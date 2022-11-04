ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Is there a better way to get climate change on the front page of the world’s newspapers than soup on Van Gogh?!

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MJvv4_0iyFeWMI00

Brenda the Civil Disobedience Penguin tries the interactivist climate action virtual masterpiece

  • Sign up here to get an email whenever First Dog cartoons are published
  • Get all your needs met at the First Dog shop if what you need is First Dog merchandise and prints

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

National insurance tax cut: what it means for you

Budgets are like buses these days. You wait ages for one to come along then two arrive at once, making it harder to keep track of your tax affairs. However, one of the few decisions taken by Kwasi Kwarteng that still stands is his reversal of April’s national insurance rise. The tax cut kicked in on Sunday and it means nearly 30 million people will keep more of their pay next year.
The Guardian

Gambler ‘Mattress Mack’ wins $75m after betting on Astros to win World Series

Famed gambler Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale is a diehard Houston Astros fan but he had even more reason to celebrate when his team won the World Series on Saturday night. McIngvale had placed a number of bets adding up to around $10m on the Astros to take the World Series, which meant he netted $75m when Houston closed out the championship with victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park.
HOUSTON, TX
The Guardian

‘I’m changing and I don’t think society helps at all’: Christine and the Queens’ journey to becoming Redcar

There are some musicians who seem made for, and by, their work, who make music that lives through them, from their toes to the tip of their quivering quiff. Redcar, formerly known as Chris, also known as Christine and the Queens, and born Héloïse Letissier (a name he still occasionally uses), is one of those. Pure, intimate vocals, exceptional songwriting, a gift for theatrics and a dancing ability that moves from Michael Jackson to West Side Story via Cabaret’s MC has taken Christine and the Queens from French-speaking niche outsider to the mainstream. Singles Tilted (2014), from debut album Chaleur Humaine, and Girlfriend (from Chris, 2018) are the most well-known tracks, though true fans have enjoyed more outre offerings, such as the video for 5 Dollars, where we watch our hero(ine) donning bondage gear before putting on a man’s suit.
The Guardian

Aaron Carter was the millennium’s bubblegum bad boy – and the victim of a rapacious music industry

Aaron Carter was just 34 when he died on Saturday, yet he seemed to have lived more lives than most. The singer, and younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, started performing at seven and released his self-titled debut album in 1997, when he was just nine years old. By 13 he had three bestselling albums under his belt and a slot supporting Britney Spears on tour during the height of her fame.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Guardian

White women have been voting against their (reproductive) interests for years

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. ‘The elephant in the room is white and female’. There are only a few days left until the US midterm elections and, if a new poll is to be believed, white women might help contribute to a red wave. The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that white suburban women have “significantly shifted” their support from Democrats to Republicans amid “rising concerns over the economy and inflation”. The Journal found that white suburban women “now favor Republicans for Congress by 15 percentage points, moving 27 percentage points away from Democrats since the Journal‘s August poll”.
The Guardian

Low drummer and vocalist Mimi Parker dies aged 55

Mimi Parker, drummer, vocalist and songwriter for the Minnesota indie band Low, has died, her husband and bandmate Alan Sparhawk has said. Parker was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2020. She was 55 years old, the band’s management confirmed. The band shared the news on social media. “Friends,...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Guardian

Mary, Queen of Scoffs: jailed monarch ate only the best, papers reveal

She was executed as a Roman Catholic threat to the English throne, but during her long years of imprisonment by her Protestant cousin, Elizabeth I, Mary, Queen of Scots was still treated as a queen, previously unpublished documents reveal. The British Library has acquired official financial accounts for the 1580s...
The Guardian

Anti-western sentiment in Serbia is not rooted in support for Putin

There is no denying that Serbia has failed to face up to the horrors in its recent past, but this is hardly relevant to pro-Putin sentiment in the country (The cult of Putin in Serbia reflects a nation that has still not dealt with its past, 28 October). While there is a significant number of hardcore Russophiles in Serbian society, polling shows that these are a noisy minority of around 21%. It also shows that 50% of Serbs want the country to maintain a policy of non-alignment, which reflects the Yugoslav-era status quo. These people are not committed to Russian interests, but they’re not pro-western either.
The Guardian

US says Zelenskiy risks allies’ ‘Ukraine fatigue’ if he rejects Russia talks – report

US officials have reportedly warned the Ukrainian government in private that it needs to signal an openness to negotiating with Russia. Officials in Washington have warned that “Ukraine fatigue” among allies could worsen if Kyiv continues to be closed to negotiations, the Washington Post reported. US officials told the paper that Ukraine’s position on negotiations with Russia is wearing thin among allies who are worried about the economic effects of a protracted war.
The Guardian

The Guardian

495K+
Followers
113K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy