KSNB Local4
Gonzalez game-winning FG helps UNK football down UCO
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Super senior Junior Gonzalez hit a 28-yard field goal as time expired to lift Nebraska Kearney to a 20-18 win over Central Oklahoma Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium. This was UNK’s home finale and “Senior Day” for 19 traditional and Super Seniors....
GICC volleyball snags first in Top Five Plays
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - GICC volleyball claims this weeks top spot in Local 4 Top Five Plays. 5. UNK volleyball’s Bailee Sterling records nine kills on the night in the Lopers sweep over Pittsburg State. 4. Gothenburg volleyball’s Aubrey O’Hare claims an ace, the Swedes would go on to...
GICC volleyball claims Class C1 State Championship, 11th title in program history
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball won its 11th State Championship in program history Saturday. No. 5 Gothenburg took the Crusaders to four sets, but GICC won the title in a 3-1 victory. Saturday’s match also marked the Swedes’ first appearance in a State title...
Overton volleyball finishes season as Class D2 State Runner-Up
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Overton took on top-seed Howells-Dodge in the championship match of the Class D2 State Volleyball Tournament Saturday. The Eagles forced five sets against the Jaguars — the reigning Class D1 champions. Overton lost the match 3-2, though, and finished the season as the State Runner-Up.
GICC volleyball advances to Class C1 State Championship over Minden
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic and second-seed Minden met for a third time this year, but this one was for all the marbles. GICC won the previous two games, but could they make it a third?. In the end, the Crusaders won it in four...
Amherst volleyball drops match against Bergan in C2 Semifinal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - #6 Amherst went head-to-head with #2 Bergan in the C2 Semifinal match. The Broncos managed to steal one set from the Knights but it wouldn’t be enough. Amherst will play in the consolation match against Oakland-Craig. See embedded video for highlights.
Aurora football stays undefeated, advances to Class C1 Semifinal
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 9 Lincoln Christian was looking to spoil top-seed Aurora’s undefeated season on Friday in the Class C1 Quarterfinals. The Huskies refuse to be beaten, winning 48-28. See embedded video for highlights.
Red Cloud football falls in Class D6 Quarterfinal to end season
RED CLOUD, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Red Cloud hosted fifth-seed Parkview Christian in the Class D6 Quarterfinal Friday. The Warriors were upset at home, losing 54-32. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Gothenburg volleyball pulls off five-set upset in C1 State Semifinal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 5 Gothenburg was on the hunt for an upset against top-seed North Bend Central in the C1 Semifinal match. And they got it. The victory wasn’t easy but that makes it ever so sweet, as the Swedes won it in five sets to move on to the championship match against No. 3 GICC.
Shelton volleyball loses heartbreaker in D2 Semifinal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - #4 Shelton looked to unset last year’s D1 State Champ and this year’s #1 Howells-Dodge on Friday. The Bulldogs put up quite the fight but the Jaguars came out the victor of the 5-set thriller. Shelton moves on to the consolation match against Humphrey...
SEM football remains perfect on season with D6 Quarterfinal win
SUMNER, Neb. (KSNB) - #8 Shelton football traveled to Sumner for a battle against #1 SEM in the Class D6 Quarterfinals. In the end, the Mustangs advance on with a 50-26 win, ending the Bulldogs season. See embedded video for highlights.
Grand Island football holds off Millard South to advance to Class A Semifinals
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Grand Island hosted 12-seed Millard South for their Class A Quarterfinal match Friday. The Islanders win it 28-10, setting themselves up for a grudge match against Omaha Westside. See embedded video for highlights.
Hastings YMCA Youth Basketball League begins this weekend
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings YMCA’s Youth Basketball Hoops League begins this Saturday, bringing teams from all across the area to Hastings. Teams from 3rd grade through 8th grade have signed up for the four-week league, that sees each team play 2 games a weekend. Preparations for this...
Central Community College celebrates Day of the Dead
GRAND ISALND, Neb. (KSNB) - A celebration of heritage took place on the campus of Central Community College. The school hosted its fifth annual Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead. The event is often misrepresented as Mexican Halloween; but it is a day to honor love one who have passed away. Attendees enjoyed activities like face painting, making T-shift, and a catrin/catrina contest.
Hastings celebrates veterans with a parade
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Veterans Day is a little less than a week away, but that didn’t stop Hastings residents from celebrating those who served a little early. Hastings celebrated the 17th annual Veterans Parade on Saturday. The parade had 34 entries. The stiff cold temperatures kept a huge...
Factors Affecting Snowfall Accumulation
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s a tricky business forecasting how much snow will accumulate in a specific area. Here is a quick look at some of the factors that affect how much snow could stick around after falling to the ground. Snowfall amounts are affected by how much liquid...
Adams County uses federal COVID-relief money on road project
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A well-traveled bridge in Adams County will be getting some work done thanks to money the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Adams County Board of Supervisors approved more than $1 million to go toward repairing the bridge, located about seven miles south of Adams Central High School on Adams Central Road.
Skalberg hopes to continue CCC Foundation’s growth as Moors retires
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (NCN) - There’s new leadership at the top of the Central Community College Foundation. Traci Skalberg takes over as executive director after spending nearly 20 years leading the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation. She says the new role fits her professional goal of shaping communities through education.
Bridge to be repaired with COVID-relief money
Midterm Election day is set to be a big day for the future of Grand Island Leadership. The Chorus of the Plains will be performing Saturday Nov. 5th at the Masonic Center in Hastings. The show starts at 3:30 p.m., tickets can be purchased at the door.
Quiet and cool weather the next few days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Winds of change overnight as a cold front pushes southeast though the region overnight. Increasing clouds overnight with temperatures hovering in the low 50s ahead of the front before midnight but falling into the 30s behind the front. After the cold start, mainly sunny skies and...
