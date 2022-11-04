ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptobriefing.com

Ethereum Tokens Are Soaring. What’s Next for the Ecosystem?

The cryptocurrency market has jumped off the back of the Federal Reserve's latest 0.75% interest rate hike. ETH and other Ethereum-related tokens have rallied on the bounce. The Ethereum ecosystem could have high upside in the next crypto bull market. Many Ethereum-related tokens are outpacing ETH in the latest market...
CNBC

Tesla stock has dropped more than 35% since Elon Musk first said he'd buy Twitter

Musk first announced he'd buy Twitter in April. Tesla shares are down 35% since then. The world's richest man has a lot on his plate. , shares in his electric vehicle maker have dipped by more than 35%, and closed down just 3.6% for the day on Friday, amid a market rally that followed a volatile week. By way of comparison, the Nasdaq Composite is down by about 18% over the same time frame.
zycrypto.com

Over 60 Billion Dogecoins Purchased At Key Support As Traders Eye $1 DOGE Price

Dogecoin continued to exhibit strength this week taking centerstage against the backdrop of Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. Last week, the world’s largest meme cryptocurrency surged by as much as 165% to touch $0.1583 after Elon Musk purchased the social media giant, bringing the idea of integrating Dogecoin closer to fruition. However, the crypto asset’s price recoiled sharply over the weekend ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision dropping as low as $0.1230 on Wednesday.
u.today

Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $250,000 in Six Months by Tim Draper

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
kitco.com

Twitter halts crypto wallet project, driving DOGE down over 10%

(Kitco News) - Twitter has halted its plan to build its own crypto wallet, according to a report published by Platformer on Wednesday evening. The report sparked a slide of over 10% for Dogecoin (DOGE). "A recently revealed plan to build a crypto wallet for Twitter appears to be on...
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin: The Next Crypto to Explode Like the Ripple and Binance Projects

Ever since the advent of cryptocurrency, the world has witnessed many crypto projects with distinctive features. Some have inspired the emergence of other cryptos, advancing the strengths of their precursors. Others have become extinct due to the diversity of users’ interests and occasional volatility. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is...
CoinTelegraph

Crypto notches a win among professional accountants

In his regular column, J.W. Verret, a law professor, attorney, CPA, and head of the Crypto Freedom Lab covers law and regulation of cryptocurrency with a focus on decentralized finance (DeFi) and financial privacy. Institutional adoption is an exciting yet frustrating topic in crypto. The true modern-day crypto inheritors of...
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Dogecoin interest fades

Bitcoin and Ether dropped in afternoon trading in Asia along with almost every other top 10 cryptocurrency by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. MATIC was the only coin to gain. Fast facts. Bitcoin lost 2.57% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$20,650 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong, and...
bitcoinist.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Plunges As Twitter Reportedly Pauses Work On Crypto Wallet

The crypto market’s everyone’s darling, Dogecoin (DOGE), is currently facing a price slump. The DOGE price recorded double-digit losses (-10%) at times over the past few hours. The sell-off comes after tech news website Platformer reported that Twitter has halted development of its cryptocurrency wallet. “A recently revealed...
u.today

Polygon (MATIC) Onboards First Ever US-Compliant Crypto Payroll Platform

Franklin crypto and fiat payroll service launches on Polygon (MATIC) One more Web3 financial application with an unusual use case goes live on Polygon (MATIC) smart contracts. Franklin crypto and fiat payroll service launches on Polygon (MATIC) Franklin, a service that empowers businesses and organizations with blockchain-based payment instruments, launches...
cryptoglobe.com

Famed Economist: Crypto Fans Should ‘Welcome’ Bitcoin’s Current ‘Relative Stability’

Recently, Mohamed A. El-Erian, “Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz, the corporate parent of PIMCO where he formerly served as chief executive and co-chief investment officer”, shared his thoughts on Bitcoin. El-Erian, who is the former chair of President Obama’s Global Development Council (2012–17), made his comments during a...

