GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announced today its average lead time – the elapsed time between taking and fulfilling chip orders – has returned to pre-COVID levels. For the quarter ending in September of 2022, the company’s average cycle time for component fabrication, assembly and test came in at just over 10.5 weeks, matching its same average from Q4 of 2019. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005476/en/ Guerrilla RF’s semiconductor lead times have returned to pre-COVID levels. Company is outpacing the industry in its race to a return to cycle time “normalcy”. (Graphic: Business Wire)

