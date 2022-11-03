"Normal People" star Paul Mescal sort of just proclaimed to the world that he is engaged with Phoebe Bridgers as he was interviewed about his new film "Aftersun." Just as how they work with their relationship, Mescal and Bridgers stayed lowkey with their engagement announcement. There were no lengthy social media posts or anything, the news came about following his interview with The Guardian, which almost reported on the pair's engagement like it was an afterthought.

1 DAY AGO