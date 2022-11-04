Is there a better way to get climate change on the front page of the world’s newspapers than soup on Van Gogh?!

I have lived alone in a small rented house for more than six years. I am in my 60s. Winter is not as harsh here in the south-west but a sea fog roils along the coast that clings to your face and heads straight for your lungs. I live in...
On Tuesday evening people across Australia and New Zealand will be treated to a total lunar eclipse, weather permitting. It’s an opportunity not to be missed, as the next one won’t be visible from the region until 2025. A lunar eclipse happens when the moon travels through the...
Aaron Carter, the singer and brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, has died aged 34. A representative of the singer’s team confirmed the news to the PA news agency and said they were still determining the cause of death. “We’re just as upset as everybody and hope that...
Budgets are like buses these days. You wait ages for one to come along then two arrive at once, making it harder to keep track of your tax affairs. However, one of the few decisions taken by Kwasi Kwarteng that still stands is his reversal of April’s national insurance rise. The tax cut kicked in on Sunday and it means nearly 30 million people will keep more of their pay next year.
Famed gambler Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale is a diehard Houston Astros fan but he had even more reason to celebrate when his team won the World Series on Saturday night. McIngvale had placed a number of bets adding up to around $10m on the Astros to take the World Series, which meant he netted $75m when Houston closed out the championship with victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park.
There are some musicians who seem made for, and by, their work, who make music that lives through them, from their toes to the tip of their quivering quiff. Redcar, formerly known as Chris, also known as Christine and the Queens, and born Héloïse Letissier (a name he still occasionally uses), is one of those. Pure, intimate vocals, exceptional songwriting, a gift for theatrics and a dancing ability that moves from Michael Jackson to West Side Story via Cabaret’s MC has taken Christine and the Queens from French-speaking niche outsider to the mainstream. Singles Tilted (2014), from debut album Chaleur Humaine, and Girlfriend (from Chris, 2018) are the most well-known tracks, though true fans have enjoyed more outre offerings, such as the video for 5 Dollars, where we watch our hero(ine) donning bondage gear before putting on a man’s suit.
Aaron Carter was just 34 when he died on Saturday, yet he seemed to have lived more lives than most. The singer, and younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, started performing at seven and released his self-titled debut album in 1997, when he was just nine years old. By 13 he had three bestselling albums under his belt and a slot supporting Britney Spears on tour during the height of her fame.
Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. ‘The elephant in the room is white and female’. There are only a few days left until the US midterm elections and, if a new poll is to be believed, white women might help contribute to a red wave. The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that white suburban women have “significantly shifted” their support from Democrats to Republicans amid “rising concerns over the economy and inflation”. The Journal found that white suburban women “now favor Republicans for Congress by 15 percentage points, moving 27 percentage points away from Democrats since the Journal‘s August poll”.
Mimi Parker, drummer, vocalist and songwriter for the Minnesota indie band Low, has died, her husband and bandmate Alan Sparhawk has said. Parker was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2020. She was 55 years old, the band’s management confirmed. The band shared the news on social media. “Friends,...
Five days after marking the anniversary of his wedding to his late wife, a grieving Richard E Grant will talk candidly about surviving an upsetting childhood in Eswatini (then called Swaziland) before finding sanctuary in his 38-year marriage. The Oscar-nominated film star, who appears as the guest on Desert Island...
Jimmy Kimmel acknowledged a new era for Netflix on Thursday evening, as the streaming platform launched their new ad-supported subscription plan. “Commercials on TV – what will Netflix think of next? Movies in theaters?” he joked. “It’s funny, most kids today don’t even know what commercials are,”...
She was executed as a Roman Catholic threat to the English throne, but during her long years of imprisonment by her Protestant cousin, Elizabeth I, Mary, Queen of Scots was still treated as a queen, previously unpublished documents reveal. The British Library has acquired official financial accounts for the 1580s...
There is no denying that Serbia has failed to face up to the horrors in its recent past, but this is hardly relevant to pro-Putin sentiment in the country (The cult of Putin in Serbia reflects a nation that has still not dealt with its past, 28 October). While there is a significant number of hardcore Russophiles in Serbian society, polling shows that these are a noisy minority of around 21%. It also shows that 50% of Serbs want the country to maintain a policy of non-alignment, which reflects the Yugoslav-era status quo. These people are not committed to Russian interests, but they’re not pro-western either.
US officials have reportedly warned the Ukrainian government in private that it needs to signal an openness to negotiating with Russia. Officials in Washington have warned that “Ukraine fatigue” among allies could worsen if Kyiv continues to be closed to negotiations, the Washington Post reported. US officials told the paper that Ukraine’s position on negotiations with Russia is wearing thin among allies who are worried about the economic effects of a protracted war.
