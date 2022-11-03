Rihanna ‘Lift Me Up’: Singer Gives Fans a Glimpse of Latest Music Video’s Behind the Scenes [Watch]

Aaron Carter is dead. At only 34. Known to some as Nick Carter's younger brother, would his death result in the cancellation of Backstreet Boys' current tour?. The BSB has just gone back on tour after COVID-19 has put their plans on hold. It may be too soon to say, but this is certainly a tragedy, not only for Nick Carter but also for the entire band and their fans.

LANCASTER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO