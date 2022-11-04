KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Spirit and Gremlin at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there! My name is Spirit and I am a happy little dog looking to find my forever home! I am a very spunky little pup with a very happy-go-lucky attitude. It does not take much to please me, as long as you don't mind me being attached at your hip. I LOVE to play and have a lot of energy! Toys are my absolute favorite thing in the world...next to treats. I am very friendly and affectionate and would make a great lap dog for somebody! I love playing with my best friend Gremlin (who was brought to the shelter with me) but I am not friends with every dog I meet. I will need to meet any other dogs or kiddos in the home just to be sure it is a good fit for me!"

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO