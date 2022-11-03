Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother
Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
musictimes.com
Harry Styles Health Condition Revealed: Pop Star Continues to Cancel More ‘Love on Tour’ Shows
Bad news for Harry Styles fans! After postponing his show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles last week, it appears that the singer couldn't continue performing as he's struggling with a minor health issue; is the pop star okay?. Taking to his Instagram stories, the former One Direction member...
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Death A Foul Play? 911 Call Reveals Disturbing Cry for Help
A leaked 911 call Aaron Carter's housekeeper made after finding him dead inside his bathtub revealed the disturbing situation she witnessed. Multiple news outlets, including CNN and The Hollywood Reporter, confirmed Carter's death. They quoted the official statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, saying that the singer was found deceased inside his Lancaster, California home on Saturday.
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter, Nick Carter Feud: Did Brothers Make Up Before 'I Want Candy' Singer's Death?
Following a tumultuous and often tragic family life, Aaron Carter was discovered dead at his California home earlier today. The rapper, whose brother is Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, was only 34 years old when his body was discovered following a 911 call at 11 a.m., according to his agents.
musictimes.com
Britney Spears Health: 'Concerning' Behavior, Dancing On Instagram Explained
In the past few months, Britney Spears had been enthusing her fans with her newfound freedom that the horrors of years-long conservatorship had kept her away. To loop others in, the pop star had been posting videos of herself dancing to any song that she was vibing at the time. Either naked or with her favorite underwear, Spears is letting her childhood self enjoy and dance away her inhibitions.
Men Are Admitting Things They Didn't Know Until They Lived With A Woman, And It's Insightful And...A Lot
FYI, they can be bigger slobs than men!!!!
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter's Final Video A Day Before Death: Singer Reminisced About Hilary Duff
Aaron Carter mentioned Hilary Duff or 'Lizzie Magudo' for him on the final video before his death. He was bantering with a friend and while it is not clear why he mentioned his childhood sweetheart, he got the sweetest smile on his face telling his friend about "Lizzie Magudo." Someone...
Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.
Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
musictimes.com
Is Andy Taylor Alright? Duran Duran Guitarist Diagnosed With THIS Dreaded Health Issue
Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor skipped the band's historic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony due to a worrying reason. The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted Duran Duran on Saturday night at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. All members attended the event except for Taylor, who is reportedly facing a dreaded health issue.
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter's Final Performance Before Death: Singer Made 'Eerie' Goodbye Song? [Video]
Just hours before his shocking death, Aaron Carter posted a final, ominous social media message about "being gone." The musician passed away on Saturday at the age of 34, according to The U.S. Sun. Carter was sadly discovered dead at his home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday. The body of...
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift Demanded Joe Alwyn To Sign A Prenup Before They Could Get Married?
Taylor Swift is ready to marry her longtime lover, Joe Alwyn, but there is one condition. According to the National Enquirer, the "Midnights" hitmaker feels she is already of marriageable age. She does, however, want to guarantee that she and the British actor will not have any problems if their marriage does not work out.
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Death: Singer Showed Alarming Behavior 4 Days Before Passing Away [WATCH]
As the news of Aaron Carter's death make rounds all over the internet, many details about his mental health struggles emerged as videos and photos of himself had been shared on different social media platforms. Recently, footage of the late singer talking to his fans on Instagram live appeared that...
"I Couldn’t Even Afford My Groceries": Model Olivia Culpo Opened Up About Her Financial Struggles After Nick Jonas Broke Up With Her
"I had no brand, no money, and I was in love," she said.
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead: Some Spine-Chilling Coincidences Amid Rapper's Death Revealed
Takeoff's unexpected death has shocked hip-hop fans, with many fans developing intriguing theories regarding his unfortunate fate. On November 1, the Migos rapper was shot and died at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. This happened only hours after he and his bandmate Quavo debuted their music video for "Messy."
musictimes.com
Camila Cabello Makes an 'Embarrassing' Admission as a Seasoned Artist?
"The Voice" coaches Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton enjoy bringing their humor offstage as well as in front of the cameras. In this particular banter however, Cabello was forced to make an embarrassing admission about her music knowledge. As fresh episodes of season 22 of the popular NBC series continue...
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Dead: Backstreet Boys' DNA Tour 2022 Can Be Cancelled?
Aaron Carter is dead. At only 34. Known to some as Nick Carter's younger brother, would his death result in the cancellation of Backstreet Boys' current tour?. The BSB has just gone back on tour after COVID-19 has put their plans on hold. It may be too soon to say, but this is certainly a tragedy, not only for Nick Carter but also for the entire band and their fans.
musictimes.com
Where Is Phil Collins Now? Genesis Drummer Becomes Hot Topic As News About Ill Health Resurfaces
Phil Collins dominated the internet although he has been out of the spotlight since announcing his retirement. Collins delivered heartbreaking news to fans during Genesis' O2 Arena Show. The drummer, who remained seated throughout his last shows with the band, stood up and walked off the stage with his bandmates as he announced his retirement.
musictimes.com
Lorde Now 2022: Age, Net Worth + How She Deals With Being Labeled a 'One Hit Wonder'
Lorde is arguably one of the most prominent singers back in 2013, thanks to the huge success of her breakout single "Royals." At 26 years of age, she has released three studio albums, received several awards and accolades throughout the years, and amassed a loyal fanbase. She has been in...
musictimes.com
Rebel Wilson's Baby: Photos, Details About 'Pitch Perfect' Singer's 'Beautiful Miracle'
Rebel Wilson is now a mommy! Fans who are wondering how that happened, especially since she came out and admitted to loving a "Disney princess" and not a prince, will stop wondering once they read how happy Wilson is. Rebel Wilson Baby: Gender, Photo. Monday on Instagram, the 42-year-old Pitch...
musictimes.com
Nick Carter Emotional: Backstreet Boys Make Big Move for Bandmate Amid Brother Aaron’s Death [WATCH]
Fans, friends, and family were shocked by the sudden death of Aaron Carter who died at the young age of 34 years old. Most recently, Backstreet Boys' Kevin Richardson led a tribute during one of their shows, leading fellow member Nick Carter to start tearing up. According to Hollywood Life,...
