Disney Dreamlight Valley Toy Story Release Date Information
Disney Dreamlight Valley's Toy Story Realm is an update that will be releasing soon.
Blight: Survival Playable Platforms Listed
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the playable platforms for Blight: Survival.
Overwatch 2 Ramattra Release Date
Ramattra has been revealed as Overwatch 2's newest hero. While his origin story was detailed in his reveal, fans are wondering when his release date will be. Ramattra, who will be a tank, had his extensive backstory featured in his origin story video, as well as in an official blog post. While his versatile skill system was hinted at, not much else was noted about his specific abilities and gameplay style. Ramattra's similarities to Zenyatta were also noted, perhaps symbolizing further details on their respective origin stories to come.
Atomic Heart Release Date Trailer
Developer Mundfish have dropped a brand new trailer for upcoming adventure FPS Atomic Heart.
Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass Release Date Information
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's battle pass is coming soon, and players are looking forward to its release date. From the pricing to the battle pass progression, here's everything you need to know about the Battle Pass' release date. When Is Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass Coming Out?. The...
City of Flowers Receives Another Teaser Trailer for Valorant
In the video released by Valorant’s newest Public Beta Environment (5.08), Valorant’s newest agent, Harbor, shared more news about City of Flowers to Brimstone.
Is Blight Survival on Xbox Game Pass?
Since IGN leaked its trailer on Nov. 2, players are wondering if Blight Survival will be on the Xbox Game Pass
Seer Bug Causes the Character to Lose Scan Function in Apex Legends Season 15
An Apex Legends YouTuber found a rather annoying bug in Apex Legends Season 15 involving Seer. The Recon Legend technically doesn't have his recon ability at the moment. And based on comments from Reddit and the video, other players are experiencing the same problem. The fact is that Seer can...
How Much Will the Modern Warfare Battle Pass Cost?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's battle pass will be arriving soon and players are wondering how much this feature will cost. Here's everything you need to know about the battle pass' price. How Much Will the Modern Warfare Battle Pass Be?. Modern Warfare 2's battle pass will cost 1,000...
Atomic Heart Pre-Order Editions Explained: All Contents, Bonuses, Price
Mundfish have revealed the release date for upcoming adventure FPS Atomic Heart, and a number of editions are now available to pre-order.
Is Rebirth Island Coming to Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is closely approaching its release date which has left many fans wondering if Infinity Ward will be foregoing classic maps like Rebirth Island in favor of new maps like Al Mazrah. According to recent leaks, it seems that Rebirth Island fans may not be getting...
Warzone Mobile Event Teased for Nov. 13-14
It seems that a new Call of Duty event showcasing Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is on the horizon after many people have reportedly received mysterious packages teasing its arrival. For those unaware, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile was officially revealed in a tweet back in September. More details were...
Is Warzone 2 a Separate Game?
Wondering whether or not Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be a separate game? We've got you covered. With Warzone 2 being heralded as part of the "new era of Call of Duty," it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering what games it will and will not be integrated with. Here's a breakdown of whether or not Warzone 2 will be a separate game.
Disney Dreamlight Valley 'Not Loading on Switch': How to Fix
Disney Dreamlight Valley players on the Nintendo Switch were experiencing massive issues when trying to load into the game.
When Does League of Legends Season 12 End?
League of Legends Season 12 will end Nov. 14 with season 13 starting in early 2023. Each season, Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends, change the game up by adding or taking away items, changing the statistics of champions, or adding new features that change a part of Summoner's Rift. Season 12 of League of Legends, over its nearly one year long lifespan, changed how the game worked through its new characters and items.
Kojima Addresses Blue Box Game Studios' Abandoned Conspiracies
Hideo Kojima has put to rest the conspiracies surrounding him and Blue Box Game Studios' Abandoned.
How to Watch Overwatch League Grand Finals 2022: Start Time, Hero Reveal
The Overwatch League Grand Finals 2022 are taking place later today. Here's how to watch along with the action. The biggest OWL event of the year is heading to its close, with the Grand Finals set to take place later today on Nov. 4. We've seen Dallas Fuel come through with three consecutive wins, triumphing over Hangzhou Spark, Seoul Dynasty and Houston Outlaws. The latter of the teams will be competing against San Francisco Shock in the Losers Final for a showdown against Dallas Fuel for the trophy.
Pokemon GO November 2022 Event Guide
In Pokémon GO, trainers were able to kick off the November with the Día de Muertos event, and luckily, there are still a lot to look forward to in the upcoming weeks.
How to Earn the Free Carbon Flight Bundle in Overwatch 2
With Overwatch 2 being released as a free-to-play live service game, it has charged players money for its in-game cosmetics and seasonal battle passes. This method of monetization is well-known and is one of the more hotly debated issues in today's gaming landscape. Luckily, Xbox Overwatch 2 players have been rewarded with a free promotional code for an epic Overwatch 2 bundle.
Best Broken Moon POIs in Apex Legends Season 15
Broken Moon is the latest map introduced in Apex Legends Season 15 and we have the rundown on the best locations for players to drop in during matches. Respawn Entertainment recently revealed Broken Moon as the new map to coalesce with the introduction of the Catalyst character. Apex Legends fans also have a new battle pass to progress through that, as previous battle passes have, rewards players with exclusive cosmetics and items.
