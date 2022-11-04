Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Fayetteville’s Drake Lindsey

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This week’s Fearless Friday Player of the Week is Fayetteville quarterback Drake Lindsey.

Last week against Rogers, Lindsey helped lead the Fayetteville Purple Dogs to a 48-7 win. Lindsey went 25-31 for 367 yards with 4 touchdowns and no interceptions.

It was a big night for Lindsey, and that’s been a theme for his this season and this Fayetteville offense.

