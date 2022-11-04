ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

World Cup 2022 team guides part 10: Mexico

This article is part of the Guardian’s World Cup 2022 Experts’ Network, a cooperation between some of the best media organisations from the 32 countries who qualified. theguardian.com is running previews from two countries each day in the run-up to the tournament kicking off on 20 November. The...

