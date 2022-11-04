Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be adding soccer stars such as Lionel Messi to the game in the coming weeks. The Call of Duty series has become increasingly less realistic (not that it was very realistic in the first place) as it tries to find ways to monetize itself. Taking inspiration from Fortnite, the franchise began to embrace really outlandish crossovers which resulted in characters like Ghosface, Jigsaw, Frank the Rabbit, Rambo, and more all making their way into the franchise. It's all a bit goofy and when coupled with other things like the Godzilla vs King Kong event, it shows that Activision is really keen to find ways to keep players engaged. It's working and it seems like that's only going to continue.

1 DAY AGO