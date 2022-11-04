ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

49ers awards at 2022 season's halfway point

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mt6D1_0iyFa1BQ00

The NFL’s move to a 17-game schedule has made it impossible to split the season in half. Instead, we’ll go by weeks since those are still an even number at 18. San Francisco is on its bye for Week 9, which means it’s time to give out some first-half awards.

It was a tumultuous first eight games for the 49ers with injuries on both sides off the ball, a quarterback change, and a handful of ugly losses that led them to a 4-4 record at their bye week.

We sifted through the good, bad and ugly from the first half to suss out some mid-season awards:

Offensive player of the first half

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27DYOk_0iyFa1BQ00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Winner: WR Brandon Aiyuk

Runner up: WR Deebo Samuel

Aiyuk has been San Francisco’s most consistent offensive performer, and his 80-plus yard games in each of the last three leading into the bye portend a big second half. Trent Williams missed too many games to injury to be in consideration.

Defensive player of the first half

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lndb7_0iyFa1BQ00
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Winner: DE Nick Bosa

Runner up: LB Fred Warner

The entire defense has been excellent, but Bosa is the star of that unit, tied for the league lead with 8.5 sacks, and San Francisco’s most irreplaceable player. His absence was glaring in the team’s Week 6 loss to the Falcons. Warner looks like an All-Pro once again, but Bosa is in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation, putting him just slightly above the LB.

Biggest surprise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q2a4T_0iyFa1BQ00
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Winner: LG Aaron Banks

Runner up: SS Talanoa Hufanga

Banks couldn’t get on the field as a rookie, which made him a massive question mark going into this year. He’s had some up-and-down showings, but there was potential for him to be a disaster. Banks has allowed one or fewer pressures in four of the eight games, and he’s yet to allow a sack. Hufanga has had a better year, but his big start to the season is less of a surprise than Banks turning into a quality starter at LG.

Biggest disappointment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SeuO9_0iyFa1BQ00
(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Winner (Loser?): Third-round picks

Runner up: DE Samson Ebukam

RB Tyrion Davis-Price and WR Danny Gray were both selected in the third-round of this year’s draft, and neither player has been able to get on the field with any consistency. Injuries have impacted both, but Davis-Price has just 16 carries for 37 yards, and Gray hasn’t caught any of his six targets. Additional production from either player would’ve helped the 49ers a ton in the first half while their offense was scuffling. Ebukam has been okay, but he finished last year on a tear that indicated he might have a monster second season with San Francisco. Instead he’s been mostly just okay with 22 pressures and 3.5 sacks.

Play of the Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BqGjY_0iyFa1BQ00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Winner: Week 4, Deebo Samuel 57-yard TD vs. Rams

Runner up: Week 8, Christian McCaffrey 34-yard TD pass at Rams

Samuel’s TD vs. the Rams set a tone early in that game that it was going to go like the previous six regular-season matchups had gone. It was also just an incredible individual effort from the WR where he made a terrific catch, broke tackles, juked defenders, and outran others to put the 49ers up 14-6 late in the first half. The McCaffrey TD pass to Aiyuk was terrific, but Samuel’s catch-and-run was a better individual play.

First-half MVP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZGZc6_0iyFa1BQ00
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Winner: DE Nick Bosa

Runner up: WR Brandon Aiyuk

It’s kind of unoriginal to put the best offensive and defensive players as the winner and runner up here, but it’s hard to justify including anyone else given some of the injury issues the 49ers have had. The second half could bear different fruit in the team MVP discussion because of what Christian McCaffrey brings, but for now Bosa is the team’s MVP with Aiyuk right behind him.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Staff picks: Final score, bold predictions for Saints vs. Ravens on MNF

We’re hours away from the New Orleans Saints’ kickoff with the Baltimore Ravens in prime time, and there’s a lot at work in this game. Both teams are managing serious injuries, but one of them has a former MVP at quarterback who can help them overcome it. New Orleans is coming off of a stunning shutout victory a week ago, so momentum is on their side. Will it be enough to slow down Lamar Jackson? Here’s our staff picks and final score predictions, with some hot takes and bold predictions thrown in:
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Deebo's hilarious one-liner after reading 49ers' contract offer

Aside from the Jimmy Garoppolo saga that saw the veteran quarterback go, well, nowhere, the biggest storyline from the 49ers' offseason was Deebo Samuel's contract. The drama finally ended on July 31 when Samuel agreed to a three-year extension worth $73.5 million. Samuel and his agent, Tory Dandy of Creative...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's 32-31 loss to LSU

Saturday night in Death Valley the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a disappointing overtime loss to the No. 10 LSU Tigers 32-31. Alabama is now on the outside looking in at a possible bid to both the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff. Alabama would have to win out and chaos, as we have never seen before, would have to take place in order for the Tide to have any title hopes.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing

Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 players 49ers need to see improve in 2nd half

The 49ers finished their first half of the year with perhaps their best game off the season in a 31-14 win over the Rams. Their seven weeks prior to that were much more tumultuous though, and simply repeating their 4-4 first half won’t likely be enough to score them a playoff spot in a crowded NFC playoff picture. It certainly won’t be enough to win them division.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers roster moves: 3 practice windows open, WR added to practice squad

The 49ers on Monday issued a handful of roster moves as they returned to the team facility following their week off. A bye week had the anticipated effect of giving a few injured players time off enough to get healthy, and the team opened the practice windows of three players that have been on IR for at least four weeks. The club will have three weeks to decide whether to activate each player or place them on season-ending IR. They won’t count against the roster and they won’t show up on practice participation reports until they’re activated.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
225K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy