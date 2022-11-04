Read full article on original website
How Much Will the Modern Warfare Battle Pass Cost?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's battle pass will be arriving soon and players are wondering how much this feature will cost. Here's everything you need to know about the battle pass' price. How Much Will the Modern Warfare Battle Pass Be?. Modern Warfare 2's battle pass will cost 1,000...
Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Release Date: When is it?
Wondering when Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will arrive? We've got you covered. Although Modern Warfare 2 has finally launched, complete with 51 new weapons and 55 ranks for players to conquer, it's pretty hard to deny that the real show won't get started until Season 1 drops. Here's a breakdown of when Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 is set to release.
Is Warzone 2 a Separate Game?
Wondering whether or not Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be a separate game? We've got you covered. With Warzone 2 being heralded as part of the "new era of Call of Duty," it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering what games it will and will not be integrated with. Here's a breakdown of whether or not Warzone 2 will be a separate game.
Is Rebirth Island Coming to Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is closely approaching its release date which has left many fans wondering if Infinity Ward will be foregoing classic maps like Rebirth Island in favor of new maps like Al Mazrah. According to recent leaks, it seems that Rebirth Island fans may not be getting...
Modern Warfare 2 Stat Tracker: Best to Use
Looking for the best stat tracker to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? Look no further. Just like with most competitive shooters these days, being able to see your match history and combat record can go a long way towards helping you understand what is and isn't working, as well as give you an idea of how you stack up to the competition. As such, here's a breakdown of the best stat tracker to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
Will Shipment be in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will feature many familiar and popular maps during this year, but players wonder if Shipment will be included in the game. Here's everything you need to know about this classic map potentially coming to Modern Warfare 2. Will Shipment Be In Modern Warfare 2?
Is Breenburgh Hotel Getting Removed from Modern Warfare 2?
One of the more interesting topics that have blemished the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the apparent flak that Activision appears to be getting over its Breenburgh Hotel map. In Modern Warfare 2, Amsterdam is featured both in the game's campaign and its multiplayer to a...
Treyarch Developing Ranked Play for Modern Warfare 2
Treyarch have confirmed that they will be developing the Ranked Play for Modern Warfare 2, and have given an estimated time frame for when we'll see it launch. Treyarch, who previously developed the Ranked Play for Call of Duty: Vanguard, took to Twitter to announce that they would be working on the mode for Modern Warfare 2. The announcement read, "#CONFIRMED: Ranked Play arrives on Modern Warfare 2 in 2023, and we're working with our partners to deliver: Competitive Modes, Ranked Skill Divisions, Visible Skill Ratings, Top 250 Leaderboard, Competitive Rewards."
Will Warzone 2 be on Steam?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been released on all major platforms, but Steam users are wondering whether they'll be able to get their hands on its highly-anticipated battle royale mode. Steam users have every right to feel a little nervous about Call of Duty: Warzone 2 releasing on...
How to Upgrade to Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition
Wondering how to upgrade to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. Now that the highly anticipated launch of Modern Warfare 2 has finally, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering if they can still upgrade to the highest-tier version of the game: the Vault Edition. Here's a breakdown of how to upgrade to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
When Does COD DMZ Come Out?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is here, but fans are wondering when the much-anticipated DMZ mode will be made available. Considered a passion project by Infinity Ward, DMZ was revealed during the Call of Duty: Next event in September. Details have been relatively scarce about DMZ, but Infinity Ward did reveal that this would be an extraction mode that rewards players with gear that could be used in Warzone 2 matches.
Best Modern Warfare 2 Weapons to Level Up for Warzone 2
On Nov. 16, everything changes as Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will officially go live with 55 weapons from Modern Warfare II available for use. When it comes to Warzone, the recipe for custom loadout guns has remained relatively consistent throughout its lifespan — fast firing, extremely accurate, devastating stopping power and fantastic range.
When Can I Download Warzone 2?
With the days counting down until the highly anticipated release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering when exactly they can start downloading the game. Here's a breakdown of everything you need about when you can download Warzone 2. When Can I Download...
Modern Warfare 2 SMG Tier List
Our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II SMG tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use as players begin to dive into the new title's multiplayer for the first time. It's week one with Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer officially here and needless...
Modern Warfare 2 Week One Patch Notes Detailed
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been out for a little over a week now and has seen its fair share of success and issues. Luckily, Infinity Ward has released its first Modern Warfare 2 patch notes giving us a look at the various fixes and adjustments they've introduced so far.
Scump Believes Modern Warfare 2 Aim Assist is Too Strong
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 released on Oct. 28, 2022, since then players have had time to form some opinions on the game, like the state of aim assist. A few days after announcing his upcoming retirement from competitive COD, Scump made news after he spoke out against the aim assist in Call of Duty.
Forgotten Vanguard Rifle Dominates Warzone Charts
While Call of Duty: Warzone has had many weapons over the years, players were quick to overlook anything that was not considered meta. There were meta rifles over the years but with the changes that season three brought to rifles in Warzone, everything was flipped on its head. Many rifles...
How to Earn the Free Carbon Flight Bundle in Overwatch 2
With Overwatch 2 being released as a free-to-play live service game, it has charged players money for its in-game cosmetics and seasonal battle passes. This method of monetization is well-known and is one of the more hotly debated issues in today's gaming landscape. Luckily, Xbox Overwatch 2 players have been rewarded with a free promotional code for an epic Overwatch 2 bundle.
Low Pick Rate AR Dominates Warzone
With the final season of Warzone upon us, players have begun to look away from the meta guns in Call of Duty: Warzone and have instead shifted their focus to other, less-picked guns. One of these guns, the Volkssturmgewehr, has proven that even guns with a low pick rate can be diamonds in the rough.
Playstation Plus Essential: November 2022
At the start of November, Playstation Plus Essential released its monthly lineup of games!
