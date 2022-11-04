Read full article on original website
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com
LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picks up second commitment for 2023 recruiting class
LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picked up a second commitment for his 2023 recruiting class Sunday when three-star shooting guard Mike Williams picked the Tigers. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Williams, a Baltimore native, will play his senior season for Bishop Walsh in Cumberland, Maryland. He is ranked No. 158 nationally in the 247Sports composite listing and checks in as the No. 29 shooting guard.
NOLA.com
SEC announces late-night start time, TV network for LSU's home finale vs. UAB on Nov. 19
LSU will play its Nov. 19 home finale against UAB at 8 p.m. in a game to be televised by ESPN2, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The league released the start times and networks for the next-to-last week of the regular season, which includes just the third all-time matchup for LSU with UAB.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Saints-Ravens preview, plus LSU-Alabama reaction and college basketball on 'Bayou Bets'
The Monday edition of "Bayou Bets," the sports betting show on Bet.NOLA.com, came live from the Caesars Superdome in the hours before the New Orleans Saints played the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. Besides giving their predictions for the game, which carried a spread of Ravens -1½, the crew...
NOLA.com
LSU notebook: Tigers take down Alabama, Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young in 32-31 OT thriller
LSU’s high-stakes matchup with Alabama on Saturday night marked just the third time a reigning Heisman Trophy winner has played in Tiger Stadium. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the award last season and joined Alabama running back Mark Ingram and Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel as the only players to win the Heisman and play on the Tigers’ home turf the next season.
NOLA.com
LSU-Arkansas betting line is in: Here's what the oddsmakers are thinking about the Tigers
The LSU Tigers delivered a remarkable overtime victory over Alabama, and the oddsmakers like their chances to win again this coming week against another SEC West opponent in Arkansas. The Tigers are now in control of the SEC West after the Alabama win, and the early Caesars Sportsbook line has...
NOLA.com
LSU vs. Alabama: Check out a summary of how they scored
LSU 0 7 7 10 8 — 32 First quarter. LSU: John Emery 30 pass from Jayden Daniels at 9:46 (Damian Ramos kick). DRIVE: 4 plays, 49 yards, 1:57. KEY PLAYS: Emery starts the drive with a 9-yard run to the Alabama 40. Daniels 15 pass to Mason Taylor to the 25. TIGERS 7, CRIMSON TIDE 0.
NOLA.com
Down goes the Tide! LSU tops Alabama in overtime to take control of the SEC West
No one will complain about them rushing the field this time, because everyone was down there, swarming the bottom of Tiger Stadium as fireworks smoke filled the air above them and a deafening noise carried into the night. As soon as Jayden Daniels rolled right and fired a game-winning 2-point...
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU beats Bama in a game for the ages ... the age of Brian Kelly is here
It was as thrilling a game as you could have imagined. It was as big a win as LSU could have hoped for. And, in the process, the Tigers slayed the dragon, aka Nick Saban, and his Alabama Crimson Tide, knocking them out of College Football Playoff contention weeks earlier than you would have thought the law allows.
NOLA.com
LSU fans rushed the field again after beating Alabama. Here's what the chaos looked like.
The LSU football team beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday at Tiger Stadium, inspiring fans to rush the field for the second consecutive game in Baton Rouge. Back on Oct. 22, LSU fans surprised some by storming the field after a 45-20 win over Ole Miss. After Saturday's win...
NOLA.com
LSU's pass rush with Harold Perkins and BJ Ojulari pressures Bryce Young all night
True freshman linebacker Harold Perkins had to find junior defensive end BJ Ojulari to celebrate after forcing Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to throw the ball away. It was near the end of the third quarter, and Alabama was facing a third-and-8. It appeared that Perkins and Ojulari would come from...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Alabama football coach Nick Saban takes a hard hit on the sideline during the LSU game
Alabama football coach Nick Saban took a hard hit on the sideline during the first half of Saturday night's game against LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels missed the mark on a pass downfield and Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry tried to make a play on the ball, but the defensive back instead rolled into the Crimson Tide sideline.
NOLA.com
Dominican and Hahnville played a tense first set. Here’s what got the winner back to state.
Top-seeded Dominican advanced to the Division I state volleyball tournament for a fourth year in a row with a sweep of No. 16 Hahnville in a regional playoff match Saturday, but it did not play out as easily as the scores might indicate. At least not until senior Anne Hardouin...
NOLA.com
Destrehan seeks another deep run in nonselect football playoffs; see New Orleans area pairings here
No. 3 Destrehan has the highest playoff seeding among New Orleans area schools in the nonselect football brackets as the Wildcats seek another deep run into the playoffs. Destrehan, among four Division I teams to earn a bye to the regional round, has reached the state semifinal round seven times in the past nine seasons and twice finished as a state runner-up.
NOLA.com
Judge endorses $12.5 million settlement for Bob Dean's evacuated nursing home patients
A Jefferson Parish judge approved a class-action settlement Monday for the 843 patients of seven south Louisiana nursing homes that Bob Dean evacuated for Hurricane Ida last year with fatal results. 24th Judicial District Judge Michael Mentz approved the all-or-nothing settlement after a two-day court hearing last week over the...
NOLA.com
Baby's fentanyl death after missed warnings comes amid 13% increase in child fatalities
Amid outrage over the recent fentanyl deaths of two Baton Rouge children despite warnings to child welfare workers, Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Garner Walters said Monday that her office has investigated 13% more child fatalities this year over last year. Walters said the state has opened...
NOLA.com
Lighting the graves of those gone ahead
Such a cloak of history wrapped the All Saints Day illumination of Madisonville Cemetery graves on Nov. 1. Among the north shore's oldest cemeteries, Madisonville's historic burial ground holds the remains of some pre-Louisiana Purchase colonial settlers, soldiers from the Battle of New Orleans and the Civil War. A son of Louisiana's first governor is there, along with the area's first European families.
