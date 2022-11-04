ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNB Local4

GICC volleyball snags first in Top Five Plays

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - GICC volleyball claims this weeks top spot in Local 4 Top Five Plays. 5. UNK volleyball’s Bailee Sterling records nine kills on the night in the Lopers sweep over Pittsburg State. 4. Gothenburg volleyball’s Aubrey O’Hare claims an ace, the Swedes would go on to...
GOTHENBURG, NE
KSNB Local4

NSAA State Volleyball Tournament Finals: Highlights & Scores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament Finals are on Saturday. The State Championships will be held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Watch 1011 NOW for highlights and scores. State Volleyball Scores. Friday, Nov. 4. Class A. Papilion La-Vista South vs Westside, 7p.m. Class B. Elkhorn...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

BDS volleyball loses in four sets in D1 Semifinal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - #4 BDS went up against #1 Norfolk Catholic for a shot at the Class D1 Championship. The Eagles fell short, losing to the Knights on Friday morning in the Class D1 Semifinal. BDS will play for third place against Maywood Hayes-Center. See embedded video for highlights.
NORFOLK, NE
KSNB Local4

Gothenburg volleyball pulls off five-set upset in C1 State Semifinal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 5 Gothenburg was on the hunt for an upset against top-seed North Bend Central in the C1 Semifinal match. And they got it. The victory wasn’t easy but that makes it ever so sweet, as the Swedes won it in five sets to move on to the championship match against No. 3 GICC.
GOTHENBURG, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska state volleyball highlights: Semifinals

LINCOLN, Neb. — Friday in Lincoln, the state volleyball tournament continued with semifinals. Part one of the highlights are in the top of this article — you can watch part two here:. In Class A, Papillion La Vista South grabbed a victory over Papillion La Vista: 3-1. Westside...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska eludes major upset to Northwestern with five-set win

No. 4 Nebraska volleyball battled through a close match and avoided a major upset at Northwestern Sunday by pulling off a come-from-behind five-set win. The Huskers came into the game sweeping eight of their last nine Big Ten opponents, but struggled early on, and ended up dropping the first set to the Wildcats 27-29.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Volleyball at Northwestern for an Afternoon Block Party

#4 Nebraska (20-2, B1G 12-1) vs Northwestern (17-8, B1G 6-7) When: Sunday, November 6 2022, 1:00 pm (CT) #4 Nebraska (20-2, B1G 12-1) Northwestern (17-8, B1G 6-7) Nebraska last met Northwestern on October 16th at home when the Huskers beat them in three sets. Northwestern has been busy since then! They went on to win four matches in a row beating, Rutgers, Maryland, Purdue and Iowa. A nice run, but most recently they played Ohio State and lost in three sets.
LINCOLN, NE
a-z-animals.com

Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha

Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and Military Expo have been postponed. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Thursday that Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and accompanying military expo would be on Saturday, Nov. 5. However, due to expected rain and snow, the...
BELLEVUE, NE
247Sports

Huskers receive walk-on commitment, make other local offers

Mickey Joseph and Husker staff continue to keep the pedal down on the local recruiting front. Plenty of talent from the state was on the sidelines Saturday during the Nebraska-Minnesota game. And there was some offers and one commitment surrounding those visits. Bellevue West tight end Cayden Echternach announced on...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Ex-Husker Maurice Washington explodes for Grambling

Former Nebraska football star Maurice Washington is back playing college ball for the first time since 2019, and it appears that he’s returning to form as the season wears on. The running back, who last played for the Huskers three years ago, caught on with the Grambling State Tigers and until yesterday was having a rather below-the-radar season.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy