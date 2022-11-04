Read full article on original website
Related
Blight: Survival Release Date Information
Here's the latest details on the Blight: Survival release date.
Treyarch Developing Ranked Play for Modern Warfare 2
Treyarch have confirmed that they will be developing the Ranked Play for Modern Warfare 2, and have given an estimated time frame for when we'll see it launch. Treyarch, who previously developed the Ranked Play for Call of Duty: Vanguard, took to Twitter to announce that they would be working on the mode for Modern Warfare 2. The announcement read, "#CONFIRMED: Ranked Play arrives on Modern Warfare 2 in 2023, and we're working with our partners to deliver: Competitive Modes, Ranked Skill Divisions, Visible Skill Ratings, Top 250 Leaderboard, Competitive Rewards."
Disney Dreamlight Valley 'Not Loading on Switch': How to Fix
Disney Dreamlight Valley players on the Nintendo Switch were experiencing massive issues when trying to load into the game.
How Much Will the Modern Warfare Battle Pass Cost?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's battle pass will be arriving soon and players are wondering how much this feature will cost. Here's everything you need to know about the battle pass' price. How Much Will the Modern Warfare Battle Pass Be?. Modern Warfare 2's battle pass will cost 1,000...
Kojima Addresses Blue Box Game Studios' Abandoned Conspiracies
Hideo Kojima has put to rest the conspiracies surrounding him and Blue Box Game Studios' Abandoned.
Seer Bug Causes the Character to Lose Scan Function in Apex Legends Season 15
An Apex Legends YouTuber found a rather annoying bug in Apex Legends Season 15 involving Seer. The Recon Legend technically doesn't have his recon ability at the moment. And based on comments from Reddit and the video, other players are experiencing the same problem. The fact is that Seer can...
City of Flowers Receives Another Teaser Trailer for Valorant
In the video released by Valorant’s newest Public Beta Environment (5.08), Valorant’s newest agent, Harbor, shared more news about City of Flowers to Brimstone.
How to Earn the Free Carbon Flight Bundle in Overwatch 2
With Overwatch 2 being released as a free-to-play live service game, it has charged players money for its in-game cosmetics and seasonal battle passes. This method of monetization is well-known and is one of the more hotly debated issues in today's gaming landscape. Luckily, Xbox Overwatch 2 players have been rewarded with a free promotional code for an epic Overwatch 2 bundle.
Atomic Heart Pre-Order Editions Explained: All Contents, Bonuses, Price
Mundfish have revealed the release date for upcoming adventure FPS Atomic Heart, and a number of editions are now available to pre-order.
Is Rebirth Island Coming to Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is closely approaching its release date which has left many fans wondering if Infinity Ward will be foregoing classic maps like Rebirth Island in favor of new maps like Al Mazrah. According to recent leaks, it seems that Rebirth Island fans may not be getting...
Is Warzone 2 a Separate Game?
Wondering whether or not Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be a separate game? We've got you covered. With Warzone 2 being heralded as part of the "new era of Call of Duty," it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering what games it will and will not be integrated with. Here's a breakdown of whether or not Warzone 2 will be a separate game.
Modern Warfare 2 'Travis-Rilea' Error Code: How to Fix
It appears a "Travis-Rilea" error code has emerged in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, plaguing the game's highly anticipated multiplayer launch for many players, specifically on PC via Steam. For those looking to remedy the issue as soon as possible, here's a breakdown of how to fix the "Travis-Rilea"...
Playstation Plus Essential: November 2022
At the start of November, Playstation Plus Essential released its monthly lineup of games!
Pokémon GO Plus Zorua Issue Fixed
An ongoing issue related to the Pokémon Zorua that caused Bluetooth devices to be disabled in Pokémon GO has been resolved
How to Unlock Calling Cards in Modern Warfare 2
Wondering how to unlock Calling Cards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. In Modern Warfare 2, Calling Cards and Emblems have returned once again, allowing players to customize their player cards with stylized backgrounds and graphics. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock Calling Cards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
God of War Ragnarök Graphics and Performance Options Revealed: PS5, PS4, PS4 Pro
God of War Ragnarök will have a selection of graphics options available at launch. Here's what you need to know.
How to Ignite Structures for Herald Quest in Fortnite
The Herald has made her way onto the island and we have the tips you need to complete one of the various quests required to unlock her outfit.
When Does League of Legends Season 12 End?
League of Legends Season 12 will end Nov. 14 with season 13 starting in early 2023. Each season, Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends, change the game up by adding or taking away items, changing the statistics of champions, or adding new features that change a part of Summoner's Rift. Season 12 of League of Legends, over its nearly one year long lifespan, changed how the game worked through its new characters and items.
Pokemon GO Giovanni November 2022: How to Beat
In Pokémon GO, Giovanni has proven himself to be tougher than other Team Rocket Leaders, and November is no exception.
How to Watch Overwatch League Grand Finals 2022: Start Time, Hero Reveal
The Overwatch League Grand Finals 2022 are taking place later today. Here's how to watch along with the action. The biggest OWL event of the year is heading to its close, with the Grand Finals set to take place later today on Nov. 4. We've seen Dallas Fuel come through with three consecutive wins, triumphing over Hangzhou Spark, Seoul Dynasty and Houston Outlaws. The latter of the teams will be competing against San Francisco Shock in the Losers Final for a showdown against Dallas Fuel for the trophy.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0