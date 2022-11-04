Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
KSNB Local4
GICC volleyball claims Class C1 State Championship, 11th title in program history
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball won its 11th State Championship in program history Saturday. No. 5 Gothenburg took the Crusaders to four sets, but GICC won the title in a 3-1 victory. Saturday’s match also marked the Swedes’ first appearance in a State title...
KSNB Local4
GICC volleyball snags first in Top Five Plays
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - GICC volleyball claims this weeks top spot in Local 4 Top Five Plays. 5. UNK volleyball’s Bailee Sterling records nine kills on the night in the Lopers sweep over Pittsburg State. 4. Gothenburg volleyball’s Aubrey O’Hare claims an ace, the Swedes would go on to...
KSNB Local4
NSAA State Volleyball Tournament Finals: Highlights & Scores
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament Finals are on Saturday. The State Championships will be held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Watch 1011 NOW for highlights and scores. State Volleyball Scores. Friday, Nov. 4. Class A. Papilion La-Vista South vs Westside, 7p.m. Class B. Elkhorn...
KSNB Local4
BDS volleyball loses in four sets in D1 Semifinal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - #4 BDS went up against #1 Norfolk Catholic for a shot at the Class D1 Championship. The Eagles fell short, losing to the Knights on Friday morning in the Class D1 Semifinal. BDS will play for third place against Maywood Hayes-Center. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Gothenburg volleyball pulls off five-set upset in C1 State Semifinal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 5 Gothenburg was on the hunt for an upset against top-seed North Bend Central in the C1 Semifinal match. And they got it. The victory wasn’t easy but that makes it ever so sweet, as the Swedes won it in five sets to move on to the championship match against No. 3 GICC.
KSNB Local4
Overton volleyball advances to first-ever State Championship in Class D2
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Overton had a tough draw to play three-seed Humphrey St. Francis in the Class D2 Semifinal Friday. The Eagles pull off the five-set thriller to advance to their first State Championship match in all of program history. See embedded video for highlights.
KETV.com
Nebraska state volleyball highlights: Semifinals
LINCOLN, Neb. — Friday in Lincoln, the state volleyball tournament continued with semifinals. Part one of the highlights are in the top of this article — you can watch part two here:. In Class A, Papillion La Vista South grabbed a victory over Papillion La Vista: 3-1. Westside...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island football holds off Millard South to advance to Class A Semifinals
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Grand Island hosted 12-seed Millard South for their Class A Quarterfinal match Friday. The Islanders win it 28-10, setting themselves up for a grudge match against Omaha Westside. See embedded video for highlights.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska eludes major upset to Northwestern with five-set win
No. 4 Nebraska volleyball battled through a close match and avoided a major upset at Northwestern Sunday by pulling off a come-from-behind five-set win. The Huskers came into the game sweeping eight of their last nine Big Ten opponents, but struggled early on, and ended up dropping the first set to the Wildcats 27-29.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Christian football ends their season with loss in Class D1 Quarterfinal
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - #11 Nebraska Christian welcomed in #2 Stanton for their playoff matchup Friday. The Eagles couldn’t get off the ground, losing 52-24 against the Mustangs. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Big Ten Conference announces kickoff time for Nebraska-Michigan game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s game at Michigan next Saturday will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ABC.
KSNB Local4
SEM football remains perfect on season with D6 Quarterfinal win
SUMNER, Neb. (KSNB) - #8 Shelton football traveled to Sumner for a battle against #1 SEM in the Class D6 Quarterfinals. In the end, the Mustangs advance on with a 50-26 win, ending the Bulldogs season. See embedded video for highlights.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball at Northwestern for an Afternoon Block Party
#4 Nebraska (20-2, B1G 12-1) vs Northwestern (17-8, B1G 6-7) When: Sunday, November 6 2022, 1:00 pm (CT) #4 Nebraska (20-2, B1G 12-1) Northwestern (17-8, B1G 6-7) Nebraska last met Northwestern on October 16th at home when the Huskers beat them in three sets. Northwestern has been busy since then! They went on to win four matches in a row beating, Rutgers, Maryland, Purdue and Iowa. A nice run, but most recently they played Ohio State and lost in three sets.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Spinning their wheels, Huskers appear devoid of an offensive identity
Watching Nebraska football for the past 20 years has been maddening. Diehard fans have been through the gauntlet of excruciating losses — whether it be blowouts or narrow misses. Saturday’s 20-13 loss at Minnesota was another small chapter in the 20-year novel. The script played out this way: terrific...
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska's first snow of the season in the forecast for Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could receive its first snow of the season Friday night into Saturday morning. Cool and wet conditions will continue most of the morning Friday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. Omaha could get a brief dry period in the late afternoon...
WOWT
Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and Military Expo have been postponed. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Thursday that Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and accompanying military expo would be on Saturday, Nov. 5. However, due to expected rain and snow, the...
Huskers receive walk-on commitment, make other local offers
Mickey Joseph and Husker staff continue to keep the pedal down on the local recruiting front. Plenty of talent from the state was on the sidelines Saturday during the Nebraska-Minnesota game. And there was some offers and one commitment surrounding those visits. Bellevue West tight end Cayden Echternach announced on...
Husker Doc Talk: A New Head Coach This Week?
Last week’s rumors didn’t pan out, but where there’s smoke ...
Nebraska Football: Ex-Husker Maurice Washington explodes for Grambling
Former Nebraska football star Maurice Washington is back playing college ball for the first time since 2019, and it appears that he’s returning to form as the season wears on. The running back, who last played for the Huskers three years ago, caught on with the Grambling State Tigers and until yesterday was having a rather below-the-radar season.
