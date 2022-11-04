ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KSNB Local4

GICC volleyball snags first in Top Five Plays

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - GICC volleyball claims this weeks top spot in Local 4 Top Five Plays. 5. UNK volleyball’s Bailee Sterling records nine kills on the night in the Lopers sweep over Pittsburg State. 4. Gothenburg volleyball’s Aubrey O’Hare claims an ace, the Swedes would go on to...
GOTHENBURG, NE
KSNB Local4

Amherst volleyball drops match against Bergan in C2 Semifinal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - #6 Amherst went head-to-head with #2 Bergan in the C2 Semifinal match. The Broncos managed to steal one set from the Knights but it wouldn’t be enough. Amherst will play in the consolation match against Oakland-Craig. See embedded video for highlights.
AMHERST, NE
KSNB Local4

Gonzalez game-winning FG helps UNK football down UCO

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Super senior Junior Gonzalez hit a 28-yard field goal as time expired to lift Nebraska Kearney to a 20-18 win over Central Oklahoma Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium. This was UNK’s home finale and “Senior Day” for 19 traditional and Super Seniors....
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Shelton volleyball loses heartbreaker in D2 Semifinal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - #4 Shelton looked to unset last year’s D1 State Champ and this year’s #1 Howells-Dodge on Friday. The Bulldogs put up quite the fight but the Jaguars came out the victor of the 5-set thriller. Shelton moves on to the consolation match against Humphrey...
SHELTON, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings YMCA Youth Basketball League begins this weekend

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings YMCA’s Youth Basketball Hoops League begins this Saturday, bringing teams from all across the area to Hastings. Teams from 3rd grade through 8th grade have signed up for the four-week league, that sees each team play 2 games a weekend. Preparations for this...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Central Community College - Dia de Muertos

The Grand Island mayor race heating up ahead of election day. Midterm Election day is set to be a big day for the future of Grand Island Leadership. The Grand Island mayor race heating up ahead of election day. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT. The Grand Island...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Factors Affecting Snowfall Accumulation

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s a tricky business forecasting how much snow will accumulate in a specific area. Here is a quick look at some of the factors that affect how much snow could stick around after falling to the ground. Snowfall amounts are affected by how much liquid...
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested after central Nebraska pursuit

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska said they noticed a suspicious vehicle in Clarks that matched a vehicle from a Wednesday night pursuit that was stopped for the safety of the public. Around noon, Merrick County Sheriff's Office said another pursuit started. After evading law enforcement for several...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings Veterans Parade

The Grand Island mayor race heating up ahead of election day. The Grand Island mayor race heating up ahead of election day. Chorus of the Plains concert coming up Nov. 5 in Hastings. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT. The Chorus of the Plains will be performing Saturday...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Quiet and cool weather the next few days

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Winds of change overnight as a cold front pushes southeast though the region overnight. Increasing clouds overnight with temperatures hovering in the low 50s ahead of the front before midnight but falling into the 30s behind the front. After the cold start, mainly sunny skies and...
KSNB Local4

Adams County uses federal COVID-relief money on road project

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A well-traveled bridge in Adams County will be getting some work done thanks to money the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Adams County Board of Supervisors approved more than $1 million to go toward repairing the bridge, located about seven miles south of Adams Central High School on Adams Central Road.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Heartwell Renewables project breaks ground

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A new development is officially underway in Hastings, a joint venture between Love’s and Cargill called Heartwell Renewables. It’s estimated to produce 80 million gallons of renewable diesel from beef tallow. Hastings officials look at the project as a way to inject new life into the economy.
HASTINGS, NE
Sioux City Journal

Grand Island mural could be just the beginning of art about town

GRAND ISLAND -- The weathered white wall along West South Front Street nary earned a second glance. Now it has people stopping just to see it. Passing by that drab 3,000 square foot border for the “umpteenth time,” Sharena Arriola Anson saw potential — a mural adding color, creativity and a greater sense of community to the parking lot scenery.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

