Catholic Diocese of Rochester to pay $55M settlement to survivors of clergy abuse
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester has reached a $55 million settlement with hundreds of clergy abuse survivors. More than 450 sexual abuse claims were filed in connection with the case against the Diocese over the past three years, many of them in response to the Child Victims Act, which extended […]
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Nov. 6, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. For several months there’s been a debate over reconfiguring the 29 districts in Monroe County. The conversation has centered around five majority Black districts. News10NBC’s Lynette Adams hears from Rev. Myra Brown, founder of Spiritus Christi Anti-Racism Coalition, and Robin Wilt, a Brighton Town Council member and...
‘This case isn’t over:’ Victim and attorney speak out following $55M Diocese of Rochester settlement agreement
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With a settlement reached involving the Diocese of Rochester, decades of sexual abuse claims, and several years of litigation, one victim and her attorney are speaking out. In 2019, the Diocese of Rochester filed for bankruptcy. It was the first in New York State to do so. Now, it will pay […]
Democrat & Chronicle newspaper employees strike in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Employees at the Rochester newspaper The Democrat and Chronicle were on strike Friday, to push their holding company Gannett to provide better wages and benefits. They also protested layoffs and furloughs, which they say have led to extreme difficulty when trying to do their job. Education reporter Justin Murphy, who is […]
WHEC TV-10
Zeldin and Singletary host rally in Irondequoit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday was the final weekend before election day, and the candidates were busy. Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin made a stop in Rochester on Sunday to cohost a “Save Our State” rally with fellow republican, and congressional candidate, La’ron Singletary in Irondequoit. Candidates...
westsidenewsny.com
American Red Cross appoints new leader for Greater Rochester Chapter
The American Red Cross of Western New York has named Kenneth Lee as Executive Director of the Greater Rochester Chapter, which serves Allegany, Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates Counties. Lee has a lengthy history in not-for-profit community service, having served in leadership positions in the YMCA for 17 years. He began his new role on October 31.
westsidenewsny.com
CNB CEO Frank Hamlin among top financial leaders
For the second year in a row, Frank H. Hamlin III, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. (CNB), is listed among the top 30 financial leaders in an annual ranking by the Rochester Business Journal. “It’s not just about the numbers,” reflected Hamlin. “As...
Unionized Gannett Workers in New York, Other States Strike
Hundreds of unionized newsroom employees at Gannett Company sites in New York state and elsewhere walked off the job to protest corporate cutbacks. The one-day action was organized by units of the NewsGuild, which describes itself as "the largest union of communications employees in North America." Employees of Gannett's Central...
westsidenewsny.com
Spencerport veteran retires to a chapter of serving others
Bud Moran of Spencerport served in the Army as a 19-year-old in 1966. He spent most of his service time deployed in Germany during the Vietnam War. Moran served in the 3rd Infantry Division, C-company 1st of the 64th Armor Battalion, which provided support to the 1st of the 15th Infantry Regiment. Moran drove a 52-ton tank. “You either drive over it or through it,” he chuckled.
Arrest made in April beating death in Rochester
Suspect arrested months later for April beating death in Rochester.
New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York
Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
$50K Powerball tickets sold in Rochester, Wolcott
One of the winning tickets was purchased at Lucci Pizza Grill & Store on East River Road in Rochester.
Douglass mural vandalized in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new mural featuring the wife and daughter of Frederick Douglass was vandalized, days before it was scheduled to be unveiled. 540WMain commissioned a couple of artists to paint murals of Anna Douglass and Rosetta Douglass Sprague on a Rochester street connected to them in history. 540WMain founder Calvin Eaton says […]
4-year-old shot in parked car in Rochester
Police say an unknown suspect approached the vehicle and opened fire. Three adults and three children, a six-year old and 10-month old, in addition to the four-year old victim, were also inside, but were uninjured.
New York, Monroe Co. candidates gather for one last message to voters
Speakers during both events highlighted the volunteers who have carried each campaign since the candidates entered their respective races.
New Meal Site for senior citizens opens in Rochester
Lunch will be served every Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until noon; with the site being open from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
westsidenewsny.com
Darryl Strawberry to headline Boy Scouts’ Annual Fund Kickoff Dinner November 9
Former professional baseball right fielder Darryl Strawberry will headline the annual Seneca Waterways Council, Boy Scouts of America’s Annual Giving Campaign Kickoff on Wednesday, November 9, at the Hyatt Regency Rochester. Strawberry, a right fielder who played 17 seasons in Major League Baseball for the Mets and Yankees, was...
WHEC TV-10
Fire at Former Riverside Hotel ignites questions on “what’s next”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A fire at the former Riverside Hotel has sparked questions about “what’s next” for the property. The hotel, on East Main Street has been vacant for about four years. News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey has been doing some digging and spoke to the city, along...
13 WHAM
Police looking for missing Geneva man who left Clifton Springs Hospital
Geneva, N.Y. — Police are looking for a man who left a hospital in Ontario County and hasn't been heard from since. Joseph Monahan, who's set to turn 31 on Monday, left Clifton Springs Hospital against medical advice Oct. 25. Police said Monahan, who is known to abuse drugs...
WHEC TV-10
Sigma Gamma Rho hosts its Centennial Sorority Gala
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Friday night, a sorority ball was held to help students achieve the dream of a college education. Sigma Gamma Rho held its centennial scholarship ball at the Strathallan Hotel. It’s one of the nation’s leading historically Black sororities. Locally it’s given 30 local recipients nearly $18,000 in scholarships. And Friday night was all about raising money so they can continue to do that.
The Rochester Beacon
