California DOJ says LAPD officers acted in self defense in shooting of unarmed civilian 03:01

Following a first-of-its-kind investigation, the California Department of Justice says that two Los Angeles officers acted in self-defense in the 2021 shooting of an unarmed civilian.

"The California Department of Justice has determined there is insufficient evidence to support criminal charges," said Attorney General Rob Bonta.

In a news conference, Bonta said the officers acted in self-defense even though the man was not carrying a gun but a lighter with the handle of a pistol. This determination comes after the first investigation required by the 2020 law, AB 1506.

The law went into effect two weeks before the July 2021 shooting. It requires the DOJ to investigate any officer-involved shooting that results in the death of an unarmed civilian.

"I'm glad the Department of Justice is the second set of eyes on these types of circumstances to make sure we either get it right when we come to our decisions or correct us when we're wrong," said Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners President William Briggs. "It's the kind of transparency our city needs — and our state needs."

Civil rights attorney Caree Harper is glad this is happening but she hopes the state brings in a diverse group to investigate and thoroughly examine the evidence.

"I'm happy that you always have a second set of eyes with a different agency," said Harper. "I would like them to do a little bit more work, possibly, with the civil rights attorneys on the case because there is information that we collect in cases that the prosecutors sometimes don't come to us and ask about."

The new law also requires the DOJ to make recommendations in relation to the shooting. In this case, investigators questioned whether a mental health team could have helped.

"This one unfolded entirely too quick," said Briggs.

Briggs added that integrating a mental health evaluator would not be practical.

The Department of Justice says they already have 25 cases where an unarmed civilian was shot and killed by law enforcement since this law went into effect 16 months ago