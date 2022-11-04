Read full article on original website
Futures on Wall Street rise ahead of midterm elections
Wall Street futures advanced before the bell on the last full day of campaigning before Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.5% and futures for the S&P 500 gained 0.4%. Tuesday's election will decide control of Congress and key governorships. History suggests the party in...
Guerrilla RF’s Semiconductor Lead Times Return to Pre-COVID Levels
GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announced today its average lead time – the elapsed time between taking and fulfilling chip orders – has returned to pre-COVID levels. For the quarter ending in September of 2022, the company’s average cycle time for component fabrication, assembly and test came in at just over 10.5 weeks, matching its same average from Q4 of 2019. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005476/en/ Guerrilla RF’s semiconductor lead times have returned to pre-COVID levels. Company is outpacing the industry in its race to a return to cycle time “normalcy”. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Telegram finally starts rolling out new update after blaming Apple for delay
In another big update made available a few days ago, Telegram is blaming Apple for taking too long to review its new software version. This time, the company’s CEO Pavel Durov said, “we prepared some Halloween surprises for you, but it seems someone doesn’t want us to celebrate.” Telegram is rolling out voice-to-text for video messages, collectible usernames, group topics, and more.
