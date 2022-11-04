LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 5 Gothenburg was on the hunt for an upset against top-seed North Bend Central in the C1 Semifinal match. And they got it. The victory wasn’t easy but that makes it ever so sweet, as the Swedes won it in five sets to move on to the championship match against No. 3 GICC.

GOTHENBURG, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO