Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picks up second commitment for 2023 recruiting class

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picked up a second commitment for his 2023 recruiting class Sunday when three-star shooting guard Mike Williams picked the Tigers. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Williams, a Baltimore native, will play his senior season for Bishop Walsh in Cumberland, Maryland. He is ranked No. 158 nationally in the 247Sports composite listing and checks in as the No. 29 shooting guard.
LSU notebook: Tigers take down Alabama, Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young in 32-31 OT thriller

LSU’s high-stakes matchup with Alabama on Saturday night marked just the third time a reigning Heisman Trophy winner has played in Tiger Stadium. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the award last season and joined Alabama running back Mark Ingram and Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel as the only players to win the Heisman and play on the Tigers’ home turf the next season.
LSU vs. Alabama: Check out a summary of how they scored

LSU 0 7 7 10 8 — 32 First quarter. LSU: John Emery 30 pass from Jayden Daniels at 9:46 (Damian Ramos kick). DRIVE: 4 plays, 49 yards, 1:57. KEY PLAYS: Emery starts the drive with a 9-yard run to the Alabama 40. Daniels 15 pass to Mason Taylor to the 25. TIGERS 7, CRIMSON TIDE 0.
Destrehan seeks another deep run in nonselect football playoffs; see New Orleans area pairings here

No. 3 Destrehan has the highest playoff seeding among New Orleans area schools in the nonselect football brackets as the Wildcats seek another deep run into the playoffs. Destrehan, among four Division I teams to earn a bye to the regional round, has reached the state semifinal round seven times in the past nine seasons and twice finished as a state runner-up.
NOLA.com

Lighting the graves of those gone ahead

Such a cloak of history wrapped the All Saints Day illumination of Madisonville Cemetery graves on Nov. 1. Among the north shore's oldest cemeteries, Madisonville's historic burial ground holds the remains of some pre-Louisiana Purchase colonial settlers, soldiers from the Battle of New Orleans and the Civil War. A son of Louisiana's first governor is there, along with the area's first European families.
