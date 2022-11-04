Read full article on original website
Man arrested in Las Vegas police pursuit, shooting found not competent for trial
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Clark County court has found that the man accused of leading police on a miles-long chase and shooting at officers this summer is not competent to stand trial. Court records state that Justin Venegas was found not capable of understanding the charges against him...
Arrest report: Suspect in deadly shooting arrived at Las Vegas hospital with gunshot wound
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in a parked car last month had arrived at a Las Vegas hospital with a gunshot wound himself the same night, according to an arrest report. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Diego Cruz-Gomez, 21, was already...
Heavy police presence at Rancho High School
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Heavy police presence at Rancho High School on Saturday night, for unknown reasons at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Man shot dead inside residence near Jones, Washington
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide. It was reported on Friday around 12:23 p.m. in the 200 block of Kipling Street, near Jones Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Investigators say one Hispanic male in his 40s was found shot to death inside...
Pregnant woman critically injured in east valley crash; driver arrested for leaving scene
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pregnant woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a car in the east Las Vegas valley Thursday night, according to police. The collision was reported around 9:38 p.m. on Nellis Boulevard north of Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Las Vegas police ask for help to find missing 17-year-old
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a 17-year-old reported missing from the central valley this week. Timothy Miller was last seen in the area of W. Charleston and Jones boulevards around 6:22 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. He could be in...
Third annual Paws in the Park returns to North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of North Las Vegas hosted its third annual Paws in the Park event at the Aliante Discovery Park. There were booths, food trucks, doggie treats, agility courses, and giveaways. There was even a dog costume contest along with the dog and "Hooman" twinning...
Road closures announced for Formula One launch party on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Motorists traveling along the Las Vegas Strip this weekend are urged to plan their trip ahead of time, as multiple road closures will be ahead of the Formula One launch party. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced the closures Friday afternoon, stating that...
TODAY: Friday is last day for in-person early voting in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Friday, Nov. 4, is the last day for in-person early voting in Clark County before Election Day next week. The early voting period for the midterm general election opened on Oct. 22 and concludes on Friday. Select early voting locations will be open on Friday....
Magical Forest tickets offered at Opportunity Village hiring event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Opportunity Village kicked off its Career Connections hiring event on Saturday. The nonprofit is seeking 60 Direct Support Professionals to help provide hands-on care for those with disabilities. Professionals still have the opportunity to participate and join the nonprofit's mission. The first 25 people to...
Jewish Nevada hosts Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tivoli Village hosted its annual Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival on Sunday. The event showcased craft vendors, different kosher restaurants in the community, Jewish summer camp options for kids, and kid-friendly activities. Jewish Nevada, a group that takes care of and connects over 70,000 Jewish...
Las Vegas hosts emergency training exercise simulating earthquake response
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas hosted a special training exercise on Saturday in connection with the Southern Nevada Community Emergency Response Team. The training allowed first responders to practice for an earthquake and even used actors as earthquake victims. During the 18-hour drill, they practiced...
Sunset Park'd Food Truck Festival returned for the 10th year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sunset Park'd Food Truck Festival returned for the 10th year. This year's edition featured more than 30 local restaurants and food trucks. There were a variety of menus ranging from traditional to multicultural fusion. "I really wanted to be a part of the community....
De-stigmatizing cannabis with Las Vegas Cannabis Tour
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Ten years ago this weekend, cannabis was legalized in two states, and that paved the way for the legalization and destigmatization of marijuana across the country. Joining us now to talk more about this milestone and the effect it has had on Las Vegas is...
Open The Books: Las Vegas city employee salaries
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time to open the books, following the money in the valley. Today, we're focusing on the salaries of Las Vegas city employees, where the new minimum wage is in the six figures. CEO and founder of openthebooks.com, Adam Andrzejewski, is back with us this...
New video surfaced of Alvin Kamara punching man in Las Vegas hotel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new video has surfaced showing the fight involving Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Darnell Greene. Greene has filed a $10 million lawsuit. He claims Kamara shoved him into a wall and punched him several times at a Las Vegas hotel in February. The...
Santa's Wonderland returns at Bass Pro Shops
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holiday season is right around the corner and Santa's Wonderland is ready to make its grand return. Bass Pro Shops is kicking off the holiday celebrations on Saturday, November 5 - Saturday, December 24. The winter wonderland debuts with a free outdoor tailgate event...
Formula 1 launch party shuts down part of Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Part of the Las Vegas Strip was shut down on Saturday for a big Formula 1 launch party. The event included a pit stop challenge, E-sports simulators, and photo ops with the coveted trophy. Drivers Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez, and George Russell were also there...
Becky Hammon, Terry Fator headline Las Vegas Great Santa Run
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab holiday stockings and get ready for the 18th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run!. The annual run is coming back for the holiday season and is inviting the community to take a step on the most wonderful fun run of the year. The course...
Junior League of Las Vegas hosts first 'Retro Run' 5K
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Junior League of Las Vegas is hosting its first-ever "Retro Runk" 5K. Executive vice president Dr. Tya Mathis-Coleman joined us to break down all the details of the race.
