, dispatch confirms
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — We have received reports that a police cruiser in Posey County has been stolen. Dispatch confirms with us that this did happen Sunday, but are unable to provide us with any more information at this time. We were told Indiana State Police is now handling the case, and are waiting […]
Vanderburgh Co. Humane Society annual “Pet pictures with Santa” happening this weekend
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This weekend is your chance to get pet pictures with Santa, all thanks to the Vanderburgh County Humane Society. They say that’s happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Washington Square Mall. Officials say all pets...
EPD: Evansville falls victim to many fraudulent crimes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department had a lot on their hands Friday as several fraud crimes were reported throughout the city. According to EPD’s media report, at least four separate victims contacted police after unrelated fraud incidents. On Friday, Liberty Federal Credit Union contacted authorities and reported that a man and a […]
Newburgh wine bar announces closure
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh business is closing its doors for good. The Wine Down posted on Facebook that it’s permanently closing after opening four years ago. The post says they did not make a rash decision in closing, and a lot of thought and time went into the decision.
Family of Weinbach explosion victims react to investigation findings
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security released the findings from its investigation into the house explosion at 1010 North Weinbach Avenue, saying it was accidental. For the family of two of the victims, Charlie and Martina Hite, the findings present more questions than answers.
Warrick Humane Society to offer Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus
The Warrick Humane Society will soon offer pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus for pets, kids, and families. The event will take place on November 12th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on November 13th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Humane Society. All proceeds will go...
Trailer stolen in broad daylight, suspects remain unidentified
LEWISPORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies are hoping to identify a pair of theft suspects they accuse of stealing a trailer in Lewisport, Kentucky. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, an unknown man and woman drove into the AWR Storage on Nov. 2 and left with a big haul. They accuse the suspects, who were […]
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
City of Evansville's official Christmas tree arrives at Civic Center
The City of Evansville's official Christmas tree arrived on Friday morning. The 22-foot-tall 16-foot-wide Norway Spruce was put in place at the Civic Center early Friday morning ahead of the annual tree-lighting ceremony, which is scheduled for Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. The community is invited to attend that event,...
Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say State Road 68 closed early Sunday due to a crash. According to a release, that happened around 9 a.m. and resulted in both lanes being shut down. Dispatch confirms the accident was fatal. Indiana State Police...
Person Transported To Burn Unit After Catching Himself On Fire
A former PetSmart employee walked into the east side store Thursday night and lit himself on fire. He allegedly doused himself in flammable liquid beforehand. Customers inside the store rushed to put the flames out with an extinguisher. EPD Sgt. Anna Gray says the former employee was said to be...
PetSmart closed after man lights self on fire
Evansville Central Dispatch reports they dispatched an ambulance and the Evansville Fire Department to the PetSmart on Burkhardt Road after getting calls about a fire.
What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?
Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
Strong wind puts a hold on beloved holiday display
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Saturday morning and afternoon’s heavy wind caused hundreds of power outages and downed many trees around the Tri-State, but that wasn’t the only thing it did. The weather also delayed setup for the Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights in Garvin Park. Volunteers were ready to set up the annual display Saturday morning […]
Victim identified in fatal Vanderburgh County crash
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash on Thursday. The coroner's office says 51-year-old Billy O'Dell of Evansville was the victim in the fatal crash, which happened at the intersection of North St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
