Fayetteville, AR

Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Fayetteville’s Drake Lindsey

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This week’s Fearless Friday Player of the Week is Fayetteville quarterback Drake Lindsey.

Last week against Rogers, Lindsey helped lead the Fayetteville Purple Dogs to a 48-7 win. Lindsey went 25-31 for 367 yards with 4 touchdowns and no interceptions.

It was a big night for Lindsey, and that’s been a theme for his this season and this Fayetteville offense.

