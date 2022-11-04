Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez odds, betting trends, predictions, expert picks for 2022 boxing title fight

Read full article on original website
Related
Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez time: When do ring walks for fight start in UK and US tonight?
Dmitry Bivol could set up a huge rematch with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez this weekend, if he can get past Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi.Bivol retained the WBA light-heavyweight title by outpointing Canelo in May – becoming just the second man to beat the Mexican – and the Russian defends the belt again here.Bivol, 31, puts the gold on the line against fellow unbeaten fighter Ramirez, also 31, in a main-event contest at the Etihad Arena.Bivol carries a 20-0 record into Abu Dhabi, with 11 knockouts to his name, while Ramirez’s record stands at 44-0, the Mexican southpaw having achieved 30...
Dmitry Bivol exposes Gilberto Ramirez, retains light heavyweight title by wide unanimous decision
Gilberto Ramirez may never have been able to beat Dmitry Bivol no matter how he’d been matched earlier in his career. But it was an illusion on Saturday that Bivol-Ramirez was some kind of big fight. The only thing that made it a “big fight” was Ramirez’s 44-0 record...
Boxing Scene
Bivol Shrugs at Canelo Rematch: ‘Money is Good … But Legacy Is Better’
Dmitry Bivol doesn’t appear any closer to thinking that a rematch with Canelo Alvarez is the most palatable option in his career. The WBA light heavyweight from Russia scored a mild upset earlier this year when he handed Alvarez, the 168-pound undisputed champion, a unanimous points loss in their 12-round 175-pound title bout in Las Vegas. Since then Bivol has been adamant that his top goal is to fully unify the division. And the only way that can happen is if he can get in the ring with countryman Artur Beterbiev, who holds the IBF, WBC, and WBO titles.
ComicBook
WWE Crown Royal: Fans Applaud Logan Paul For Roman Reigns Match
WWE's Tribal Chief has taken on more opponents than we can count when it comes to defending both the World Heavyweight Championship and the Universal Championship belts, though none might have been quite as famous outside of the ring as Logan Paul. The Youtuber has made a name for himself not only online, but also by becoming a professional boxer, joining World Wrestling Entertainment recently, and showing his stuff. Now, fans are wrapping their heads around Crown Jewel's main event of the night.
Boxing Scene
Dmitry Bivol: I Know Zurdo Ramirez Knows It’s Not True That I Was Ducking Him
Dmitry Bivol and members of his team couldn’t help but laugh. They think it’s ridiculous that Gilberto Ramirez even suggested Bivol ducked him, especially since the unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion embraced a showdown with the icon considered boxing’s best pound-for-pound prior to Bivol’s victory over him. Bivol addressed Ramirez’s claim during a preview of their fight Saturday night, “Make The Days Count: Dmitry Bivol vs. Zurdo Ramirez,” which is available on DAZN and Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Spence Is About To Fight A Guy, Keith Thurman, He Promised He'd Never Fight
Errol Spence Jr. hasn’t revealed who he will fight next now that his showdown with Terence Crawford has been, at the very least, pushed into 2023. Crawford suggested during his Instagram Live session Tuesday night that Spence will fight longtime rival Keith Thurman. Spence repeatedly has said in recent years that he won’t fight Thurman, but Spence-Thurman seemingly is the most marketable in-house fight Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon can put together after prolonged negotiations with Crawford ceased a few weeks ago.
Dmitry Bivol Delivers Masterful Performance, Earns Unanimous Decision Over Gilberto Ramirez (Highlights)
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol delivered another masterful performance against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. Making his first appearance inside the squared circle since his shocking upset of boxing icon Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in May, the undefeated Russian scored his 21st career victory over dangerous Mexican fighter Gilberto Ramirez. In the early going, Ramirez appeared to win the second and third rounds as Bivol spent time feeling out the larger Ramirez, developing a plan of attack.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Canelo would have no problems fighting Benavidez if he beats Plant
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn says that a victory for David Benavidez over Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant is the type of thing that will put him in a position to get a fight against Canelo Alvarez. In the next breath, Hearn admits that Canelo is the one that “calls...
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Live Stream: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch Crown Jewel Live
Live from Mrsool Park in Saudi Arabia, the WWE presents Crown Jewel 2022 live on Peacock Premium and pay-per-view! Before we get to Survivor Series WarGames (November 26), we’re making a quick stop at Crown Jewel. The premium live event is headlined by an intriguing matchup as the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns (acknowledged) defends his Universal Championship against Logan Paul. The undercard also features a slew of fun matchups as Brock Lesnar battles Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman takes on Omos, and Bianca Belair and Bayley collide in a last woman standing match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. From start time to...
Boxing Scene
Dmitry Bivol: I Proved Myself, I Beat Another Guy Who Doesn't Know What Losing Is
Abu Dhabi - WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) retained his championship with a dominant twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Gilberto Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) in a mandatory fight. The scores were 118-110, 117-111 and 117-111. Bivol is now in the lead for 'Fighter of...
worldboxingnews.net
Bivol vs Ramirez: Weights and Running order for Abu Dhabi
World Boxing News offers weight and the final running order for Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. FAHAD AL BLOUSHI 60.8kg v IRAKLI SHARIASHVILI 61.1kg. (Dubai, UAE) (Rustavi, Georgia) followed by. 6 x 3 mins International Lightweight contest. CAMPBELL HATTON 63.25kg v DENIS BARTOS 62.45kg. (Hyde,...
SkySports
Seniesa Estrada intends to follow Claressa Shields and Katie Taylor and go undisputed: 'Goal is all the belts at three different weights'
Seniesa Estrada has hailed the recent success of women’s boxing and has vowed it will continue to grow more popular. Since women's boxing was first introduced at the Olympic Games in 2012, the sport has enjoyed increased exposure, with trailblazers Katie Taylor and Claressa Shields both winning gold in London before establishing successful professional careers.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Believes Benavidez Could Entice Canelo With a Statement Win Over Plant
Super middleweight David Benavidez has long called for a bout with top fighters, such as Eddie Hearn’s client Canelo Alvarez, as well as 160-pound middleweight champion Jermall Charlo and fellow 168-pound contender Caleb Plant. Benavidez has been particularly critical of Alvarez, the Mexican superstar who holds all the belts...
Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight
Dmitry Bivol returns to the ring this weekend as he defends the WBA light-heavyweight title, six months after retaining it against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.Bivol outpointed Canelo in May, becoming just the second man to beat the Mexican superstar and remaining unbeaten in the process.Now Bivol, 31, takes on fellow unbeaten fighter Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi, with a win for the Russian (20-0, 11 knockouts) potentially leading to a huge rematch with Canelo.Ramirez, also 31, will enter the Etihad Arena on Saturday with a record of 44-0 (30 KOs), having won his last five fights via stoppage. As such,...
worldboxingnews.net
Calls for Deontay Wilder vs Ruiz, Benavidez vs Plant, MGM May 6
Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. with David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant as co-feature has emerged as the dream event for May 6 in Las Vegas. As WBN reported last week, Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. is on the cards for Las Vegas in the first half of 2023.
Comments / 0