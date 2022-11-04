Argentina’s Champions Trophy final between Boca Juniors and Racing Club descended into chaos on Sunday as referee Facundo Tello handed out 10 red cards amid a brawl between the two teams.Tello, who is a World Cup referee and will be officiating at the Qatar tournament this month, sent off a total of seven Boca players and three from Racing, who won the match 2-1 in extra time.Two red cards had already been dished out before full-time, following a clash between Boca’s Sebastian Villa and Racing’s Johan Carbonero, before Carlos Alcaraz’s 118th-minute winner sparked a melee.Facundo Tello gears up for the...

