Rochester in Focus: Nov. 6, 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. For several months there’s been a debate over reconfiguring the 29 districts in Monroe County. The conversation has centered around five majority Black districts. News10NBC’s Lynette Adams hears from Rev. Myra Brown, founder of Spiritus Christi Anti-Racism Coalition, and Robin Wilt, a Brighton Town Council member and...
Democrat & Chronicle newspaper employees strike in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Employees at the Rochester newspaper The Democrat and Chronicle were on strike Friday, to push their holding company Gannett to provide better wages and benefits. They also protested layoffs and furloughs, which they say have led to extreme difficulty when trying to do their job. Education reporter Justin Murphy, who is […]
Zeldin and Singletary host rally in Irondequoit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday was the final weekend before election day, and the candidates were busy. Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin made a stop in Rochester on Sunday to cohost a “Save Our State” rally with fellow republican, and congressional candidate, La’ron Singletary in Irondequoit. Candidates...
American Red Cross appoints new leader for Greater Rochester Chapter

The American Red Cross of Western New York has named Kenneth Lee as Executive Director of the Greater Rochester Chapter, which serves Allegany, Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates Counties. Lee has a lengthy history in not-for-profit community service, having served in leadership positions in the YMCA for 17 years. He began his new role on October 31.
CNB CEO Frank Hamlin among top financial leaders

For the second year in a row, Frank H. Hamlin III, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. (CNB), is listed among the top 30 financial leaders in an annual ranking by the Rochester Business Journal. “It’s not just about the numbers,” reflected Hamlin. “As...
Spencerport veteran retires to a chapter of serving others

Bud Moran of Spencerport served in the Army as a 19-year-old in 1966. He spent most of his service time deployed in Germany during the Vietnam War. Moran served in the 3rd Infantry Division, C-company 1st of the 64th Armor Battalion, which provided support to the 1st of the 15th Infantry Regiment. Moran drove a 52-ton tank. “You either drive over it or through it,” he chuckled.
New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York

Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
Douglass mural vandalized in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new mural featuring the wife and daughter of Frederick Douglass was vandalized, days before it was scheduled to be unveiled. 540WMain commissioned a couple of artists to paint murals of Anna Douglass and Rosetta Douglass Sprague on a Rochester street connected to them in history. 540WMain founder Calvin Eaton says […]
Sigma Gamma Rho hosts its Centennial Sorority Gala

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Friday night, a sorority ball was held to help students achieve the dream of a college education. Sigma Gamma Rho held its centennial scholarship ball at the Strathallan Hotel. It’s one of the nation’s leading historically Black sororities. Locally it’s given 30 local recipients nearly $18,000 in scholarships. And Friday night was all about raising money so they can continue to do that.
The Rochester Beacon mission: To build a stronger Rochester by serving as a source of and forum for ideas and perspectives that are rooted in intellectual openness and drive informed public action.

 https://rochesterbeacon.com/

