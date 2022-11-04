Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Ground Game & Clutch D Sends Knights to Semis
LINCOLN - A borderline unstoppable rushing attack and two late interceptions powered Norfolk Catholic past Lincoln Lutheran 62-42 in the Class C2 quarterfinals Friday night. The Knights rolled up 468 yards on the ground against the Warriors, led by Kanyon Talton (196 yds, 2 TDs) and Carter Janssen (114 yds, 1 TD). Trevin Sukup, Karter Kerkman and Brandon Kollars all contributed, as five different Catholic rushers scored.
News Channel Nebraska
Pierce takes down defending champs in C1 quarters
PIERCE - Class C1 #2 Pierce set the tone defensively early, and built an insurmountable lead as they advanced to their fourth straight state semi-final. The Blue Jays held off defending C1 state champs Columbus Lakeview 33-23 at home on Friday. Pierce held off a furious rally late, with the Vikings scoring all 23 of their points in the final 5:15 of the game.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing Nebraska man located
HARTINGTON, Neb. (KELO) — Law enforcement in northeast Nebraska says a missing man is safe. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office updated it’s post about the missing man on Wednesday morning to say the man has been located.
Two arrested for Nebraska barn burglaries
A man and woman out of Columbus were arrested on burglary charges for breaking into a barn Tuesday afternoon after an investigation.
News Channel Nebraska
Early morning house fire in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Fire officials were called out to a house fire in Norfolk early Thursday. The initial call came out around 6:30 Thursday morning to the fire at a home in the 400 block of Pine St. on Norfolk's east side. Smoke could be seen coming from the property...
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton Fire and Rescue members address volunteer shortage happening in small communities
STANTON, Neb. -- A fire and rescue agency in northeast Nebraska is facing a volunteer shortage. Stanton Fire and Rescue are looking for new volunteers for both its fire and EMS agencies. In 2003, the EMS agency had 22 EMTs on staff, but are now down to six. There are...
KETV.com
'Everything was fully engulfed': Wind sends field fire surging across rural counties
BURT COUNTY, Neb. — A field fire jumps through three Nebraska counties Wednesday. Almost a dozen different fire departments responded to the blaze in Washington, Dodge and Burt counties. Firefighters said it was a red flag day for all three counties and while they don't know how this fire...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man accused of meth possession, breaking woman's arm
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Around 6:55 p.m., Norfolk Police said they took an assault report from an adult woman. According to authorities, the victim said that 32-year-old, Cody J. Randall, assaulted her on August 4th and broke her arm. She had to have surgery to repair the damage. Norfolk Police said...
Norfolk man arrested for domestic assault, meth possession
A Norfolk man allegedly attacked a woman and then resisted officers when they went to arrest him.
agjournalonline.com
Farmer shares story of getting caught up in insurance fraud
A Nebraska farmer convicted of crop insurance fraud now has two main pieces of advice: don’t let short term financial stress push you into doing something unethical with potentially long-term consequences, and get help if you need it. Finding the right help — whether legal, financial or even emotional — can be difficult, but it’s worth it in the long run, according to Ross Nelson, a farmer and livestock feeder from Newman Grove, Nebraska.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk police arrest man on assault, active warrant charges
Norfolk Police arrested a man after he assaulted a woman and tried to run from police. Captain Mike Bauer said a woman came into the police station around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening. She said that 32-year-old Cody J. Randall of Norfolk got into a physical altercation where he assaulted her. Randall had previously broken her arm in an assault incident on August 4th, and officers discovered he had to active arrest warrants out of Madison County.
