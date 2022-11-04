Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
GICC volleyball snags first in Top Five Plays
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - GICC volleyball claims this weeks top spot in Local 4 Top Five Plays. 5. UNK volleyball’s Bailee Sterling records nine kills on the night in the Lopers sweep over Pittsburg State. 4. Gothenburg volleyball’s Aubrey O’Hare claims an ace, the Swedes would go on to...
KSNB Local4
Overton volleyball finishes season as Class D2 State Runner-Up
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Overton took on top-seed Howells-Dodge in the championship match of the Class D2 State Volleyball Tournament Saturday. The Eagles forced five sets against the Jaguars — the reigning Class D1 champions. Overton lost the match 3-2, though, and finished the season as the State Runner-Up.
KSNB Local4
Gothenburg volleyball pulls off five-set upset in C1 State Semifinal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 5 Gothenburg was on the hunt for an upset against top-seed North Bend Central in the C1 Semifinal match. And they got it. The victory wasn’t easy but that makes it ever so sweet, as the Swedes won it in five sets to move on to the championship match against No. 3 GICC.
KSNB Local4
Overton volleyball advances to first-ever State Championship in Class D2
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Overton had a tough draw to play three-seed Humphrey St. Francis in the Class D2 Semifinal Friday. The Eagles pull off the five-set thriller to advance to their first State Championship match in all of program history. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Amherst volleyball drops match against Bergan in C2 Semifinal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - #6 Amherst went head-to-head with #2 Bergan in the C2 Semifinal match. The Broncos managed to steal one set from the Knights but it wouldn’t be enough. Amherst will play in the consolation match against Oakland-Craig. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Gonzalez game-winning FG helps UNK football down UCO
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Super senior Junior Gonzalez hit a 28-yard field goal as time expired to lift Nebraska Kearney to a 20-18 win over Central Oklahoma Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium. This was UNK’s home finale and “Senior Day” for 19 traditional and Super Seniors....
Kearney Hub
HR Poppin' Snacks in Gibbon offers 100 flavors of popcorn
GIBBON — For Cheryl Hughes, life is poppin’ good, thanks to her business, HR Poppin’ Snacks. Inside the Front Street store, she and eight employees — nearly all family members — pop 150 pounds of popcorn every day and top the kernels with up to 100 different flavors.
Kearney Hub
Kearney road closure planned at 11th St., Ave. F
KEARNEY — The intersection of 11th Street and Avenue F will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. Weather permitting, the intersection will be closed for street replacement and reconstruction, according to a press release from Nielsen Construction and the city of Kearney. With the closure of the Avenue...
WOWT
Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and Military Expo have been postponed. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Thursday that Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and accompanying military expo would be on Saturday, Nov. 5. However, due to expected rain and snow, the...
klkntv.com
Snow covers western Nebraska as Lincoln prepares for a wintry mix Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol is sharing photos of what people are waking up to out west Friday morning. The snow started coming down Thursday and has since covered roadways. These shots were taken across the Panhandle, including north of Chimney Rock. NSP is reminding everyone to...
Nebraska's Official Veterans Parade and Military Expo postponed
Bellevue Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release, Nebraska's Official Veterans Parade and Military Expo has been postponed due to weather.
KETV.com
How much would the $1.9 billion Powerball winner take home in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win a record jackpot. Monday's Powerball drawing is worth an estimated, record $1.9 billion. There have been 40 consecutive Powerball drawings since August with no winner, ballooning the jackpot to the largest in U.S. history.
KETV.com
Omaha could see first snowflakes of the season by Saturday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — The next 48 hours will bring a significant change in weather across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area's unseasonably warm start to November will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves through Thursday night. Scattered showers are possible early in the...
Sioux City Journal
Grand Island residents could lose license plate numbers that run in family
GRAND ISLAND -- Larry Rauert is one of those Hall County residents who’s had the same license plate number in his family for decades. One of his vehicles sports the number 8-A73. The car, a 2006 Lincoln Town Car, used to belong to his parents. His mother got the...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather just around the corner in Nebraska
SIDNEY - Winter is on the way across parts of western Nebraska Thursday night, with other areas affected by the weekend. An upper level disturbance moving in from Wyoming will produce snow and sharply colder temperatures. Snow chances are highest across the western Sandhills and Pine Ridge. The National Weather...
KETV.com
KETV Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby's winter weather outlook for Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — How much snow will Nebraska get this winter?. KETV NewsWatch 7 Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby breaks down the outlook for the season, including why the Omaha area can expect big temperature swings, snow in February and March and about average cold. After winter conditions last year...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested after central Nebraska pursuit
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska said they noticed a suspicious vehicle in Clarks that matched a vehicle from a Wednesday night pursuit that was stopped for the safety of the public. Around noon, Merrick County Sheriff's Office said another pursuit started. After evading law enforcement for several...
'Annie' tour will feature Nebraska natives, focus on local pet adoptions
Harrison Drake and Carly Ann Moore are from Lincoln and are part of the cast of Annie. The production is working with the Nebraska Humane Society to increase pet adoptions.
KSNB Local4
Adams County uses federal COVID-relief money on road project
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A well-traveled bridge in Adams County will be getting some work done thanks to money the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Adams County Board of Supervisors approved more than $1 million to go toward repairing the bridge, located about seven miles south of Adams Central High School on Adams Central Road.
KSNB Local4
A temperature bump for Saturday...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A storm system lifting northeast from the Southern Plains will track farther to the south of Nebraska, allowing precipitation to graze mainly just the far southeastern part of the state late Friday night into early Saturday. For the Tri-Cities that means clearing skies and cold temperatures to start the day on Saturday.
Comments / 0