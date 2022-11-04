Read full article on original website
Cardano’s Founder, Charles Hoskinson, Says $DOGE Could Soon Merge With Twitter. Is Twitter Finally Getting Doge Payments?
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson believes that Elon Musk may soon merge Dogecoin with Twitter. Musk had earlier tweeted his intention of adding Doge payment integration to Twitter. Cardano’s founder and IOHK head, Charles Hoskinson, believes that Dogecoin could soon merge with Twitter now that the internet’s “Dogefather,” Elon Musk, has...
cryptobriefing.com
Ethereum Tokens Are Soaring. What’s Next for the Ecosystem?
The cryptocurrency market has jumped off the back of the Federal Reserve's latest 0.75% interest rate hike. ETH and other Ethereum-related tokens have rallied on the bounce. The Ethereum ecosystem could have high upside in the next crypto bull market. Many Ethereum-related tokens are outpacing ETH in the latest market...
CNBC
Tesla stock has dropped more than 35% since Elon Musk first said he'd buy Twitter
Musk first announced he'd buy Twitter in April. Tesla shares are down 35% since then. The world's richest man has a lot on his plate. , shares in his electric vehicle maker have dipped by more than 35%, and closed down just 3.6% for the day on Friday, amid a market rally that followed a volatile week. By way of comparison, the Nasdaq Composite is down by about 18% over the same time frame.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Are Trending Again… But Market Experts Reveal An Even Better Pick – Snowfall Protocol!
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been making a comeback lately, but many experts believe that there is an even better cryptocurrency to invest in; Snowfall Protocol (SNW)!. Why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is Better Than Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Here are a few reasons why Snowfall Protocol...
notebookcheck.net
Subaru says US$25/hour McDonalds wage inflation stops it from manufacturing electric cars in the US
Subaru had an interesting take on bringing its EV manufacturing to US soil in order to comply with the newly minted made-in-America subsidy requirement for electric vehicles that Congress passed together with the aptly named Inflation Reduction Act not long ago. That same inflation, Subaru argues, has made it pause...
zycrypto.com
Over 60 Billion Dogecoins Purchased At Key Support As Traders Eye $1 DOGE Price
Dogecoin continued to exhibit strength this week taking centerstage against the backdrop of Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. Last week, the world’s largest meme cryptocurrency surged by as much as 165% to touch $0.1583 after Elon Musk purchased the social media giant, bringing the idea of integrating Dogecoin closer to fruition. However, the crypto asset’s price recoiled sharply over the weekend ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision dropping as low as $0.1230 on Wednesday.
u.today
Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $250,000 in Six Months by Tim Draper
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
kitco.com
Twitter halts crypto wallet project, driving DOGE down over 10%
(Kitco News) - Twitter has halted its plan to build its own crypto wallet, according to a report published by Platformer on Wednesday evening. The report sparked a slide of over 10% for Dogecoin (DOGE). "A recently revealed plan to build a crypto wallet for Twitter appears to be on...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin: The Next Crypto to Explode Like the Ripple and Binance Projects
Ever since the advent of cryptocurrency, the world has witnessed many crypto projects with distinctive features. Some have inspired the emergence of other cryptos, advancing the strengths of their precursors. Others have become extinct due to the diversity of users’ interests and occasional volatility. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto notches a win among professional accountants
In his regular column, J.W. Verret, a law professor, attorney, CPA, and head of the Crypto Freedom Lab covers law and regulation of cryptocurrency with a focus on decentralized finance (DeFi) and financial privacy. Institutional adoption is an exciting yet frustrating topic in crypto. The true modern-day crypto inheritors of...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Dogecoin interest fades
Bitcoin and Ether dropped in afternoon trading in Asia along with almost every other top 10 cryptocurrency by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. MATIC was the only coin to gain. Fast facts. Bitcoin lost 2.57% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$20,650 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong, and...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Plunges As Twitter Reportedly Pauses Work On Crypto Wallet
The crypto market’s everyone’s darling, Dogecoin (DOGE), is currently facing a price slump. The DOGE price recorded double-digit losses (-10%) at times over the past few hours. The sell-off comes after tech news website Platformer reported that Twitter has halted development of its cryptocurrency wallet. “A recently revealed...
u.today
Polygon (MATIC) Onboards First Ever US-Compliant Crypto Payroll Platform
Franklin crypto and fiat payroll service launches on Polygon (MATIC) One more Web3 financial application with an unusual use case goes live on Polygon (MATIC) smart contracts. Franklin crypto and fiat payroll service launches on Polygon (MATIC) Franklin, a service that empowers businesses and organizations with blockchain-based payment instruments, launches...
cryptoglobe.com
Famed Economist: Crypto Fans Should ‘Welcome’ Bitcoin’s Current ‘Relative Stability’
Recently, Mohamed A. El-Erian, “Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz, the corporate parent of PIMCO where he formerly served as chief executive and co-chief investment officer”, shared his thoughts on Bitcoin. El-Erian, who is the former chair of President Obama’s Global Development Council (2012–17), made his comments during a...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Says BTC in Midst of Carving Multi-Month Bottom Formation
The crypto strategist who accurately predicted last year’s Bitcoin meltdown thinks that BTC is in the process of printing a bear market bottom. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 129,400 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is forming a classic reversal pattern on the daily chart. “Adam and Eve bottom...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Big Breakout for One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Updates Outlook on Dogecoin and Polygon
One crypto analyst is predicting a rally for Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin Chainlink (LINK) while updating his forecast on Dogecoin (DOGE) and ETH scaling solution Polygon (MATIC). Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 165,000 YouTube subscribers that decentralized oracle network Chainlink could soar to $11 after the altcoin successfully...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Primed for Imminent Rally, According to Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe – Here’s the Timeline
A widely-followed crypto analyst says conditions are right for Bitcoin (BTC) to begin a significant rally. Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 639,100 Twitter followers that a 40% jump for Bitcoin is likely in the short term. His prediction comes as BTC leaped into the $21,000 price...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $130,000,000 in Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP Within Hours – Here’s the Destination
Deep-pocketed crypto whales are moving over $130 million worth of Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP as crypto markets plateau this week. An unknown wallet sent 150 million DOGE worth more than $20.7 million to another unknown wallet on Tuesday, according to the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert. A half-hour later, a third...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called This Year’s Crypto Crash Issues Dire BTC Warning, Says Bitcoin Collapse Imminent
The crypto strategist who nailed this year’s crypto meltdown is issuing a pressing warning to Bitcoin (BTC) bulls. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 579,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin traders should start exercising caution as he says BTC is now in the process of trapping as many bulls as possible.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Ethereum-Based Altcoin That’s Exploded Over 350% in One Week
A widely followed crypto analyst is updating his outlook on Bitcoin (BTC) and weighing in on the price-exploding Mask Network (MASK). The pseudonymous analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 186,300 Twitter followers that BTC may chop around the $20,000 price level for quite some time. He says, based upon...
