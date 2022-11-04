Read full article on original website
gojsutigers.com
JSU Tops Mississippi Valley State on Senior Night
JACKSON, Miss.| The Jackson State University volleyball team celebrated senior night and received their 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Regular Season Championship rings during their 3-0 win over Mississippi Valley State Friday evening. HOW IT HAPPENED. Jackson State (12-14, 11-3 SWAC) opened the first set with a 10-5 lead. -Mississippi...
WAAY-TV
Brewer Hicklen returns to North Alabama to host baseball camp
Huntsville native and Kansas City Royals’ outfielder Brewer Hicklen returned to North Alabama Saturday to host his annual baseball camp at Bob Jones High School. The 26-year-old had a monster season in the minors, batting .248 and blasting 28 home runs (including one off of Jacob deGrom) while driving in 85 runs and swiping 35 bags.
Jackson Free Press
Interrupting the Poverty Cycle: Looking Back to Move Forward in Mississippi
Otibehia Allen's days in the Mississippi Delta start and end with her five children—three boys and two girls. She feeds them. Clothes them. Their well-being rests on her shoulders. She does it all on her own. It is hard for her to put into words what it is like...
WAAY-TV
Historic Powerball jackpot draws big crowds from Alabama to Tennessee stateline towns
There are 1.6 billion reasons for a lot of Alabamians to cross state lines right now, as the world's largest estimated lottery jackpot on record is set for a drawing Saturday night. Friday in Ardmore, Tennessee, the hardest things for those seeking out a lucky ticket were finding a parking...
Jackson Free Press
Mississippi Blues Promoter and Raconteur Bill Luckett Dies
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Bill Luckett was an attorney, small-town mayor, candidate for governor, blues promoter, friend and business partner of Morgan Freeman and irrepressible teller of tales about the people and culture of his beloved Mississippi. Luckett died Thursday at 73, a year after being diagnosed with cancer....
Holly Pond’s Leah Tarvin passes at 22
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Leah Tarvin, 22, of Holly Pond, died Friday, Nov. 4, at UAB Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed. Tarvin was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, in a crosswalk near the Jacksonville State University (JSU) campus. She was airlifted to UAB from the scene. The forensic sciences major graduated from Holly Pond High School, where she was drum major, in 2019. Tarvin was also proud trombonist in the JSU Marching Band. Tarvin was previously employed by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST). CPRST Athletic Director Ashley Dye shared with The Cullman Tribune, “In the short amount of time...
WAAY-TV
Ardmore man killed in Madison County crash
One man is dead after a Friday morning crash in Madison County. ALEA says 69-year-old Ronnie Clifton of, Ardmore, Tennessee, was fatally injured when the truck he was a passenger in was struck by a freightliner tractor-trailer. The two-vehicle crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on Alabama 53 near Old Railroad...
WAAY-TV
4 people injured when vehicle goes over Huntsville bridge and lands into a stream
Four people were injured when a vehicle they were in went off a bridge and landed into a stream in Huntsville. The Huntsville Police Department says it happened Sunday morning near Drake Avenue and Leeman Ferry Road. All four people were taken to the hospital, according to HEMSI's Don Webster.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Tanner cartoonist gives back to military community
A Tanner cartoonist is using his talents to give back to the military community both here in North Alabama and across the country. When it comes to cartoons, it doesn't matter if you're age 9 or 99, the comics just seem to make everyone a little happier. "I'm very visual,"...
WAAY-TV
Man from Arab killed in late Thursday wreck on Highway 69
The Marshall County Coroner says an Arab man is dead after he was involved in a crash late Thursday. It happened about 7:45 p.m. on State Highway 69 near Warrenton Road, about a mile west of Guntersville. Wesley Darnell, 43, was pronounced dead on the scene. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
WAAY-TV
Non-profit hosts health fair in DeKalb County for uninsured people
According to a U.S. Census Bureau study, 11.8% of people in Alabama are without health insurance. The number is higher than the national average, which sits at 10.4%. Alabama's percentage of people without health insurance continues to grow, with DeKalb County having the largest percentage at 19%. "It's frightening actually...
Meet Brooke Mooney, the Black Huntsville bartender recently honored by Jack Daniel’s
A Black bartender from Huntsville was recently featured for their contribution to the industry thanks to Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack Culture Shakers program. Brooke Mooney was one of six bartenders featured in the 2022 program, which is an initiative by Jack Daniel’s designed to highlight Black and Latinx bartenders.
WAAY-TV
Scottsboro's Cedar Hill Cemetery walk returns after 2-year hiatus
After two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people headed to Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro Sunday to attend the 3rd annual cemetery walk. The event featured attendees getting to hear stories from actors playing Scottsboro residents of the past, such as a daredevil pilot and an actress. During...
WAAY-TV
UAH researcher helps save man's life after Hurricane Ian
A research engineer with the University of Alabama in Huntsville helped save a life during search and rescue operations after Hurricane Ian. "We were actively searching for survivors," Casey Calamaio said. He is a research engineer for UAH, but in his free time, he volunteers for the Civil Air Patrol.
WAAY-TV
Town Creek man dead after being hit by vehicle that left the scene
A Town Creek man is dead after being struck by a vehicle. ALEA says the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:15 Saturday morning on Alabama 184. That's about three miles east of Muscle Shoals, in Colbert County. 29-year-old Corey D. Maxwell was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene...
WAAY-TV
Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire
UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
Financially strapped Mississippi hospital said merger talks collapsed
A financially-troubled Mississippi hospital announced Friday that negotiations with a medical campus planning to take over the hospital had collapsed. Just hours after revealing its plan to lay off up to 80 employees, the Greenwood Leflore Hospital said that the University of Mississippi Medical Center was no longer interested in completing a deal to take over the hospital. The breakdown in talks increases the risk of the hospital’s closure and threatens to decrease health care access in the state’s impoverished delta region.
WAAY-TV
Two shooting victims drive themselves to hospital Friday night
Huntsville Police say two gunshot victims showed up to the hospital around 9:30 Friday night in a private vehicle. The victims told police they were at a residence near Poplar Ave and Beard St when the shooting occurred. One victim was treated and released, according to HPD. The other victim...
WAAY-TV
Take flight with living history at the Cullman County Veterans Day Celebration
History comes to life this weekend at the Cullman Regional Airport. It's all part of the annual Cullman County Veterans Day Celebration. Residents will get the opportunity to get up close and personal with a fully functional B-17 bomber. The "flying fortress" is shiny, loud and an iconic piece of American history.
Legendary rapper coming to Alabama to speak against violence
When Chuck D talks, people listen. That usually happens while he’s rapping by-any-means-possible rhymes onstage or on records with Public Enemy, his legendary rap group. This Friday though, instead of performing PE classics like “Fight the Power” and “Don’t Believe The Hype,” Chuck D will deliver the keynote address at “Stomp the Violence,” a Huntsville event set for 6-9 p.m. at the Von Braun Center East Hall 3, address 700 Monroe St. The theme of Chuck D’s address, titled “A Message for Sleeping Giants,” is conflict resolution.
