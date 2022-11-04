ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAPD pursues reckless driver in Wilmington

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

Los Angeles Police pursued a wanted reckless driver in the Wilmington area on Thursday night.

Multiple LAPD officers were seen pursuing the suspects beginning around 10:15 p.m.

It’s unknown how many occupants were inside the vehicle, but at least one person was seen jumping out of the passenger side, while the driver continued speeding away.

Police say at least one firearm was found during the pursuit, although details remain limited.

After recklessly meandering through tight neighborhood alleyways with police trailing behind, two people were seen hopping out of the vehicle and running into an apartment complex area.

LAPD confirms a total of four people have been taken into custody after the nearly half-hour pursuit. Three people were arrested at the scene while the fourth person was arrested after bailing from the vehicle earlier.

This story will be updated.

