Colder weather ushering in the holiday season

Cold and windy conditions continue in the Southland 02:02

A brisk wind whipped branches back and forth across parts of Santa Clarita Valley Thursday evening making it one of the coldest nights of the season so far.

"Slapped in the face with wind," said shopper Meagan Gutierrez. "It's so cold. It's freezing."

Gutierrez stopped by Walmart to refresh her baby girl Amelia's winter wardrobe. Many were dawning jackets and beanies, bundled up to stay warm in the colder weather.

"We came to get her gloves because she can't play outside with how cold it is right now," said Gutierrez.

Temperatures are expected to dip overnight across Southern California with winds making it feel colder than it is. Those living in the valleys can expect a high of 73 degrees and a low of 43, with some valley areas dropping to the 30s.

Expect a high of 69 degrees and a low of 47 degrees in the Los Angeles and Orange County metropolitan areas.

It will be about the same temperature in the Inland Empire and on the beaches with temperatures hovering between the mid-40s and high-60s.

Some are welcoming the colder weather claiming it's the perfect way to usher in the holiday season.

"It gets us ready for the fall and Christmas time," said Gutierrez. "I'm already feeling hot chocolate tonight."