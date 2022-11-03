ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother

Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
PALMDALE, CA
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Death A Foul Play? 911 Call Reveals Disturbing Cry for Help

A leaked 911 call Aaron Carter's housekeeper made after finding him dead inside his bathtub revealed the disturbing situation she witnessed. Multiple news outlets, including CNN and The Hollywood Reporter, confirmed Carter's death. They quoted the official statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, saying that the singer was found deceased inside his Lancaster, California home on Saturday.
LANCASTER, CA
musictimes.com

Britney Spears Health: 'Concerning' Behavior, Dancing On Instagram Explained

In the past few months, Britney Spears had been enthusing her fans with her newfound freedom that the horrors of years-long conservatorship had kept her away. To loop others in, the pop star had been posting videos of herself dancing to any song that she was vibing at the time. Either naked or with her favorite underwear, Spears is letting her childhood self enjoy and dance away her inhibitions.
NBC News

Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.

Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
musictimes.com

Taylor Swift Demanded Joe Alwyn To Sign A Prenup Before They Could Get Married?

Taylor Swift is ready to marry her longtime lover, Joe Alwyn, but there is one condition. According to the National Enquirer, the "Midnights" hitmaker feels she is already of marriageable age. She does, however, want to guarantee that she and the British actor will not have any problems if their marriage does not work out.
musictimes.com

Takeoff Dead: Some Spine-Chilling Coincidences Amid Rapper's Death Revealed

Takeoff's unexpected death has shocked hip-hop fans, with many fans developing intriguing theories regarding his unfortunate fate. On November 1, the Migos rapper was shot and died at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. This happened only hours after he and his bandmate Quavo debuted their music video for "Messy."
HOUSTON, TX
musictimes.com

Camila Cabello Makes an 'Embarrassing' Admission as a Seasoned Artist?

"The Voice" coaches Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton enjoy bringing their humor offstage as well as in front of the cameras. In this particular banter however, Cabello was forced to make an embarrassing admission about her music knowledge. As fresh episodes of season 22 of the popular NBC series continue...
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Dead: Backstreet Boys' DNA Tour 2022 Can Be Cancelled?

Aaron Carter is dead. At only 34. Known to some as Nick Carter's younger brother, would his death result in the cancellation of Backstreet Boys' current tour?. The BSB has just gone back on tour after COVID-19 has put their plans on hold. It may be too soon to say, but this is certainly a tragedy, not only for Nick Carter but also for the entire band and their fans.
LANCASTER, CA
musictimes.com

Where Is Phil Collins Now? Genesis Drummer Becomes Hot Topic As News About Ill Health Resurfaces

Phil Collins dominated the internet although he has been out of the spotlight since announcing his retirement. Collins delivered heartbreaking news to fans during Genesis' O2 Arena Show. The drummer, who remained seated throughout his last shows with the band, stood up and walked off the stage with his bandmates as he announced his retirement.

