ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Britney Spears Health: 'Concerning' Behavior, Dancing On Instagram Explained

In the past few months, Britney Spears had been enthusing her fans with her newfound freedom that the horrors of years-long conservatorship had kept her away. To loop others in, the pop star had been posting videos of herself dancing to any song that she was vibing at the time. Either naked or with her favorite underwear, Spears is letting her childhood self enjoy and dance away her inhibitions.
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Dead: Backstreet Boys' DNA Tour 2022 Can Be Cancelled?

Aaron Carter is dead. At only 34. Known to some as Nick Carter's younger brother, would his death result in the cancellation of Backstreet Boys' current tour?. The BSB has just gone back on tour after COVID-19 has put their plans on hold. It may be too soon to say, but this is certainly a tragedy, not only for Nick Carter but also for the entire band and their fans.
LANCASTER, CA
musictimes.com

Harry Styles' New Movie 'My Policeman': What Critics Think of Popstar's Acting Revealed

"My Policeman," Harry Styles' most recent movie, is already available on Amazon Prime. After the recent release of "Don't Worry Darling," fans of the former One Direction member are eager to see him in another film. However, here's what reviewers are saying about the popstar-turned-performance actor's in the film, which...
musictimes.com

Camila Cabello Makes an 'Embarrassing' Admission as a Seasoned Artist?

"The Voice" coaches Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton enjoy bringing their humor offstage as well as in front of the cameras. In this particular banter however, Cabello was forced to make an embarrassing admission about her music knowledge. As fresh episodes of season 22 of the popular NBC series continue...
musictimes.com

Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2022: Tickets, Lineup, Everything You Need To Know

The highly-awaited Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2022 is coming to town, and the two headliners for Day 1 are acts you don't want to miss. The Capital Jingle Bell Ball is an annual music event held every December by the British radio giant Capital FM and The O2 in London. Among the acts that have performed before are Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, and even Janet Jackson.
musictimes.com

Dolly Parton Unleashes Her Inner Swiftie After Doing This BIG Move for Taylor Swift

Dolly Parton is one of the most iconic musicians in the music industry and she recently praised Taylor Swift for her record-breaking chart placement on the Billboard Hot100. Speaking to Access Hollywood on the red carpet of this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the "Jolene" songstress was asked to comment on the pop star's recent record.
musictimes.com

Phoebe Bridgers, Paul Mescal Engaged: A Meet-Cute Story That Began on Twitter

"Normal People" star Paul Mescal sort of just proclaimed to the world that he is engaged with Phoebe Bridgers as he was interviewed about his new film "Aftersun." Just as how they work with their relationship, Mescal and Bridgers stayed lowkey with their engagement announcement. There were no lengthy social media posts or anything, the news came about following his interview with The Guardian, which almost reported on the pair's engagement like it was an afterthought.

Comments / 0

Community Policy