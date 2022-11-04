Read full article on original website
Greek myth Eurydice comes to life at Bishop Noll November 18-20
HAMMOND, Ind. (November 3, 2022) – The Bishop Noll Institute Drama Club will present a moving and modern retelling of a classic Greek myth as this year’s fall play. Written by Sarah Ruhl, Eurydice retells the tragic love story of Orpheus and Eurydice. Performances will take place at...
‘The Funnel,’ a new film about ancestral connections and 1940s South Side housing, to screen at Black Alphabet Film Festival this weekend
In a cramped kitchenette-style apartment somewhere on the mid-South Side in the 1940s, neighbors squabble over the use of a communal bathroom, its dwindling toilet paper and a disintegrated bar of hand soap. The tensions (and joys) that invariably arise in those close living quarters, from the mid-20th century to today, are the subject of a new film by writer and organizer Charlene Carruthers.
Let's Eat : Palermo's Pizza
Join Chef Nick as he talks to the fine folks down at Palermo's Pizza out of Merrillville. Join in on the conversation on 89.1 fm Lakeshore Public Radio to catch Let's Eat with Chef Nick live!
Purdue University Northwest reflects on past with time capsule dedication
This spring, Purdue University Northwest (PNW) recovered a time capsule from 1995 on its Westville campus. The university’s 5.75 Roaring Ahead Steering Committee commissioned a new time capsule, with the help of PNW Libraries and Archives staff, with materials reflecting the 2020-2022 time period of the university. On Wednesday, November 2 university leadership, faculty, staff, and students gathered to dedicate the time capsule. It was a wonderful way to bring the campus community together and look positively toward the university’s future.
Win Tickets to Amaze Light Festival
When the holidays roll around, you don’t want to miss out on any spectacular lights shows. The ultimate light show Amaze Light Festival returns Nov. 18-Jan. 8 at a new location, Odyssey Fun World in Tinley Park. You can expect millions of state-of-the-art lights across more than 35,000 square...
Magic Awaits At This Massive Harry Potter™ Experience Opening In Chicago Next Week
In September, we announced that an extraordinary Harry Potter™ experience is making its worldwide debut in Chicago—and that day is nearly here! On November 11th, Potterheads can return to Hogwarts™ with Harry Potter™: Magic At Play, bringing whimsical surprises, interactive sets, and hands-on adventures to the Water Tower Place on the Magnificent Mile. This unique journey to Hogwarts™ that opens next week isn’t just looking at props; it takes witches, wizards (and yes, even muggles!) into the world of Harry Potter™, where you will be able to interact, explore, play, and climb your way through the Wizarding World™. Let the magic find you at this interactive experience in Chicago—get tickets here! Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Superfly X (The Friends Experience, The Office Experience, and Prince: The Immersive Experience) produced this magical voyage, so you can be sure that no detail has been overlooked.
Attorney Tony Walker lived a wonderful life
Lawyer, public office holder, and supporter of education. William Anthony Walker was 55 when he passed Wednesday morning. Walker headed his own law practice, the Walker Law Group, and also put in time as a public office holder and a supporter of education. Mike Suggs served on school boards with...
Black artist's flyer for Bucktown show mistaken by some for hate group propaganda
Flyers for a Black artist's show have been mistaken by some for actual propaganda from white supremacist or hate groups.
Jones College Prep principal 'removed from duties' after student wears antisemitic costume
The principal of Jones College Prep has been removed from their duties for the duration of an investigation into an antisemitic costume a student wore to school on Halloween.
Crown Point to Host Veterans Day Ceremony
Honor all the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces this Veterans Day. Join the City of Crown Point and American Legion Post 20 in celebrating Veterans Day at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, on the east side steps of the historic Lake County Courthouse. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will move indoors to the rotunda of the courthouse.
Chicago principal suspended over goose-stepping student
A Chicago high school principal has been suspended after a student in a German military uniform goose-stepped during a Halloween costume event.
Indiana University Northwest’s East Asian Gateway hosts free public seminar on Chinese history, culture, religion and politics
China and its people are a frequent feature of headlines in recent times, with a diverse array of topics being discussed. On Thursday morning, Indiana University Northwest took a step to help elevate the discourse in the community by hosting a roundtable seminar titled “China’s Diverse Homefront and Complex Foreign Relations.”
Jones College Prep Students Plan Protest After Student Shows Up In Nazi-Like Uniform On Halloween
SOUTH LOOP — Parents and faculty want a Jones College Prep student to be disciplined after he wore what appeared to be a Nazi uniform and goose stepped at the school’s Halloween Day parade — and they want the principal dismissed for his reaction to the incident.
Harley-Davidson of Michigan City hosts 23rd Annual Blue Ball Run Charity Ride, benefiting Toys for Tots
For the 23rd straight year, bikers from around the Region swept through Michigan City and LaPorte for Harley-Davidson of Michigan City’s Annual Blue Ball Run. Held the first Saturday of November - rain, snow, or shine - the ride costs $10 per person, with all funds going towards Toys for Tots. The program, run by the US Marine Corps, distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford Christmas gifts. Riders go kickstands up at the dealership and then make their way to a few local bars and restaurants, before returning to Harley-Davidson for a chili cook-off.
Purdue University Northwest sets students on the path of success with new esports arenas
Sports have always been a college staple, and Esports, competitive video gaming, is on the rise at many universities. Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is no exception. On Wednesday, PNW held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on its Westville campus to celebrate the opening of its state-of-the-art Esports arena. Students, faculty, staff, and community members alike were all highly impressed by how incredible the space was.
Vale Park Animal Hospital supports Valparaiso Community School’s Viking Pups Program
There is nothing quite like a dog. Our longest animal companions, dogs force us to take walks outside and to see the joy in everyday situations. One look at a therapy dog and you know that dogs can do so much more to protect and improve our lives. This is...
Full Crusader Gary endorsements
Calumet Township Board Member – Jacqueline (Jackie) Holmes. Calumet Township Board Member – James (Coach) Piggee. Calumet Township Board Member – Michael L. Protho.
Generous trick-or-treaters hailed as Halloween heroes
A pair of trick-or-treaters from Northwest Indiana were caught on video doing something really sweet on Halloween. Now, the siblings are getting recognized for their selfless act.
Halloween crowds in Hyde Park reach pre-pandemic levels, but no arrests for third year in a row
Harper Avenue returned to its pre-pandemic Halloween popularity Monday evening, Oct. 31 as several thousand people trick-or-treated along its 5700 and 5800 blocks. Dinosaur costumes seemed to be the rage as several candy-container-carrying T-Rexes wandered up and down the street, periodically stopping to pose with ladybugs, Spidermen, elevators, girls with a pearl earring and others.
Chicago club pauses the music after allegations by Black employee
The Hideout announced the hiatus in a statement, saying they take seriously the concerns voiced by Mykele Deville. They said they’re committed to hearing the difficult truths that change requires.
