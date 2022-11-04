ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, NE

KSNB Local4

GICC volleyball snags first in Top Five Plays

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - GICC volleyball claims this weeks top spot in Local 4 Top Five Plays. 5. UNK volleyball’s Bailee Sterling records nine kills on the night in the Lopers sweep over Pittsburg State. 4. Gothenburg volleyball’s Aubrey O’Hare claims an ace, the Swedes would go on to...
GOTHENBURG, NE
KSNB Local4

Overton volleyball finishes season as Class D2 State Runner-Up

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Overton took on top-seed Howells-Dodge in the championship match of the Class D2 State Volleyball Tournament Saturday. The Eagles forced five sets against the Jaguars — the reigning Class D1 champions. Overton lost the match 3-2, though, and finished the season as the State Runner-Up.
OVERTON, NE
KSNB Local4

Amherst volleyball drops match against Bergan in C2 Semifinal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - #6 Amherst went head-to-head with #2 Bergan in the C2 Semifinal match. The Broncos managed to steal one set from the Knights but it wouldn’t be enough. Amherst will play in the consolation match against Oakland-Craig. See embedded video for highlights.
AMHERST, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings YMCA Youth Basketball League begins this weekend

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings YMCA’s Youth Basketball Hoops League begins this Saturday, bringing teams from all across the area to Hastings. Teams from 3rd grade through 8th grade have signed up for the four-week league, that sees each team play 2 games a weekend. Preparations for this...
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

HR Poppin' Snacks in Gibbon offers 100 flavors of popcorn

GIBBON — For Cheryl Hughes, life is poppin’ good, thanks to her business, HR Poppin’ Snacks. Inside the Front Street store, she and eight employees — nearly all family members — pop 150 pounds of popcorn every day and top the kernels with up to 100 different flavors.
GIBBON, NE
KSNB Local4

Central Community College - Dia de Muertos

The Grand Island mayor race heating up ahead of election day. Midterm Election day is set to be a big day for the future of Grand Island Leadership. The Grand Island mayor race heating up ahead of election day. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT. The Grand Island...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested after central Nebraska pursuit

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska said they noticed a suspicious vehicle in Clarks that matched a vehicle from a Wednesday night pursuit that was stopped for the safety of the public. Around noon, Merrick County Sheriff's Office said another pursuit started. After evading law enforcement for several...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Factors Affecting Snowfall Accumulation

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s a tricky business forecasting how much snow will accumulate in a specific area. Here is a quick look at some of the factors that affect how much snow could stick around after falling to the ground. Snowfall amounts are affected by how much liquid...
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Pet of the Week: Spirit & Gremlin

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Spirit and Gremlin at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there! My name is Spirit and I am a happy little dog looking to find my forever home! I am a very spunky little pup with a very happy-go-lucky attitude. It does not take much to please me, as long as you don't mind me being attached at your hip. I LOVE to play and have a lot of energy! Toys are my absolute favorite thing in the world...next to treats. I am very friendly and affectionate and would make a great lap dog for somebody! I love playing with my best friend Gremlin (who was brought to the shelter with me) but I am not friends with every dog I meet. I will need to meet any other dogs or kiddos in the home just to be sure it is a good fit for me!"
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Heartwell Renewables project breaks ground

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A new development is officially underway in Hastings, a joint venture between Love’s and Cargill called Heartwell Renewables. It’s estimated to produce 80 million gallons of renewable diesel from beef tallow. Hastings officials look at the project as a way to inject new life into the economy.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Bridge to be repaired with COVID-relief money

Midterm Election day is set to be a big day for the future of Grand Island Leadership. The Chorus of the Plains will be performing Saturday Nov. 5th at the Masonic Center in Hastings. The show starts at 3:30 p.m., tickets can be purchased at the door.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Quiet and cool weather the next few days

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Winds of change overnight as a cold front pushes southeast though the region overnight. Increasing clouds overnight with temperatures hovering in the low 50s ahead of the front before midnight but falling into the 30s behind the front. After the cold start, mainly sunny skies and...

