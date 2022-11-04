ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

KSNB Local4

Gonzalez game-winning FG helps UNK football down UCO

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Super senior Junior Gonzalez hit a 28-yard field goal as time expired to lift Nebraska Kearney to a 20-18 win over Central Oklahoma Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium. This was UNK’s home finale and “Senior Day” for 19 traditional and Super Seniors....
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

GICC volleyball snags first in Top Five Plays

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - GICC volleyball claims this weeks top spot in Local 4 Top Five Plays. 5. UNK volleyball’s Bailee Sterling records nine kills on the night in the Lopers sweep over Pittsburg State. 4. Gothenburg volleyball’s Aubrey O’Hare claims an ace, the Swedes would go on to...
GOTHENBURG, NE
KSNB Local4

Overton volleyball finishes season as Class D2 State Runner-Up

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Overton took on top-seed Howells-Dodge in the championship match of the Class D2 State Volleyball Tournament Saturday. The Eagles forced five sets against the Jaguars — the reigning Class D1 champions. Overton lost the match 3-2, though, and finished the season as the State Runner-Up.
OVERTON, NE
KSNB Local4

Amherst volleyball drops match against Bergan in C2 Semifinal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - #6 Amherst went head-to-head with #2 Bergan in the C2 Semifinal match. The Broncos managed to steal one set from the Knights but it wouldn’t be enough. Amherst will play in the consolation match against Oakland-Craig. See embedded video for highlights.
AMHERST, NE
KSNB Local4

Gothenburg volleyball pulls off five-set upset in C1 State Semifinal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 5 Gothenburg was on the hunt for an upset against top-seed North Bend Central in the C1 Semifinal match. And they got it. The victory wasn’t easy but that makes it ever so sweet, as the Swedes won it in five sets to move on to the championship match against No. 3 GICC.
GOTHENBURG, NE
KSNB Local4

Shelton volleyball loses heartbreaker in D2 Semifinal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - #4 Shelton looked to unset last year’s D1 State Champ and this year’s #1 Howells-Dodge on Friday. The Bulldogs put up quite the fight but the Jaguars came out the victor of the 5-set thriller. Shelton moves on to the consolation match against Humphrey...
SHELTON, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings YMCA Youth Basketball League begins this weekend

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings YMCA’s Youth Basketball Hoops League begins this Saturday, bringing teams from all across the area to Hastings. Teams from 3rd grade through 8th grade have signed up for the four-week league, that sees each team play 2 games a weekend. Preparations for this...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Central Community College celebrates Day of the Dead

GRAND ISALND, Neb. (KSNB) - A celebration of heritage took place on the campus of Central Community College. The school hosted its fifth annual Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead. The event is often misrepresented as Mexican Halloween; but it is a day to honor love one who have passed away. Attendees enjoyed activities like face painting, making T-shift, and a catrin/catrina contest.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings celebrates veterans with a parade

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Veterans Day is a little less than a week away, but that didn’t stop Hastings residents from celebrating those who served a little early. Hastings celebrated the 17th annual Veterans Parade on Saturday. The parade had 34 entries. The stiff cold temperatures kept a huge...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Factors Affecting Snowfall Accumulation

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s a tricky business forecasting how much snow will accumulate in a specific area. Here is a quick look at some of the factors that affect how much snow could stick around after falling to the ground. Snowfall amounts are affected by how much liquid...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Adams County uses federal COVID-relief money on road project

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A well-traveled bridge in Adams County will be getting some work done thanks to money the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Adams County Board of Supervisors approved more than $1 million to go toward repairing the bridge, located about seven miles south of Adams Central High School on Adams Central Road.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Skalberg hopes to continue CCC Foundation’s growth as Moors retires

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (NCN) - There’s new leadership at the top of the Central Community College Foundation. Traci Skalberg takes over as executive director after spending nearly 20 years leading the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation. She says the new role fits her professional goal of shaping communities through education.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Bridge to be repaired with COVID-relief money

Midterm Election day is set to be a big day for the future of Grand Island Leadership. The Chorus of the Plains will be performing Saturday Nov. 5th at the Masonic Center in Hastings. The show starts at 3:30 p.m., tickets can be purchased at the door.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Quiet and cool weather the next few days

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Winds of change overnight as a cold front pushes southeast though the region overnight. Increasing clouds overnight with temperatures hovering in the low 50s ahead of the front before midnight but falling into the 30s behind the front. After the cold start, mainly sunny skies and...

